Pepsi Agba Baller Campaign: Everything You Need to Know About Joining the Fun and Winning Big



What would an extra ₦1 million mean to you? Or better still, ₦10 million? Pepsi is giving consumers the opportunity to win big through its Pepsi Agba Baller promo, with cash prizes up for grabs every minute, daily rewards for lucky participants and a ₦10 million jackpot awarded every week.



If you have been wondering how to take part, which products qualify or what happens when you win, here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the promo.



What Is the Pepsi Agba Baller Promo?



The Pepsi Agba Baller promo is a consumer rewards initiative by Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) that gives consumers a chance to win cash prizes when they purchase participating products and enter the unique promotional code found underneath the yellow bottle cover.



The campaign runs from October 28th, 2026, to January 3, 2027, and is open to consumers in nine states: Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, Ekiti, Kogi, Niger and Ondo.



With prizes available at different intervals throughout the day and week, participants have several chances to win during the campaign.



What Can You Win?



There is a lot to look forward to, with cash rewards available at different levels of the promo. Here is how the prizes are structured:



● Win Every Minute: One winner is selected every minute between 8 AM and 8 PM daily.

● Daily Cash Prizes: Four winners receive ₦1,000,000 each every day.

● Weekly Mega Jackpot: One lucky participant takes home ₦10,000,000 every week.

Whether it is the minute cash prize, daily N1 million prize, or the weekly ₦10 million jackpot, there are plenty of reasons to try your luck.



Who Can Participate?



Before getting started, make sure you meet the promo’s eligibility requirements. Participants must:

● Be at least 18 years old.

● Reside in one of the nine participating states: Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, Ekiti, Kogi, Niger or Ondo.

● Have a valid National Identification Number (NIN) or Bank Verification Number (BVN).

● Use a mobile number registered in your own name with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

● Have a bank account registered in your own name for prize payments.

These requirements are important, particularly when it comes to verifying winners and processing cash rewards.



How to Participate in the Pepsi Agba Baller Promo



Taking part is straightforward. All you need is a participating Seven-Up Bottling Company product with the yellow promotional cover and your mobile phone.



Here is what to do:



Step 1: Buy a Participating Product



Look out for participating Seven-Up Bottling Company products with a yellow promotional bottle cover when making your purchase.



Step 2: Check Under the Cover



Open the bottle and check underneath the yellow cover for your unique promotional code.



Step 3: Enter Your Code



Dial *7022# on your mobile phone or scan the QR code provided to access the promo and enter your unique code.



Once your entry has been successfully submitted, you are in the running for a cash prize.



Which Products Are Eligible?



The promo covers participating Seven-Up Bottling Company products carrying the yellow promotional bottle cover such as Pepsi, Mirinda, Teem, Supa Komando, etc.



So, whether you are picking up a drink for yourself or shopping for the household, remember to look out for the yellow cover. That is how you know you have a promotional code to enter.



What Happens If You Win?



Winning is exciting, but knowing what to do next is just as important.



If you are selected as a winner, an authorised agent will contact you by phone, and you will also receive an SMS confirming your win. You will then be guided through the required validation process to confirm your details and claim your prize.



Make sure you follow the official instructions provided during this process so that your winnings can be verified and paid into your bank account.



Ready to Become an Agba Baller?



An extra ₦1 million could make a difference, and ₦10 million could be an even bigger reason to celebrate. With the Agba Baller promo running until January 3, 2027, consumers in the participating states have the opportunity to get involved and win throughout the campaign.



The next time you buy a participating Seven-Up Bottling Company product, check for the yellow cover, enter your code by dialling *7022# or scanning the QR code, and you could be one of the next lucky winners.



Your next big win could be just one code away! For more information, visit the official Pepsi Agba Baller promo website: www.pepsiagbaballerpromo.com and Follow @PepsiNaija and @sbc_nigeria across all social media platforms for live updates and winner announcements.

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