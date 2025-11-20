Connect with us

Promotions

She Leads Africa Expands Access to Free Digital Skills Training Through the BoostHer Program

Arts Events News Promotions

When Heritage Meets Artistry: The Macallan Toasts 10 Years of The LadyMaker

News Promotions

AXA Mansard Health Launches iMED: The International Medical Plan Covering Users Worldwide

Promotions

From Sketch to Six+ Figures: Mary Aghedo’s Story Is the Creative Wake-Up Call

Events Health News Promotions

Beiersdorf Strengthens Commitment to Mental Well-being with ₦96.6 Million Support to SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria

Events Health News Promotions

Augustsecrets Advocates for Healthier Nutrition with Jaden's Pop-Up

Beauty Events Promotions

The Anniversary Collection: Lanre DaSilva Marks 20 Years of Timeless Elegance

News Promotions

Buy. Scan. Secure the Bag: Coke’s Making It That Easy

Events News Promotions

The Isimi Lagos Polo Festival Returns With Fashion, Flair & Countryside Luxury

Events News Promotions

The Funky Brunch Lagos Is Back: The City’s Ultimate Lifestyle Experience Returns This December

Promotions

She Leads Africa Expands Access to Free Digital Skills Training Through the BoostHer Program

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The SLA BoostHer Program, an ongoing initiative by She Leads Africa in partnership with Jobberman Nigeria, continues to provide young Nigerian women with access to practical, job-ready skills that can improve their careers, businesses, and earning potential.

Since its rollout, the program has helped women across the country build confidence, gain structured digital skills, and position themselves for better opportunities. The goal remains clear: to ensure young women have access to relevant, high-quality learning at no cost.

The SLA BoostHer program is a self-paced training and practical content designed to help participants grow at their own pace. The courses include Ebook Writing, Digital Marketing & Content Creation, Smartphone Video Editing, Graphic Design, Virtual Assistance, Data Analysis, and Interview Preparation/Career Aptitude Test Training.

Who Can Apply?

The SLA BoostHer Program is open to young women across Nigeria, aged 18-35, especially women who are:

  • Looking to upskill or start a career in the digital space
  • Building small businesses and want better tools to grow
  • Students or fresh graduates exploring new opportunities
  • Creatives, freelancers, or early-stage entrepreneurs
  • Anyone interested in learning a new skill at no cost

These courses were selected to support a wide range of ambitions, from starting side businesses and building digital careers to improving employability in today’s competitive job market.

According to Iquo Oyekunle, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), BoostHer is designed to remove the common barriers that limit young women from learning new skills.

Access is often the biggest challenge, and we wanted to change that. The BoostHer Program ensures that women can learn without cost being a limitation,” she shared.

The program is open to young women across Nigeria who are looking to upskill, switch career paths, or learn in-demand digital skills that can help them earn more or build sustainable businesses.

Registration is free and ongoing.

To join the program, visit the website

More About She Leads Africa

She Leads Africa is a social enterprise that creates digital content and hosts both virtual and in-person programs to help young African women accomplish their professional and entrepreneurial dreams. SLA reaches more than 400,000 women across 35+ countries and 5 continents, and has been featured in the Financial Times, Forbes, BBC, CNN, CNBC Africa, Black Enterprise, and The Huffington Post. For more information about She Leads Africa, join the online community at sheleadsafrica.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The SLA BoostHer Program

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php