Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson’s First Traditional Wedding Look Arrives in Blush Pink and Forest Green

There’s been so many looks from the traditional wedding ceremony of Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson that’s currently ongoing, and we know that you, just like us, have been waiting for the couple’s look. What are they wearing? What colours? What styles? Don’t worry, we’ve got you.

Blush pink and forest green. That is the colour story Simi and Femi chose for their first look and it is a combination that works completely in their favour.

Femi is in a blush pink agbada made from a structured, textured fabric with heavy forest green embroidery running down the centre panel in a geometric grid and leaf-like motifs that extend all the way down to a circular crest at the hem. Beneath it he wears matching pink sokoto and a fila with a green embroidered border. The styling is intentionally bold — layered oversized green beaded necklaces with a large emerald-toned pendant, dark round sunglasses and a sculptural green staff that echoes the architectural feel of the embroidery on his outfit. His look was made by HRH Bespoke Imperial.

Simi’s look, made by Prudential Gabriel, picks up the same forest green geometric embroidery along the hips and the front of the skirt of her fitted blush pink gown. The bodice has an off-the-shoulder neckline with dramatic fan-like sculptural sleeves in green pleats that give the silhouette a sharp, modern edge. The hem of the skirt features a cutout detail that reveals the layered embroidery underneath. She completes the look with a blush pink gele tied in a structured, rounded style, a gold necklace and a small pink drawstring pouch.

The two looks mirror each other through the same embroidery pattern and colour palette, creating a visual harmony that feels both rooted in tradition and very much forward-looking. Styled by Emmanuel Goodnews, the couple is set against a draped green backdrop that makes the pink tones pop while grounding the forest green accents running through both outfits.

Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson came to their traditional wedding looking like this. The wait was very much worth it.

