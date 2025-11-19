Weddings
She Was the Wedding Planner, He Was the Best Man — Love Found Kemi & Seyi at a Friend’s Wedding!
Love has a way of showing up anywhere, even in the middle of a busy work schedule. Kemi was deep in wedding-planning duties for her close friend when love quietly slipped into the picture. Seyi, who happened to be the best man at the wedding, met her there, and from the very first moment, he knew he had found someone special.
He strategically decided to shoot his shot by asking a friend to introduce them. Although Kemi was a bit sceptical at first, Seyi gently won her over with his sense of humour and the intentionality he put into every moment. Even while living in different cities, he made sure their hearts stayed closely connected. Two years into dating, Seyi asked her to marry him, and she said yes! Now the results are in: the lovebirds have tied the knot in a stunning Yoruba traditional wedding, and we are super pumped! Every outfit they donned radiated elegance and rich culture. They performed the ceremonial rites and became one under love. Their wedding photos are so enchanting, and as we scroll through each frame, we are drawn deeper into the warmth of their sweet love. 😍
Enjoy their wedding photos below:
How we met
By the Groom, Seyi:
Credit
Bride @oluwakemiii
Makeup @peaceibadin_mua
Gele @tagele_
Hair @adefunkeee
Robe @bb_artistry
Groom’s outfit @lameda
Bride’s stylist @thestyleinfidel @bridesoftheinfidel
Content creator @forvrcreate
Photography @buklaw_photography | @buklawphotography_weddings
Planner @victoriabrooksevents