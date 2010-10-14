Soiree for a New Queen – Moët hosts champagne party for newly crowned Miss Nigeria 2010

On Wednesday, 10th October 2010, Moët & Chandon held an exclusive soiree to celebrate the recently crowned Miss Nigeria 2010 – Damilola Agbajor.

It was the first public appearance for the new queen and she totally relished the spotlight. The event which took place at De Marquee in Victoria Island was well attended by an array of guests including Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 1991 and MD/CEO of the Miss Nigeria Organisation, Nike Oshinowo-Soleye, MBGN 2004 Anita Iseghohi along with her husband, Tom Iseghohi, TV Producer Bola Balogun, Designer Folake Folarin-Coker, rappers M.I and Naeto C, radio and TV personality Olisa Adibua, Beth Models CEO Elohor Aisien, Designer Ohimai Atafo and many other special guests.

Miss Nigeria, Damilola Agbajor, received a crystallized Jeroboam bottle of Moet & Chandon at the event, which was organized to introduce her to friends and well-wishers in Lagos.

***

Damilola Agbajor seems to be telling us that she is not your typical beauty queen. No tacky crown and sash, instead she rocked a silver knit dress with a plunging neckline with a diamond detail, peekaboo bikini top paired pearl bracelets and black strappy sandals.

Nike Oshinowo-Soleye rocked a midnight blue draped Lanvin jumpsuit from the label’s Spring 2010 Ready to Wear collection. She accessorized with a snakeskin Michael Kors clutch and black Nicholas Kirkwood heels.

As the roving reporter for Studio 53 Extra, Eku Edewor has to attend all the major parties and events yet somehow she always keeps things exciting with her red carpet looks. Here she rocks a simple thin-strap colour block grey and black dress with black sandals.

This is our favourite ever red carpet look from MBGN 2004 Anita Iseghohi. She looks young and vibrant in this yellow mini dress paired with black accessories. Her highlighted hair also gives her look an extra bit of pep!

Understated chic perfectly illustrated by Omoyemi Akerele! Love it. Take notes ladies, this is an excellent ‘work week’ date look. Well tailored high waist black trousers paired with a simple top with an interesting detail such as the sleeves. Voila!

Shirtdress paired with black booties and Ituen Basi necklaces create this standout look for Hauwa Mukan.

Jennifer Obayuwana accessorized her all black glam biker chick look with the Christian Louboutin Egoutina studded leather boots and added some colour with her Louboutin Talita bag from the designer’s Spring Summer 2010 collection.

Photo Credit: Moet | Kola Oshalusi