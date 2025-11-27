Thanks to a Little Nudge From Her Bestie, Damilola Found Her Forever in Damilare!

There’s something so beautiful about friends who root for our love stories long before we realise what’s unfolding—the ones who recognise what we can’t see yet and give us that gentle push toward something truly special.

At first, Damilola was not interested in Damilare’s intentions, but it took her best friend to convince her otherwise. The couple had crossed paths briefly while on a casual walk in school and exchanged numbers. Damilola had been waving off his advances until her friend pointed out how persistent and genuine he was. Soon, she gave in, and that marked the start of their friendship, one that got only deeper and blossomed into something beautiful. Even before they started dating, Damilola knew her feelings for him were undeniable. Soon, what was just friendship became a sweet love that never faded, even through distance. Now, forever beckons as Damilare surprised Damilola with the sweetest proposal, and she said yes! It was a truly romantic scene that set the tone for the next beautiful chapter of their love story. Love filled the air and their hearts, and we can’t help but swoon over the magic of their sweet connection. 😍

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Damilola:

I never imagined that the brief moment we met on a walk with my best friend at the University of Ibadan in 2018 would become the turning point of my life and the beginning of our fairytale. I remember how my bestie was telling me that he asked for my contact weeks after, and in my usual manner, I’d have waved it off, but she told me how persistent he’s been and that he just really wanted to be my friend. She vouched for him, and that was enough for me to at least give friendship a try. Oh boy! Little did I know that I was in for a ride. Our friendship started, and it was the most beautiful and sweet friendship. Somehow, I don’t know how he encroached on the walls of my heart. I remember how my mood lifts up when he calls me, and we’d end up talking about everything and anything for hours or how talking to him feels like I’ve known him forever.

I remember telling my sister that I don’t know what I feel for him because I’ve never felt this way about anyone, lmaooo I’ve never even had a boyfriend or my first kiss, but somehow I knew that the achy and longing feeling I felt for him was love and when we started dating a year after, I felt swept off in the most amazing way. I remember so many people told us that we only felt that way because it’s a new relationship and we’re in the ‘honeymoon phase’, and yet it never wore off. Every single day feels like it’s day 1, like we’re falling in love all over again. Even when we’re miles apart, we found ways to connect with our virtual music dates, listening to the most beautiful songs together and talking all night about our future. And now, every laugh, hug, tear and smile, every single moment we shared has led us here …to the beginning of our forever.

Credit

Bride: @damaura_may

Planner: @thecupidproposals.ng | @cupidproposalsng

Design & Styling: @cupidecor_rental

Videography: @jossy_visuals

Photography: @bodunrin_photography

Fireworks: @204fireworks

Flower bouquet: @bloomwithlafleur