“I’ the east my pleasure lies” – Tanzanian Model Flaviana Matata for Glass Magazine

Tanzanian model and ex-beauty queen, Flaviana Matata is riding high at the moment. After featuring in a well-received editorial in the December 2010 issue of L’Officiel Paris, she has sashayed across the channel to the UK as she is featured in the new edition of art, fashion, music and design title – Glass Magazine.
Just a few weeks ago, Flaviana tweeted that she could not wait to see this shoot! Here it is for you to experience.
The spread was shot by Benjamin Kauffman and Darren Knight was the fashion director.
The title and inspiration for the shoot is taken from Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra.
Source: 8020 Fashions
