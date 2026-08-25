From Neche’s Exit to Cassi’s Eviction: Here’s Everything That Went Down in BBNaija Week 4

Ladies and gentlemen, Week 4 was a lot! When we say it was a lot, we mean voluntary exits, housemates hiding cutlery, a massive ₦5 million hit to the grand prize, and high-stakes nomination twists—and we have got the full rundown for you. You already know that to truly enjoy a recap this packed, you need something to keep your mouth moving and your stomach happy, so grab a pack of Minimie Chin Chin to munch on while we dive into all the drama brought to you by the brand.

Neche’s Sudden Departure

The week opened on a heavy note when Neche made the decision to voluntarily step away from the game on Day 22 to attend to urgent personal matters. Her sudden exit left a noticeable void in the house. Goddessa admitted everyone still half-expected her to walk back through the doors, while Cassi, Ricky, and Yusuf openly shared how much they missed her presence.

Abi’s High-Stakes Reign and the Veto Twist

Girl power remained supreme in the arena as Abi claimed the Head of House title after outlasting Ricky, Tram, and Chimsom Chuka across a series of puzzle, painting, and memory challenges. Chimsom picked up immunity for finishing as the runner-up alongside Abi’s team members.

However, Biggie brought an unexpected curveball during Conspiracy Hour. After Abi’s team voted to save Bells and Bluethopia, Biggie used a Diary Room twist to force Abi into using her HoH Veto power. She was forced to swap those two saved housemates for three members of her own team, ultimately placing Aikou, Araga, and Yusuf straight onto the nomination list.

Rule Violations and Missing Cutlery

After weeks of keeping the grand prize intact, repeated transgressions finally caught up with the house. Big Brother deducted ₦5 million from the pot, bringing the final prize down to ₦95 million. Reactions inside the house were instantly split: Ricky nonchalantly shrugged off the loss, whereas Sheba was visibly gutted by the drop in stakes. As if financial loss was not enough, kitchen chaos erupted when Araga discovered that every single piece of cutlery had vanished. With housemates forced to eat cereal and meals with their hands, suspicion initially fell on Abi—only for Oyin to quietly return the hidden stash to the kitchen a few days later.

Garden Feuds and Creative Triumphs

The cutlery mystery was mild compared to the flare-up between Chimsom Chuka and Oyin. After Chimsom started jumping on the garden bed while Oyin was trying to sleep, she retaliated by pouring water all over his bed inside the room. The back-and-forth escalated until Abi stepped in to calm Chimsom down, leading him to admit in the Diary Room that he had let pettiness get the better of him.

Despite the internal friction, Team Chao Artics—comprising Abi, Aikou, Araga, Barry, Flora, Keivo, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba, and Yusuf—managed to pull together to win the weekly art-showcase wager against Team ISU, securing a fresh stash of BB Bucks. The artistic momentum continued with an “Imagining Big Brother” canvas task, before Cassi took top honours at the Friday Night Arena Games, just edging out Chimsom Chuka.

Spilling Tea on the Anonymous Hot Seat

Things topped off with an Anonymous Hot Seat game where secrets spilled fast. Aikou named his top favourite and least favourite housemates in one breath, Yusuf addressed those persistent romance rumours regarding Bells, and Ricky dismantled the dynamic between Goddessa and Araga by declaring that no real relationships exist inside the house.

Cassi Bids Farewell on Live Eviction Night

Sunday’s live eviction show brought the ultimate climax. Ebuka Obi–Uchendu arrived in style to turn up the heat, questioning Abi about selecting Cassi as her unofficial deputy over Chimsom Chuka, and pressing Barry on where he really stands in his dynamic with Goddessa and Araga. After giving Araga, Gerard, and Tram a nerve-wracking fake eviction scare, Ebuka delivered the real outcome: Cassi became the sole housemate evicted in Week 4.

Reflecting on his journey, Cassi shared that he took the experience step-by-step amidst shifting emotions, confirming his plans to focus entirely on his acting career moving forward. Abi capped off an exceptional week by being named the Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW), taking home immunity.

With another week wrapped up, the game is getting tighter, the stakes are rising, and the strategy is only getting deeper. If you enjoyed this recap, we bet you’re going to come back for the Week 5 recap—and we bet you’re going to need even more Minimie Chin Chin, because the show is getting hotter by the day!

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Stay tuned for the recap of Week 5, brought to you by Minimie Nigeria. Don’t forget to connect with Minimie Nigeria across all social platforms so you never miss a moment of the fun!