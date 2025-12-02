Connect with us

BN Bling Weddings

Amarachukwu & Kelechi’s First Encounter Turned Out to Be a True Blessing in Disguise!

BN Bling Weddings

Thanks to a Little Nudge From Her Bestie, Damilola Found Her Forever in Damilare!

BN Bling Weddings

Wura and Arthur Found Love While Serving Together in Church

BN Bling Weddings

From Frenemies to Lovers! Vanessa & Emmanuel are Getting Their Happily Ever After

BN Bling Weddings

A Helicopter Ride to Cape Town’s Majestic Mountains — Abod Planned the Dreamiest Proposal for Stacy

BN Bling Weddings

Taiwo Heard Lovelyn Sing in Church for the First Time and His Heart Never Forgot!

BN Bling Weddings

Ahmad Accidentally Stumbled Upon Hamidah's Instagram Page, and it Ended in Forever Love!

BN Bling Weddings

Ethel & Harry Met on The Dance Floor - Now, They’re Dancing Into Forever!

BN Bling Weddings

Ruth & Emmanuel Met During Post-UTME, and Now Forever Beckons!

BN Bling Weddings

Six Months into Dating, Waju Proposed to Bukunmi in Morocco! #TheLoveTaleofKW

BN Bling

Amarachukwu & Kelechi’s First Encounter Turned Out to Be a True Blessing in Disguise!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Sometimes, the delays and little inconveniences we encounter are simply the universe setting something beautiful in motion. For Amarachukwu and Kelechi, what seemed like a disappointing day turned out to be the beginning of a love story — a true blessing in disguise.

They had both found themselves behind schedule. Kelechi was waiting in a restaurant for a meeting that was running late, while Amarachukwu was finishing a lash appointment that took longer than expected. As she stepped out, she felt a nudge to stop by the restaurant nearby, a gentle instinct she decided to follow. She had no idea that fate was already at work.

Inside that same restaurant sat Kelechi… who immediately noticed her, especially the shirt she had on. Intrigued, he walked up to her and started a conversation. That simple moment, born out of delays and intuition, sparked a connection so deep it has now blossomed into forever. A deep dive into their stunning pre-wedding pictures is all we need to know that they are completely smitten! The rich Igbo cultural concepts they embraced shine through the vibrant colours and sparkle of every stunning outfit.  Fate knew very well to bring these two together because love sure looks good on them. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Amarachukwu:

We believe that God divinely orchestrated our meeting. On June 11, 2024, both of us experienced delays, though for very different reasons. I had gone to get my lashes done that day, but everything took longer than planned. Meanwhile, Kelechi had been waiting for over two hours at a restaurant called The Flowershop in Lagos for a meeting that just wouldn’t start. Finally leaving the salon, I felt a gentle nudge from the Holy Spirit to stop by The Flowershop even though I had no plans to go there. I obeyed. As I settled into the restaurant, a butterfly fluttered past the window, catching my attention and making me smile. Little did I know that in that same moment, my destiny was about to change.

Kelechi, seated nearby, noticed me and recognised the church tee I was wearing, it was from a conference he had helped organise years earlier. Assuming I was a member of his church, he walked over to say hello. Ironically, I wasn’t! I had simply attended that event once, years ago. A waiter then asked if he’d like to sit with me while he waited for his meeting. He agreed. We started talking, and in what felt like minutes, we realised how deeply we connected. Just as his meeting finally arrived, something divine had already begun. What seemed like a coincidence was really divine timing. Proof that when God writes your love story, no delay is ever wasted.

Credit

Bride: @ammychi_
Groom: @kelechi.anyaso
Hair: @tosinelizabeth_
Makeup: @t.alamodebeauty
Photography: @koredeogunsakin
Planning and Coordination: @theladejohnsonevents
Stylist: @gracefulensemble
Bride’s Outfits: @gechi_signatures
Content Creator: @thecreatoragba

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php