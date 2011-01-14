BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

“I’ the east my pleasure lies” – Tanzanian Model Flaviana Matata for Glass Magazine

14.01.2011 at By 16 Comments

Tanzanian model and ex-beauty queen, Flaviana Matata is riding high at the moment. After featuring in a well-received editorial in the December 2010 issue of L’Officiel Paris, she has sashayed across the channel to the UK as she is featured in the new edition of art, fashion, music and design title – Glass Magazine.

Just a few weeks ago, Flaviana tweeted that she could not wait to see this shoot! Here it is for you to experience.
The spread was shot by Benjamin Kauffman and Darren Knight was the fashion director.
The title and inspiration for the shoot is taken from Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra.

Source: 8020 Fashions

16 Comments on “I’ the east my pleasure lies” – Tanzanian Model Flaviana Matata for Glass Magazine
  • moi January 14, 2011 at 2:47 am

    I can see her nipple in 5th picture…dislike…..Isn’t the nipple supposed to be covered at all cost in modelling since it is said that the breast is actually the nipple and every other thing can be bared……

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • MULA!!!! January 14, 2011 at 12:12 pm

      u dislike d pic cos her nipple is showing?????, a dislike botton is needed 4 ur comment.

      Love this! 0
    • Sugabelly January 14, 2011 at 8:50 pm

      Models expose their entire breasts nipples and all in fashion all the time. Besides, exposed breasts are a solid part of our culture. Stop being prudish.

      Love this! 0
  • veevo January 14, 2011 at 3:43 am

    isnt the nipple meant to be covered at all cost?
    wat world r u living in

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • faith January 14, 2011 at 10:03 am

    was it only d nipple they snaped…lolsss
    y d commotion abt common nipple.she looks sexy jare…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Tonia January 14, 2011 at 10:16 am

    ‘cos in modelling,the nipple is the breast,which i suppose is to be covered.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • highontheessenceoflife January 14, 2011 at 11:26 am

    one word- WOW! I LOVE HER SKIN. The darker the berry…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • mbabazi January 14, 2011 at 11:34 am

    she beautifull and wats the buzz with the nipple.its not easy to see in here. i love her transitiom from unique beauty queen to high end model.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Gbagaun! January 14, 2011 at 2:19 pm

    I love it! She looks so beautiful, nice to see other kinds of beauties that deviate from the stereotypes

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Nma January 14, 2011 at 10:51 pm

    Loves it!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • 1234 January 14, 2011 at 11:41 pm

    GORGEOUS (model and clothes)! This girl can REALLY model! I would buy anything she’s selling!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • nando January 15, 2011 at 4:28 am

    if u re a high fashion model evry part of Ur body can b exposed at anytin cos dats part of Ur job So I c nothing wrong wt her nipple showing….

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Anita Quansah London January 15, 2011 at 6:18 am

    Wow what a beautiful model. The creative team indeed did a fabulous job. Totally high end. Please lets not forget the beauty here which we need to be appreciating, not focusing on things like the nipples which is not that noticeable. We all need to love, appreciate and learn to support each other. Hurray to real talent 🙂

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • FL1 TZ January 18, 2011 at 2:55 pm

    go go Flav tuko pamoja

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • chinx January 19, 2011 at 12:48 am

    OMG Moi! How in the name of all things dark and beautiful did you spot dat poor nipple!! Girl u definitely r wearing magnifying glasses!!! Haba! That said, I think d model is beautiful, luv d skin color.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • laraak January 21, 2011 at 1:12 pm

    The first pics is killing,love the possition

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija