Say Yes to Golden Radiance For Your Traditional Wedding With This Dazzling Bridal Look

Welcome to the last month of the year! It’s been an exciting ride serving beautiful bridal looks all year long, and this December, we’re starting strong with a look that is absolutely glamorous.

Escak Couture designed this gorgeous dress, and it’s truly a work of art. From the structured shoulder detailing to the intricately beaded mix of colours and the draped skirt, this is one look that will have you glowing radiantly on your traditional wedding. The golden gele is a finely pleated piece courtesy of Ene Rozzy, and the glowy, pretty makeup look by Glam by Uwa adds just the right pop of glamour. This is pure luxury in a dress! If you’re a bride-to-be who’s all in for fabulous, bold fashion, then here’s your sign to embrace the dazzling radiance of this ensemble.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Makeup @glambyuwa

Hair @slayed_by_chris

Gele @ene_rozzy

Dress @escak_couture

Photography @mikeartphotography_official