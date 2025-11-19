She Was the Wedding Planner, He Was the Best Man — Love Found Kemi & Seyi at a Friend’s Wedding!

Love has a way of showing up anywhere, even in the middle of a busy work schedule. Kemi was deep in wedding-planning duties for her close friend when love quietly slipped into the picture. Seyi, who happened to be the best man at the wedding, met her there, and from the very first moment, he knew he had found someone special.

He strategically decided to shoot his shot by asking a friend to introduce them. Although Kemi was a bit sceptical at first, Seyi gently won her over with his sense of humour and the intentionality he put into every moment. Even while living in different cities, he made sure their hearts stayed closely connected. Two years into dating, Seyi asked her to marry him, and she said yes! Now the results are in: the lovebirds have tied the knot in a stunning Yoruba traditional wedding, and we are super pumped! Every outfit they donned radiated elegance and rich culture. They performed the ceremonial rites and became one under love. Their wedding photos are so enchanting, and as we scroll through each frame, we are drawn deeper into the warmth of their sweet love. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

How we met

By the Groom, Seyi:

I met Kemi of Victoria Brooks Events while she was in full planner mode, coordinating her close friend’s wedding. During the planning process, I was the best man, and I couldn’t help but notice the talented event planner running the show. I asked the bride to introduce us, and though Kemi was initially hesitant, since we lived in different cities…she eventually agreed to be friends with me. Safe to say my humour and support throughout the wedding quickly won her over. After the wedding, our paths continued to cross through mutual friends, and hanging out felt effortless. We soon discovered how much we had in common, and a beautiful friendship blossomed into something deeper. A few months later, I made my intentions clear, and I was ready to build a future with Kemi. With consistency, intentionality, and unwavering commitment, the distance between us felt small. After our two year relationship of friendship, love, and laughter, I popped the question, and of course, Kemi said yes!

