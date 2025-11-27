This Groom Pulled Off a Breathtaking Surprise Proposal in Greece | Watch

A proposal marks the beginning of a lifetime of love, and what better way to celebrate it than with something grand and totally romantic?

In today’s video, this bride-to-be got a sweet surprise proposal from her partner in Greece! Set against the beautiful ocean views and iconic white landscapes, her groom led her to the setup as she was blindfolded. Waiting for them was a breathtaking display, filled with flower petals, a heart banner made of roses and signs that read “will you marry me?” and “marry me.” Rose bouquets in elegant vases circled the red carpet rolled out, and it was just an utterly captivating moment. She finally took off the blindfolds and was stunned at this beautiful surprise. He got down on one knee, asked her to marry him, and as she said yes, she danced heartily! They toasted to their forever love, and it was indeed a magical start to a new chapter. 😍

Enjoy the video below: