Sunflower Hospitality: Hotels and Serviced Apartments in Lagos, Ibadan & Akure

Sunflower Hospitality is a Hospitality Development and Management Company overseeing a portfolio of well-managed hotels and serviced apartments across Lagos, Ibadan, and Akure.

Renowned for contemporary design, high service standards, prime locations, and guest-focused operations, Sunflower Hospitality delivers reliable, comfortable, and professionally managed accommodation experiences in safe and secure locations.

Sunflower Hospitality manages internationally recognized hotel brands and premium serviced residences, catering to business travelers, leisure guests, families, and long-stay visitors in these locations.



Golden Tulip Hotels by Sunflower Hospitality

• GOLDEN TULIP LEKKI, LAGOS STATE

Located in one of Lagos’ most vibrant districts, Golden Tulip Lekki is widely recognized as one of the best hotels in Lekki, offering comfort & accessibility

Guest Facilities & Features

• Exquisite rooms and suites with Queen-size beds

• Restaurant and Bar

• Meeting room

• Swimming pool

• Fully equipped gym

• Secure parking

• 5-minute drive from Ikoyi via the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Ideal for travelers seeking hotels in Lekki, business accommodation, or a professional hospitality experience in Lekki.

Address: 18 Obafemi Anibaba Street, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos



• GOLDEN TULIP ONIRU, LAGOS STATE

Situated in the heart of Oniru, Golden Tulip Oniru is an apartment hotel in Victoria Island, offering professional and excellent hospitality services in apartment-style comfort.

Guest Facilities & Features

• Contemporary Suites and Apartments with fitted kitchenette and separate living areas

• Restaurant and Bar

• Meeting Room

• Gym

• Pool

Perfect for families on a staycation, Business guests looking for extended stay options, or individuals with a preference for a spacious hospitality experience in Lagos.

Address: Block B3, Elegba Festival Road, Oniru, Lagos



• GOLDEN TULIP IBADAN, OYO STATE

Golden Tulip Ibadan is the preferred hospitality destination in Nigeria’s historic city of Ibadan. It offers a serene, professional, and secure environment ideal for both business and leisure travelers.

Guest Facilities & Features

• Spacious guest rooms and suites

• Restaurants, Bars, and Lounges

• Meeting rooms and Conference facilities

• Swimming pool

• Fully equipped gym

• Secure parking

• Convenient access to Ibadan’s commercial and cultural centers

An excellent choice for guests seeking hotels in Ibadan, business-friendly accommodation, or venues for corporate and social events.

Address: Quarter 781, Jericho GRA, Ibadan



• GOLDEN TULIP AKURE, ONDO STATE (Opening Soon)

Located in Ondo State, Golden Tulip Akure is set to become one of the leading hotels in Akure, offering modern facilities, professional service, and dependable comfort for both business and leisure travelers.

Guest Facilities & Features

• Tastily furnished rooms and suites

• Multiple restaurants, lounges, and bars

• Meeting halls

• Swimming pool

• Sky View restaurant and lounge

• Car park

• 800+ capacity, fully equipped and air-conditioned event centre

Golden Tulip Akure is ideal for guests seeking hotels in Akure, corporate accommodation, and large-scale event venues in Ondo State, delivering the trusted standards associated with the Golden Tulip brand under Sunflower Hospitality.

Ideal for travelers seeking hotels in Akure, corporate stays, or reliable accommodation in Ondo State.



• PREMIER HOTEL IBADAN, OYO STATE (Opening Soon)

Managed by Sunflower Hospitality, Premier Hotel Ibadan is positioned to be the preferred hospitality destination in South West Nigeria (excluding Lagos) upon commencement of operations. It boasts of an expansive facility with multiple features and amenities of a contemporary hospitality facility, located on an elevated point in Ibadan.

Guest Facilities & Features

• Exquisite rooms, suites, and apartments with upscale furnishing and fittings

• Multiple intercontinental restaurants, lounges, and bars

• Full-service spa

• Multiple swimming pools, including an infinity pool on the first floor

• Sky View restaurant and lounge

• Multi-level car park

• 800+ capacity event center, fully equipped and air-conditioned

• Garden Walk Trail

• Lawn tennis court

With its extensive facilities and central location, Premier Hotel Ibadan remains a preferred choice for large-scale events, conferences, leisure stays, and premium hospitality experiences in Ibadan.



Sunflower Residence – Serviced Apartments in Lagos

• SUNFLOWER RESIDENCE IKOYI, LAGOS STATE

Recognized as one of the best serviced apartments in Ikoyi, Sunflower Residence Ikoyi is ideal for long-stay business travelers, families, and professionals.

Guest Facilities & Features

• Tastefully furnished 3-bedroom apartments & 4-bedroom penthouse duplexes

• Fully Equipped Kitchen

• Elevators

• Concierge services

• Swimming pool

• Gym

• Secure parking

• Home office

• Apartment-style living with hotel support services

• Located in the heart of Ikoyi

This property is preferred by Clients seeking exclusivity, high-end accommodation options in the heart of Ikoyi.

Address: 7 Otunba Bimbo Ashiru Close, Off Olawale Daodu Road, Behind FAMFA Towers Ikoyi, Lagos



• SUNFLOWER RESIDENCE VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS STATE

Located in the heart of Victoria Island, Sunflower Residence Victoria Island offers comfort and convenience for both short and long stays.

Guest Facilities & Features

• Contemporary 1-bedroom apartments

• Fully fitted kitchenette

• Gym

• Restaurant

• Close proximity to Civic Centre, KPMG and Seplat (former Mobil) Head office

Perfect for guests seeking serviced apartments in Victoria Island or flexible accommodation in Lagos.

Address: 7 Balarabe Musa Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos



• SUNFLOWER RESIDENCE ONIRU, LAGOS STATE

Sunflower Residence Oniru combines apartment-style living with professional hotel support services.

Guest Facilities & Features

• Spacious 1-bedroom apartments

• Fully fitted kitchenette

• Short-stay and long-stay options

• Located in a gated neighbourhood

• Close proximity to The Palms Mall, Landmark Event centre and other business locations in Victoria Island.

Ideal for guests searching for serviced apartments in Oniru or reliable short- and long-term stays in Lagos.

Address: 31 Elegba Festival Drive, Abila Abiodun Oniru Road, Victoria Island, Lagos



• SUNFLOWER RESIDENCE LEKKI, LAGOS STATE

Located in Lekki, Sunflower Residence Lekki offers consistent comfort across all its serviced apartments.

Guest Facilities & Features

• Fully furnished apartments

• Hotel-level support services

• Short-stay and long-stay options

• Easy access to Lekki Phase 1 and major commercial areas

Ideal for guests seeking serviced apartments in Lekki or apartment-style accommodation in Lagos.



Why Sunflower Hospitality Stands Out

Sunflower Hospitality’s success is built on:

• Carefully selected prime locations

• Consistent service quality across all properties

• International hospitality management standards

• Strong focus on guest satisfaction

Every property under Sunflower Hospitality delivers comfort, efficiency, and value, reinforcing the brand’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s most trusted hospitality groups.



Experience Quality Hospitality

Whether visiting Lagos, Ibadan, or Akure, Sunflower Hospitality offers:

• Some of the best hotels across key Nigerian cities

• Professionally managed serviced apartments in Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Oniru, and Lekki

• Trusted hospitality brands with proven service excellence

Sunflower Hospitality continues to shape reliable and memorable hotel and serviced apartment experiences across Nigeria.

