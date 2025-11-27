Serve Pure Yoruba Elegance on Your Trad With This Gorgeous Aso-Oke Look

Yoruba brides-to-be, your Igbewayo is all about forever love, joyous celebration, cultural rites and your glamorous style to go with it. For that stunning effect, here’s one look that will have you radiating maximum elegance.

Perfectly designed by The House of Temmy, this red asooke look is a complete stunner from head to toe. The beautifully structured dress features a sweetheart neckline, slightly puffy shoulder sleeves and beaded checker detailing on the skirt — all in all, a true vision of cultural elegance. A Yoruba bride and her gele are like two peas in a pod, and Temmy’s Gele understood the assignment with this well-pleated gele, very sharp and classy. Adding a striking touch to the look is this bold, glowy makeup by Glam by Temi, ultimately tying the regal ensemble together. Your stylish bridal dreams are within your reach with this beautiful look at the top of your list, so go for it!

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

