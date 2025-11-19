Step Into Effortless Elegance on Your Traditional Wedding Day With This Stunning Inspo

Connect with us

Beauty Look Weddings

To achieve a timeless look on your traditional wedding day, you need a look that exudes both elegance and effortless radiance.

House of Fify NG brought that vision to life with this stunning mesh masterpiece. With a neckline featuring feathers and floral designs, star-like beading across the sleeves and bodice, and an equally beaded, draped skirt, this look screams pure luxury. True to its cultural roots, the look was served with a perfectly pleated gele by Ife Boy Gele. The makeup by Liyat Beauty Empire is simply gorgeous, featuring a nude, glowy finish that perfectly ties the look together. One glance is enough to see how breathtaking this ensemble is — a bridal look truly fit for a queen.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Makeup @liyat_beauty_empire
Dress @house_of_fify.ng
Hairstylist @shays_touch_
Accessories @justbeadit_ng
Gele @ifeboy_gele
Content creator @oyin_shot
Shoe & purse @abitopbeauties_
Photography @toyephotography

 

