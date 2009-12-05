BN 25 Days of Christmas: Ruff ‘n’ Tumble Contest

It’s 5 Day of Bella Naija Presents 25 Days of Christmas
Wow! Congrats to all the winners so far, we are getting slightly jealous! Maybe we want to keep some of these fab prizes for ourselves…..but we wont do that. Its all about YOU!
Remember to join BN on our social networking platforms:
Click for Facebook
Click for Twitter
________________________________________________________
Today is all about Ruff ‘n’ Tumble.
Ruff ‘n’ Tumble is a gold standard, a pioneer in the Nigerian fashion business!
From humble beginnings making children’s pyjamas, the brand has grown from strength to strength. Today, it is a proudly Nigerian clothing manufacturer and retailer.
The Ruff ‘n’ Tumble story has inspired so many people both locally and internationally.
The brand and its founder – Nike Ogunlesi have been featured on MSNBC and the popular documentary ‘Africa – Open For Business’.
The brand continues to deliver the highest quality and creative Children’s clothing and is a favourite of many ‘mums, dads, aunties and uncles’ for their children!
The Ruff ‘n’ Tumble holiday collection is now selling! From rocking the parties to the more formal celebrations of the festive season, this Holiday Collection is full of the trendiest designs in the world of children’s fashion.
When rockin’ Ruff n Tumble, tots are guaranteed to be the best dressed!
You can buy Ruff ‘n’ Tumble at the following store locations.
Ikoyi: 91 Awolowo Road, Lagos | Phone: 01-2701008, 08022081834
Ikeja: 23a Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos | Phone: 01-2700817, 08033255183
Abuja: Ceddi Plaza, 264 Tafawa Balewa Way, Central Business District, Abuja | Phone: 08051161416, 09-872040
Email: ruffntumblekids @ yahoo.com
Today, Ruff ‘n’ Tumble is giving away a 10,000Naira gift voucher towards purchases at any of their stores!!!
[nggallery id=184]
Ruff ‘n’ Tumble Questions
- How many Ruff ‘n’ Tumble stores are there in Nigeria?
- What year did Ruff ‘n Tumble CEO Nike Ogunlesi win the FATE Foundation Model Entrepreneur award?
- What is the name of the MSNBC special feature that Ruff ‘n’ Tumble was recently featured? Clue – BN Careers Section….
Steps to Enter
- Answer the easy questions
- Send entries to 25days@bellanaija.com
- Subject Line: Ruff ‘n’ Tumble
- Entries should be received before 11:59AM (Eastern US Time) – Today 5th of December
Good Luck! We can’t wait to read your submissions!
Terms & Conditions for Ruff ‘n’ Tumble Contest
- Entries are open to all BN readers but prizes can only be retrieved in Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria.
- Contest is only valid where contest terms do not contravene local laws
- There is no cash alternative for prizes
- Entries should be submitted to 25days@bellanaija.com
- Only winners will be contacted
- To promote transparency and fairness, winners names will be published on BellaNaija.com
- One prize per person throughout duration of promotion
- We will work towards ensuring that you receive your prize expediently.
______________________________________________________________________
Yay! We have a winner – Mej John Obada
Answers:
(1) 3 Stores
(2) 2005
(3) Dollars and Danger: Africa, The Final Investing Frontier – Entrepreneurs.
These children look so good. I can’t wait to have my lambs 🙂 (I won’t say kids cos kids are offsprings of goats and none of my children will be goats in the mighty name of Jesus) My lambs… you should start saying that too 🙂
awwwwww….the lil models are soooo cute, makes me just want to have my own…. Thumbs up to Nike Ogunlesi….she don try…..
This is oh soooo cute and the children are adorable. Now I want kids badly, kids who can wear the clothes. I guess one can enter to win for a nephew or niece. The things we do for love…………..
wow impressive work!!
and having offsprings of sheep rather than goats is better because???????……
….because Jesus is the “Lamb” of God…………
…Atulu Chineke…..
LMAO… awesome!
only in naija… please what church or pastor did you get that from? and you are happy for them to be offspring of ‘timid’ sheep. na wa o!
anyway nice clothes and they KIDS look good.
gorgeous photos 🙂
xo
Lol… just my own take. It makes sense if u think deeply about it. thank you luvlife. spot on!
yeeepa….bella i too gbadun your comment section..chineke…lamb of god and chicken of devil WHO CARES??
PIKIN NA PIKIN
omo look at that little girl’s hair…JEALOUS!!!
they are all so cute..
i really like the concept of the littel boy with the cast on his foot(maybe he actually broke it sef)
THIS IS TOO FUNNY! i see your point though… lamb looooooooool!!!!
Do the kids come with the cloths? If so I want them all. Where did they find such gorgeous little ones?
@ luvlife: also Jesus is the Lion of the tribe of Judah….you can also call them cubs in addition to lamb….good luck trying to convince others and most especially yourself in calling your children that 🙂
Nnenna I’m almost rolling on the floor LOL!
Lol, lambs r cuter anyways…
lmao, lwkmd, which one is kid is the offspring of goat, naija pastors just come up with different meanings everyday and gullible people just gobble everything up. So because kids are so called it means its got the same meaning with a goat’s kid? yeah right! whatever happened to words with different meanings? you to the extent you say your kids are lambs… now thats an animal…lol please dont get me started. These kids are so beautiful… I should get my kid to do some child modelling too, she’s prettier (i know i’m biased) and she’s got longer hair (not biased)…