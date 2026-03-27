Banky W Is 45! See His Crimson Birthday Look & Adesua’s Hilarious Comments

The Banky W of the early 2000s might have been the King of the R&B, but the 2026 version? He is stepping into 45 with the gravity of a man who has mastered the art of the rebrand, celebrating a milestone birthday, and he is doing so with a mix of high-fashion theatrics and the kind of relatable “Dad humour” that has made him a fan favourite all over again.

Banky didn’t just pick an outfit for this shoot; he curated an atmosphere. The birthday portrait sees him submerged in a deep crimson red that feels both regal and unapologetically bold.

He is wearing a structured agbada with dramatically wide, squared-off shoulders that create an architectural silhouette. This sits over a matching red under-kaftan and wide-leg trousers. The finish at the base is where things get truly luxurious—he’s opted for deep red boots heavily covered in crystals.

The styling is heavy on cultural weight. He’s layered multiple strands of dark red and black beaded necklaces, a gold medallion, and a cross pendant, topped off with a matching red fila. In his right hand, he holds a large, dark wooden sculptural staff with a double-looped ceremonial head, referencing traditional Yoruba iconography. Standing on a dark circular platform against a teal and gold abstract backdrop, the entire image feels less like a quick birthday snap and more like a fine-art editorial.

Banky’s own birthday message was a mix of gratitude and the cold, hard reality of parenting in 2026.

Happy 45th birthday, Mr Wellington. The grey is showing, the wisdom is growing, and the gratitude is overflowing. Thankful for the man I’m becoming and for the grace that has carried me every step of the way. A mighty long way from where I started… and a mighty long way from finished. Thank you, Jesus. Also, send funds. School fees too dey cost.

We felt that last part, Banky. We really did.

While the world was busy admiring his birthday photos, his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, was busy winning the comment section. In a series of increasingly hilarious)posts, she made it very clear that she is still her husband’s biggest fan.

From a simple “I’m thirsty sir” to the follow-up “I’m back sir. I would REALLY love to know you…biblically…” and finally a caps-lock-induced “YOU ARE SOOOOO BEAUTIFUL. WOW WOW WOW “, Susu reminded everyone that behind the “Senior Man” exterior is a man who clearly still has it.

See more photos below