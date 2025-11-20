She Leads Africa Expands Access to Free Digital Skills Training Through the BoostHer Program

The SLA BoostHer Program, an ongoing initiative by She Leads Africa in partnership with Jobberman Nigeria , continues to provide young Nigerian women with access to practical, job-ready skills that can improve their careers, businesses, and earning potential.

Since its rollout, the program has helped women across the country build confidence, gain structured digital skills, and position themselves for better opportunities. The goal remains clear: to ensure young women have access to relevant, high-quality learning at no cost.

The SLA BoostHer program is a self-paced training and practical content designed to help participants grow at their own pace. The courses include Ebook Writing, Digital Marketing & Content Creation, Smartphone Video Editing, Graphic Design, Virtual Assistance, Data Analysis, and Interview Preparation/Career Aptitude Test Training.

Who Can Apply?

The SLA BoostHer Program is open to young women across Nigeria, aged 18-35, especially women who are:

Looking to upskill or start a career in the digital space

Building small businesses and want better tools to grow

Students or fresh graduates exploring new opportunities

Creatives, freelancers, or early-stage entrepreneurs

Anyone interested in learning a new skill at no cost

These courses were selected to support a wide range of ambitions, from starting side businesses and building digital careers to improving employability in today’s competitive job market.

According to Iquo Oyekunle, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), BoostHer is designed to remove the common barriers that limit young women from learning new skills.

Access is often the biggest challenge, and we wanted to change that. The BoostHer Program ensures that women can learn without cost being a limitation,” she shared.

The program is open to young women across Nigeria who are looking to upskill, switch career paths, or learn in-demand digital skills that can help them earn more or build sustainable businesses.

Registration is free and ongoing.

To join the program, visit the website

More About She Leads Africa

She Leads Africa is a social enterprise that creates digital content and hosts both virtual and in-person programs to help young African women accomplish their professional and entrepreneurial dreams. SLA reaches more than 400,000 women across 35+ countries and 5 continents, and has been featured in the Financial Times, Forbes, BBC, CNN, CNBC Africa, Black Enterprise, and The Huffington Post. For more information about She Leads Africa, join the online community at sheleadsafrica.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The SLA BoostHer Program