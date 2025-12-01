An Online Comment and a Chance Encounter Led Titi & Segun to Happy Ever After!

With so much joy in our hearts, we get to bask in another chapter of Titi and Segun’s love story. If you’ve seen their beautiful traditional wedding photos, then you know we’re in for more treats with their white wedding ceremony.

Their journey began with Segun scrolling through the comment section of a controversial post when he stumbled upon Titi’s refreshingly logical take on the topic, and when he checked and saw that they shared mutual friends from church, it intrigued him so much so that he just had to slide into her DM. This chance encounter has led them to this beautiful white wedding celebration, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them. Titi made an ethereal bride, graceful in her stunning gown, while Segun was the epitome of a dapper groom in his stylish suit. They had a fun time, dancing the night away with family and loved ones, savouring every moment of their special day. It’s in these beautiful wedding photos that we get a glimpse into how truly enchanting their love is. Each frame reads like a sweet love letter, capturing the beauty of what forever holds. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Segun:

I stumbled upon this controversial post online and went through the comments. People were going at it, but one response caught my eye: super logical. Curious, I clicked on the profile. I saw we had mutual friends from church circles, and that piqued my interest even more. So I slid into her dm, no shame! lol.! At first, it was all honest chats and friendly banter. She did that “I’m not sure” thing at some point, but I wasn’t bothered. Many months later, I went into this meeting, and there she was (fate, right?). I came correct, native outfit on point, smelling good. She says she couldn’t concentrate (she’ll deny it, but she knows it’s true). I was there for business, but I couldn’t resist. As I left, I scribbled a quick note and dropped it (totally unlike me). The rest? She realised I was a good guy, and I’m still her good guy today *wink*

How we met

By the bride, Titi:

Lol, the only reason why I had accepted his request was because of his profile picture — I thought it was a mentor’s request. I had done this film mentorship program with Pastor Wale Adenuga a while back. Ha ha ha. If you know me, you know I love handwritten notes *winks*

Credit

Bride: @titilayo_kogbede

Groom: @kloma_k

Planning & Coordination: @theluxehospitality

Makeup: @rahnabeauty

Hairstylist: @styledbyaimi

Dress: @airvyatelier

Photography: @koredeogunsakin