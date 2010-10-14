Soiree for a New Queen – Moët hosts champagne party for newly crowned Miss Nigeria 2010

On Wednesday, 10th October 2010, Moët & Chandon held an exclusive soiree to celebrate the recently crowned Miss Nigeria 2010 – Damilola Agbajor.
It was the first public appearance for the new queen and she totally relished the spotlight. The event which took place at De Marquee in Victoria Island was well attended by an array of guests including Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 1991 and MD/CEO of the Miss Nigeria Organisation, Nike Oshinowo-Soleye, MBGN 2004 Anita Iseghohi along with her husband, Tom Iseghohi, TV Producer Bola Balogun, Designer Folake Folarin-Coker, rappers M.I and Naeto C, radio and TV personality Olisa Adibua, Beth Models CEO Elohor Aisien, Designer Ohimai Atafo and many other special guests.
Miss Nigeria, Damilola Agbajor, received a crystallized Jeroboam bottle of Moet & Chandon at the event, which was organized to introduce her to friends and well-wishers in Lagos.
Damilola Agbajor seems to be telling us that she is not your typical beauty queen. No tacky crown and sash, instead she rocked a silver knit dress with a plunging neckline with a diamond detail, peekaboo bikini top paired pearl bracelets and black strappy sandals.
Nike Oshinowo-Soleye rocked a midnight blue draped Lanvin jumpsuit from the label’s Spring 2010 Ready to Wear collection. She accessorized with a snakeskin Michael Kors clutch and black Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
As the roving reporter for Studio 53 Extra, Eku Edewor has to attend all the major parties and events yet somehow she always keeps things exciting with her red carpet looks. Here she rocks a simple thin-strap colour block grey and black dress with black sandals.
This is our favourite ever red carpet look from MBGN 2004 Anita Iseghohi. She looks young and vibrant in this yellow mini dress paired with black accessories. Her highlighted hair also gives her look an extra bit of pep!
Understated chic perfectly illustrated by Omoyemi Akerele! Love it. Take notes ladies, this is an excellent ‘work week’ date look. Well tailored high waist black trousers paired with a simple top with an interesting detail such as the sleeves. Voila!
Shirtdress paired with black booties and Ituen Basi necklaces create this standout look for Hauwa Mukan.
Jennifer Obayuwana accessorized her all black glam biker chick look with the Christian Louboutin Egoutina studded leather boots and added some colour with her Louboutin Talita bag from the designer’s Spring Summer 2010 collection.
Photo Credit: Moet | Kola Oshalusi
The MBGN chic is very good-looking but her outfit isn’t the best “first look”. Can’t tell me otherwise.
ohhhh jennifer must be facing her personal winter in nig…lol
lol! me sef I wonder ooh..Jenifer in winterland In Nigeria..Even me here I still think its still warm for boots as such..
She needs to get herself a stylist! Money doesnt translate to style at all!!!! she cd have looked fab in a high street outfit which wd have literally cost a fraction of her loub boots. sigh
Are these comments not just a bit mean….. She could have worn d boots with shorts or a skirt that’s all to say…no one said boots are for only winter **rolling my eyes**
BTW Those boots are gorgeous… No one said fashion must always be comfortable…
if not no one would wear those chandelier earrings which are heavy… no one would wear extremely heeled shoes and no one would wear skinnny jeans… 🙂
Actually @ me, the comments are not mean. The shoes are nice, but she is wearing a biker jacket and long pants. The boots don’t go with the outfit at all.
lol
OMG!!! I sooooo agree…
I know! LOL!
Eku kills it everytime!
She needs to comb her hair
Lay off the Haterade!
lovely pictures: maybe im far behind or something, but why do people wear boots in Nigeria when it is hot? i mean i live in a cold country but i always look forward to stylish heels and flats…
help me ask o!
IMHO… how do u know d venue wasnt freezing??? after all, even in africa, during harmattan sum girls will still wear nightgown 2 club. free jennifer oh. #okbye 🙂
Not bad
i am not nigerian but i hav seen n met way beautiul nigerian girls dan ha. pls dont get me wrong,she is beautiful but just not the most beautiful gurl in naija. besides, what did she think she was wearing or didnt she understand where she was going? not just her, i think they might have not conveyed the msg about the party properly because even naeto c and m.i are not well dressed incl others. i love naija n i’d route for dem anyday bt i also like to say it like it is. gud job doh
Whats wrong with what Nnaeto C was wearing?
do you think it is really the MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRLS in Nigeria that participate in the pageant?and how do you quantify beauty, by what standard?
kai! see woman like me dey rock ‘latest spring collection’ and louboutins and sturvsss…nice! i go reach oh! Eku Edewor looks simple and stunning as usual, not feeling the outfit of the so called celebrant tho,IMO
My dear Katie, the thing tire me o…LOL!!!!Seriously, this Jennifer girl needs to get a stylist real fast….What in the name of God is she wearing??…boots and jacket in this scotching hot Nigeria??…seriously???..FASHION POLICE PLEASE!!!!!!!
