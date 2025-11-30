Connect with us

Regal Elegance Awaits You With This Sparkling White Wedding Bridal Look

Every bride deserves to feel like a queen on her big day, and to achieve such status, you need a look that can equally elevate you to regal elegance.

This bedazzled ball dress by Michi Gabbi is completely gorgeous. Everything from the choker neckpiece to the off-shoulder style and glittering rhinestones and crystals embellishments are swoon worthy. The hair by Glorious Stylist is styled in a classy side-swoop curly bun and accessorised with beautiful floral hairpins. Natas Glam Mua then delivered the final magical touch with this lovely, subtle makeup. One thing a queen would do is own every look with grace and poise. If you relate to this, this is one look that embodies these attributes you’re looking for with effortless elegance and sparkle.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Photography: @thebiggdave
Dress designer: @michigabbi
Makeup: @natasglam_mua
Hairstylist: @gloriousstylist

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

