Tonye & Joshua’s Love Was Hiding in Plain Sight Until One Swipe On Bumble Revealed It!

Dating apps, with a little help from Cupid, have once again worked their magic — bringing two hearts closer, and ultimately leading them to this beautiful love story.

Tonye and Joshua already knew each other from church, but they did not realise this until they both swiped right on each other’s Bumble profiles. They were just acquaintances, but all that was about to change into something more beautiful. They started talking and getting closer as the days passed, bonding over calls and texts. Soon Joshua realised how special Tonye really was and a few months later, has asked her to be his girlfriend. Now, wedding bells are ringing as the lovebirds are set to tie the knot! We’ve been graced with their stunning pre-wedding photos, and we are so thrilled to share them all. Wrapped in stylish elegance and refreshing warmth, each frame speaks of a love that was always meant to be. Their love story simply needed the right time and platform to come to light, and we are so glad it worked out perfectly. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Joshua:

Our love story began with a simple but intentional swipe on Bumble. We matched, and as soon as we saw each other’s profiles, we realized we already knew each other from church. But it had always been from a distance, just casual familiarity, nothing more. That match sparked something new. We started talking. What began as friendly conversations quickly turned into long, meaningful phone calls and late-night FaceTimes. Slowly but surely, we began to see something real taking shape. The more we talked, the more we saw the depth, humour, and kindness in each other. I soon realized I had found a rare treasure, someone I genuinely admired and wanted to grow with. After a few months of getting to know each other, I asked Tonye to be my girlfriend. She graciously said yes, and with that, a new chapter began, one we now know was the beginning of our journey to forever. As our relationship grew, so did we. We faced challenges we didn’t anticipate, but they became opportunities for growth individually and together. We learned patience. We learned how to communicate better, how to listen more deeply, and how to give each other space to be fully ourselves.