Miss Nigeria is JUST ok….
I love her already, seems to me she is a humble girl. Better than Adaeze igwe
@ funmi………….lol
I can’t stop laughing……PERSONAL WINTER…………….:))))
Huh? What on earth is Miss Nigeria wearing? Yea it’s nice she’s not wearing the tacky crown et all but cammann. And the girl wearing the boots; because they are Louboutin’s does not excuse the fact that wearing boots in Nigeria just looks weird(read razz)..*shrug*
Most of the other people look fab 🙂
Not only boots, but the entire ensemble is wrong.
the new miss nigeria(queen ambassador) can be at top of every best dressed list in nigeria.all she needs to do is to give me a call.pardon the lady wearing the loubous,she desperately needed an occasion to show it off!!!!
The Anita should have shifted from the pic, ‘and guest’ looks waaaay fly..!!Lol! Just saying o!
The miss Naija is pretty but that outfit and the bra “string” showing no make am o!!Gosh..i HATE Hauwa…she is too cute and dresses really well!!Lol.
Most people looked nice..I am tired of Eku Edewor..over publicity syndrome o!!
ditto on eku edewor
JENIFA…really????????
Damilola looks pretty…aunty nike, just slow down on the botox …her face is starting to look somehow…Elohor looks nice and Mai Atafo dressed it up
yup, aunty nike. Give in to ageing gracefully please. Look at the adebayo woman! classy!
Eku Edewor,
Quick question for you. Is there such a thing as over-exposure? How come do you get to appear in any and every event in Naija?
It’s her job? why u dey beef the girl?
i think Naeto C dressing is the best out of all the males and yeah miss nigeria is beautiful but needs to do some little work with her dressing
That’s my cousin 😀 Nkechi Okocha looking fab as always.
Eku is a reporter for social events oooo!!! She goes there to cover the events and bring it to viewers across Africa on MNET’s Studio 53 extra….It’s just her job – having way too much fun!
Not feeling the Winter ensemble, The Miss Nigeria looks better now than when I first say her….younger I mean…and I am not totally feeling her outfit! Since she was the belle of the ball, she should have been dressed like the belle….I guess there are people responsible for her get-up and she does not totally decide…. Nike looks more like the belle to me!
when I first saw*** her
it is her job..ok na…but she is always on d red carpet like a regular guest!!
lol @ personal winter… is M.I’s fly open? hey, I am just saying because his jeans looks a lil tight but I love him.
@jennifer???????? too overdressed!!!,anita iseghoi was my favvvv.love the color on her.
Yeah Anita is my fav too, she looks really classy.
u peeps leave jennifer biko…it’s all about individualism and self confidence. If you are bold enough to make a fashion statement kudos, if not then take a back seat. The saying goes..if you can’t beat them, then join them.. 😉
The lady in the yellow dress was by far the best dressed person at the event.
What’s there to beat and to join? The miss Naija could have looked beta. Nice smile elohor. Eku is looking good and her job sure is a whole lot of fun. Loving Jania’s pants and shoes and marriage sure looks good on Anita – my bit.
Loving Naeto’s getup 2…
Nike Oshinowo still looking fly mehn! For the first time in a while Naijas are not overdoing it at an event. They all look simple and chic…
i think the Miss Nig just did a big fashion faux pas. a party cant be thrown for u and u go there dressed like u are going out to eat with your boy friend…no style- sorry to say so
what exactly is damilola wearing. This isnt a party before/after a beach party o. Dont get the whole dressing thing o, and knit wear …. puhleaze!!!!
aunty jennifer, na wa o. u dont have to put on all ur new and expensive baffs in 1 day now
I really love our Queen. She’s a beautiful and good looking lady.
‘our’ queen’s outfit is a no no! not right for d occassion esp as she’s ‘da queen’ and d celebrant! abeg she no try o, and if she ddnt know someone like nike should have told her! and i hate her sandals! eewwh! or maybe its her feet dat dont do the sandals any justice..and as someone said, jennifer just needed to show off her outfit. guess she was tayad of looking at the stuff in her closet. pls pardon her 🙂
If these are Nigeria`s most fashionable then we have DEFINITELY lost it.Nothing screams style to me.It goes a long way to prove that you can neither buy style nor can`t wish it.
oops,meant to say nor wish it
MY PEOPLE…. Just Got to Love this!!
Miss Nigeria, What do you have on????????? Get it together ma’ma.
COME FIRST, dem dey wear boot for naij?? even if na CL or not….they look good but im just wondering how hot her feet might feel :s
anywayyy Miss Nigeria, a ahh you for shine more naa haba…you look OKAY. id miss you in a crowd really 🙁
Eku, still on point my fave oyibo
and Hauwa lav laaav d shooeseeeessssss
Miss Nigeria looks lovely here, better than she did in her winning gown if I may say so.
I don’tlike that her bra is shoing in front tho.
the texture of her gown is questionable but it does flatter look good on her.
the shoe however is another story, bad choice! she should have worm covered-toe pumps
NikeOshinowo looks fantastic, I mean this outfit does her justice!
