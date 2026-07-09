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Kemuel Opens a Bold New Chapter with "OSEI BABY"

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Music

Kemuel Opens a Bold New Chapter with “OSEI BABY”

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Nigerian singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Kemuel returns with “Osei Baby,” the lead single from his third EP, “Borokiri Boy,” arriving August 7. The release marks a pivotal moment in his artistic journey, revealing an artist who has fully settled into his voice, his sound, and his identity.

Over the last four years, Kemuel has quietly built one of the strongest catalogs of his generation, evolving from the breakout promise of “Champagne Girl” into a respected songwriter and recording artist, with credits including Wizkid. Last year, he signed with independent Nigerian label Muse Studios, marking another milestone in a career defined by steady growth and creative conviction. Now, with Borokiri Boy – the final chapter before his debut album in 2027 – he enters a new creative phase defined by confidence, precision, and intention.


Built on rich Afro-fusion production by his alias, Wondah – “Osei Baby” is a confident celebration of love and devotion. Kemuel delivers one of his most commanding vocal performances to date, pairing melodic finesse with a subtle Michael Jackson-inspired flourish in the second verse – a nod to one of the artists who helped shape his musical instincts.

If Borokiri Boy is the beginning of Kemuel’s next chapter, “Osei Baby” makes one thing clear: he’s no longer introducing himself. He’s defining the standard for everything that’s to come. To Listen click HERE 



About Kemuel:
KEMUEL is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, producer, & multi-instrumentalist who has steadily carved out his place as one of the most exciting voices in African music. Since releasing his debut single, “Champagne Girl,” 4 years ago, he’s built a reputation for honest songwriting, soulful records, and his versatility, both as an artist and a songwriter, with credits including Wizkid.

Kemuel Socials
TikTok: @kemuelthekid
X: @kemuelthekid
Instagram: @kemuelthekid

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