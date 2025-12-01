This Couple’s Sweet Video Will Have You Grinning From Ear to Ear

The wedding day is full of beautiful moments, and in the midst of it all, seeing the couple’s love take centre stage is always a delight.

These beautiful lovebirds, along with the groom’s squad, gave us an entertaining rom-com moment, and we are absolutely here for it! As the groom and his guys stood by, the bride walked past gracefully in her dazzling dress, instantly catching his attention. He didn’t waste a second before confidently stepping forward, doing his best to charm his way into her heart. When he tried to talk to her, she playfully asked for some cash from the bundles he was holding, and of course, he handed everything over without hesitation. In return for his sweet gesture, she planted a cute kiss on his cheek and told him she loved him. In just this short exchange, their playful energy and undeniable chemistry lit up their big day. We’re blushing over their sweet love, and we bet their video will have the same effect on you!

Enjoy the video below: