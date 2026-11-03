Afrique Femme & CANEX WKND 2026 Partner to Celebrate Francophone Fashion, Culture, and Female Leadership in Lagos

From November 5 to 8, 2026, Lagos will become the epicenter of African creativity as Afrique Femme brings the 6th edition of the Brunch des AfricanWoman2.0 to CANEX WKND 2026 at the iconic Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture & Creative Arts.

Organized by Afreximbank in collaboration with the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat, Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX WKND) is Africa’s premier event celebrating the continent’s creative and cultural industries. Under the overarching theme “One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World: From FESTAC ’77 to CANEX ’27,” this year’s gathering will connect thousands of creative entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and cultural icons from across Global Africa and the diaspora.

Spotlighting Francophone Luxury & Made-in-Africa Fashion

As part of this landmark event, Afrique Femme is hosting a dedicated Exhibition Pavilion designed to bridge Francophone and Anglophone creative ecosystems. The pavilion will feature curated showcases, pop-ups, and private sales from leading West and Central African designers. Attendees will experience exclusive collections from celebrated brands including Makeda by AYA Konan,, KUMI, KWELAKU, and Galipette Atelier, highlighting the richness, craftsmanship, and global potential of Francophone fashion.

The African Woman 2.0 VIP Networking Brunch

A core highlight of the week will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2026, with the African Woman 2.0 VIP Networking Brunch. Bringing together 200 to 250 influential women leaders, policymakers, innovators, and international dignitaries, the high-level gathering will feature keynote addresses, strategic panels, and structured B2B networking aimed at fostering female leadership and economic empowerment across the continent.

“We are thrilled to bring the African Woman 2.0 platform to Lagos alongside CANEX WKND 2026,” said Aïssata Sidibé N’DIA, Managing Director of RED Côte d’Ivoire / Afrique Femme. “This partnership offers an extraordinary opportunity to celebrate the ingenuity of African creative entrepreneurs, showcase Francophone fashion excellence on a global stage, and build lasting cross-border trade and investment synergies across Africa.”

Event & Registration Details

Dates: November 5–8, 2026

Venue: Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture & Creative Arts (National Theatre), Lagos, Nigeria

Registration: Delegate attendance at CANEX WKND 2026 is 100% free , but pre-registration is mandatory. Visitors are invited to register at wknd.canex.africa , select “Visitor / Delegate,” and indicate “Afrique Femme” under referral source.

About Afrique Femme

AfriqueFemme.com is a leading Pan-African digital media platform produced by Weblogy Group. Dedicated to inspiring, educating, and empowering African women, Afrique Femme reaches millions of readers and viewers monthly across West Africa and the global diaspora through high-impact editorial content, TV shows, and flagship events such as the Week-end des African Woman 2.0.

About CANEX WKND

Initiated by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) is a continental initiative aimed at supporting and scaling Africa’s Creative and Cultural Industries (CCIs). CANEX WKND serves as the commercial heartbeat of Global Africa’s creative economy, offering a marketplace for trade, investment, strategic partnerships, and cultural exchange across fashion, film, music, literature, gastronomy, and visual arts.

Media Contact:

RED Côte d’Ivoire / Afrique Femme Team

Email: [email protected]

Phone / WhatsApp: +225 05 45 43 09 20

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for CANEX WKND 2026