Elohor is glowing, baby mama is glowing!
Lol at all the comments…Hope u guys look half as good as some of these people when we see u on bellanaija :p
what does Tokini Peterside do for a living?
anything fashion or media related?
I seem to see her all over the place.
She and her mother run a fashion business….i.e. they sell authentic designer items like chanel bags etc in nigeria…Last I remember they have a wesite too.
na wa o!!!LMAO…Nigerians can become famous for anything!!!chineke!!
@ Cute anon, correction… Tokini Peterside works for Moet Hennessy!
Gotta love Jennifer. She wear what she likes.
The beauty queen is pretty but her outfit was a really poor choice.I’m all for thinking outside the box but she should have exercised more caution.She really looks inappropriate.Nike Osinowo as her Chaperone should have paid a little more attention.
there’s a difference between mbgn and miss nigeria. the organisers of the event are totally different.
she’s miss nigeria not mbgn like someone said.
IMO they need to assign miss naija to a good designer. Get her nice brazilian hair, nice pumps and at least a chanel purse to start with.
u are very smart h. yep brazilian hair on a miss nigeria is how God planned for it to be.
what is miss 9ja wearing? the guests r dressed better than her :O
she needs to step it up– she looks like she’s going to a beach party!
You guys can hate, dang. Fashion doesn’t pander to winter or summer or any other season for that matter. If the look is hot it can work anytime. Jen has a very individual dress sense, which is more than can be said for all the copycat identikit girls out there, tricked out looking exactly the same.
Same Ol’ Same Ol’
Jania Ogbeide-not bad at all,but u ruined an almost perfect ensemble with the leopard skin courts and LV bag combination…what on earth were u thinking girl??
and as for u nuella, who told you girls in UK and other cold countrys dont wear little party dresses while going clubbing on minus zero degrees winter nights? pls get your facts right before you dey yarn….
na wa oh. na fight??? sori oh… i neva go uk bifo bifo… educate me luv. im guessing u’re one of those skimpy dresses on cold nights girls abi? bwahahahahaha!!!
On a scale of 1-10 . the MISS NIGERIA IS a 1.5……… WHAT THE HECK WAS SHE THINKING….. THE OUTFIT IS JUST TOO RANDOM… SHE’S LOOKS LIKES SHE GOING TO SHE A FRIEND NEXT DOOR,,,,
JENIFA this is some Suliat sturvs men!!!
Eku Edewor, Jauia Ogbeide, Bibi and Angela Adebayo look fab. lol at all the winter lady comments.
Everyone look gorge. Dodgy shoes on Ms Peterside..Sorry!. Jenny loving the outfit mami but nig is too hot for that get-up but those boots, louboutin bag…MAJOR!. Come on Naeto-C cldnt u just put on a pair of shoes for the occasion, I know you’ve got some. Your houseboy slippers- eye-sore
Adaku try to be a good friend. From d pics of u i have seen, u look well dressed most of the times.
Now try to be a good friend and help her put the fabulous exensive stuff together in a way that looks good. Be honest she does look silly in the damn biker jacket and boots in the hot naija weather.
ok go and google jenifer obayuwana at the muazu wedding and tell me what that fuckery was about with the shoes that looked like they were made from as0-oke.
pls just help her by styling her and dnt be unnecessarily defensive.
all you people are yabbing the women and you can’t even notice that Naeto C is wearing BAFFROOM SILIPPAS! If my papa see dis one, he go give am a SOLID CONK on his head. Nonsense
good example of how we have things back to front in Naija: Mango store sale/shopping night, present, past beauty queens attend in full regalia. 1st event/outing for current Miss Nigeria, she turns up in beach & knitwear! Sigh…
WUNIKA MUKAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ladies looking simple and sassy
Jenifa looks like she’s dressed to go into space, I don’t get the whole idea..
Angela Adebayo looks so adorable and on point I must add
& the peagent queen, she’s beautiful but she ain’t working it right in that outfit….
Naeto C doing it the African way, bet he wanted a break away from the Western look.
mbgn is pretty nd ol bt her outfit dint do her justice!!nd hus dt jenifer onyamana babe??has strtd snowin n nijaa!!!!
i witnessed the show life and from where i was sitting the judges were not even recording anything the pageant was a farce. i believe they already knew their winner even before the finals. don’t you see that she didn’t even look remotely surprised when they said her name as the winner and when they crowned her, the crown actually fell twice. i am really disappointed and in my opinion they should do it again this time with all 36 contestants but with different organizers or better still, it should be cancelled. we need honesty in Nigeria
as for her fashion sense well what do you expect.
i think Miss Nigeria is a simple person so let her be but her bra strap showing is bad who is her designer.
Abeg, our queen no try at all, beauty queens are dressed in a very unique way that when you sighted at one you will see that queen/model in her, any way maybe she has her own personal reason for dressing like that…
Oh pls she looks better than you so don’t worry about her looks