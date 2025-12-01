Titi & Segun Celebrated Their Love in a Vibrant Nigerian-Ghanaian Traditional Wedding

Connect with us

Sometimes the universe writes our love stories, directing fate in ways that connect hearts across different channels. For Titi and Segun, it was the online algorithm working overtime to bring them together.

Segun went from randomly scrolling the comment section of a controversial post to finding his soulmate.  You can read their full love story here for all the juicy details. From there, they became good friends and now, their friendship has  blossomed into a sweet forever love story! The lovebirds sealed their love in a rich cross-cultural traditional wedding, where they honoured their Ghanaian and Nigerian roots, dressed in vibrant kente and rich George attire. From their stunning wedding photos, we can tell it was a day rooted in sweet love and heritage. What if Titi hadn’t put out her comment for Segun to spot? Well, thankfully, we would never have to know. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

 

Credit

Bride: @titilayo_kogbede
Groom: @kloma_k
Makeup: @rahnabeauty
Hair: @styledbyaimi
Planning and coordination: @theluxehospitality
Backdrop: @zenbackdrops
Photography: @koredeogunsakin

