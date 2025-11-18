Connect with us

Watch This Smitten Groom Shower His Bride with the Sweetest Compliments

The things love does, the joy it brings — it’s so beautiful to witness. In today’s video, these beautiful love birds are clearly head over heels, and it’s absolutely heartwarming.

Completely smitten by his bride’s captivating beauty, the groom showered so many compliments on his bride. The praises overflowed in both Yoruba and Igbo as he hyped her up, taking every pleasure in admiring his stunning bride. She herself was as excited to see him, dancing to his praises, laughing and smiling hard at the hypes. Apart from being lovers, we can definitely tell that what they share is also built on a beautiful friendship. The internet has been swooning over this lovey-dovey wedding moment, and we too, can’t help but blush a little at the sheer sweetness of it all. 🤭

Enjoy the video below:

 

