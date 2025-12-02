Amarachukwu & Kelechi’s First Encounter Turned Out to Be a True Blessing in Disguise!

Sometimes, the delays and little inconveniences we encounter are simply the universe setting something beautiful in motion. For Amarachukwu and Kelechi, what seemed like a disappointing day turned out to be the beginning of a love story — a true blessing in disguise.

They had both found themselves behind schedule. Kelechi was waiting in a restaurant for a meeting that was running late, while Amarachukwu was finishing a lash appointment that took longer than expected. As she stepped out, she felt a nudge to stop by the restaurant nearby, a gentle instinct she decided to follow. She had no idea that fate was already at work.

Inside that same restaurant sat Kelechi… who immediately noticed her, especially the shirt she had on. Intrigued, he walked up to her and started a conversation. That simple moment, born out of delays and intuition, sparked a connection so deep it has now blossomed into forever. A deep dive into their stunning pre-wedding pictures is all we need to know that they are completely smitten! The rich Igbo cultural concepts they embraced shine through the vibrant colours and sparkle of every stunning outfit. Fate knew very well to bring these two together because love sure looks good on them. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Amarachukwu:

We believe that God divinely orchestrated our meeting. On June 11, 2024, both of us experienced delays, though for very different reasons. I had gone to get my lashes done that day, but everything took longer than planned. Meanwhile, Kelechi had been waiting for over two hours at a restaurant called The Flowershop in Lagos for a meeting that just wouldn’t start. Finally leaving the salon, I felt a gentle nudge from the Holy Spirit to stop by The Flowershop even though I had no plans to go there. I obeyed. As I settled into the restaurant, a butterfly fluttered past the window, catching my attention and making me smile. Little did I know that in that same moment, my destiny was about to change.

Kelechi, seated nearby, noticed me and recognised the church tee I was wearing, it was from a conference he had helped organise years earlier. Assuming I was a member of his church, he walked over to say hello. Ironically, I wasn’t! I had simply attended that event once, years ago. A waiter then asked if he’d like to sit with me while he waited for his meeting. He agreed. We started talking, and in what felt like minutes, we realised how deeply we connected. Just as his meeting finally arrived, something divine had already begun. What seemed like a coincidence was really divine timing. Proof that when God writes your love story, no delay is ever wasted.

Credit

Bride: @ammychi_

Groom: @kelechi.anyaso

Hair: @tosinelizabeth_

Makeup: @t.alamodebeauty

Photography: @koredeogunsakin

Planning and Coordination: @theladejohnsonevents

Stylist: @gracefulensemble

Bride’s Outfits: @gechi_signatures

Content Creator: @thecreatoragba