Connect with us

Weddings

This Groom Pulled Off a Breathtaking Surprise Proposal in Greece | Watch

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson’s Introduction Was Shades of Brown, Gold and Love

Beauty Look Weddings

Serve Pure Yoruba Elegance on Your Trad With This Gorgeous Aso-Oke Look

BN Bling Weddings

Thanks to a Little Nudge From Her Bestie, Damilola Found Her Forever in Damilare!

Weddings

Open To Love? Watch As This Bride Nudges Singles to Start Replying to Their DMs!

Inspiration Weddings

Find the Dress That Feels Like You in Mirah Bridals’ Y.E.S Collection

Weddings

From "Hello" in Lagos to "I Do" in Paris! Gloria & Ryan Get to Have #AYummyLoveStory

Weddings

This Groom’s ‘Find Your Bride’ Moment at His Edo Trad Will Melt Your Heart

Beauty Look Weddings

Channel Timeless Igbo Bridal Elegance on Your Big Day With This Inspo Served by Papaya Ex

Weddings

Thanks to a Friend’s Introduction, Florence & Daniel Found Love During "Detty December" in Abuja!

Weddings

This Groom Pulled Off a Breathtaking Surprise Proposal in Greece | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

11 hours ago

 on

A proposal marks the beginning of a lifetime of love, and what better way to celebrate it than with something grand and totally romantic?

In today’s video, this bride-to-be got a sweet surprise proposal from her partner in Greece! Set against the beautiful ocean views and iconic white landscapes, her groom led her to the setup as she was blindfolded. Waiting for them was a breathtaking display, filled with flower petals, a heart banner made of roses and signs that read “will you marry me?” and “marry me.” Rose bouquets in elegant vases circled the red carpet rolled out, and it was just an utterly captivating moment. She finally took off the blindfolds and was stunned at this beautiful surprise. He got down on one knee, asked her to marry him, and as she said yes, she danced heartily! They toasted to their forever love, and it was indeed a magical start to a new chapter. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php