“Viva Riva!” & “Sinking Sands” lead the 2011 Africa Movie Academy Awards Nominees List as Omoni Oboli, Osita Iheme, Majid Michel & Genevieve Nnaji grab acting nods

On Friday 25th February 2011 at Ole Sereni in Nairobi, the nominees for the 2011 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) were announced. Movie stars from all the continent gathered in the Kenyan capital to find out who was recognized for their exceptional work.

“Viva Riva!“, a feature film set in the Democratic Republic of the Congo & Ghanaian movie, “Sinking Sands” by Leila Djansi leads the nominees list with 12 nominations and 9 nominations respectively. Both films are nominated in major categories including Best Film and Best Director.

Nigerian actors including Omoni Oboli, Genevieve Nnaji, Osita Iheme received nominations for their roles in “Anchor Baby“, “Tango With Me” and “Mirror Boy” respectively. Actors – Majid Michel and John Dumelo will be representing Ghana at the awards as they are nominated for the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actor in Supporting Role respectively.

The 2011 AMAA awards has been tagged – “‘Experience Bayelsa 2011” and will take place from the 21st of March to the 27th of March 2011 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

Check out the complete list of nominees below.

Trailer for “Sinking Sands”



___________________________________________________________________________________________

Best Short Film

BOUGFEN – PETRA BANINLA SUNJO (CAMEROUN)

WEAKNESS – WANJIRU KAIRU (KENYA)

NO JERSEY NO MATCH – DANIEL ADEMINOKAN (NIGERIA)

DUTY – MAK KUSARE (NIGERIA)

BONLAMBO – ZWE LESIZWE NTULI (SOUTH AFRICA)

ZEBU AND THE PHOTOFISH – ZIPPORAH NYARORI (KENYA)

DINA – MICKEY FONSECA (MOZAMBIQUE)

ALLAHKABO – BOUNA CHERIF FOFANA (TOGO)

Best Short Documentary

SYMPHONY KINSASHA – DIENDO HAMADI & DINTA WA LUSULA (CONGO)

NAIJA DIAMONDS (Feature on Dr. Rahmat Mohammed) – NFORM LEONARD (NIGERIA)

AFTER THE MINE – DIENDO HAMADI & DINTA WA LUSULA (DRC)

STEPPING INTO THE UNKNOWN – ROWENA ALDOUS & JILL HANAS-HANCOCK (SOUTH AFRICA)

YEABU’S HOMECOMING – JENNY CHU (SIERRA LEONE)

Best Documentary

KONDI ET LE JEUDI NATIONALE – ARIANA ASTRID ATODJI (CAMEROUN)

HEADLINES IN HISTORY – ZOBBY BRESSON (KENYA)

CO-EXIST – ADAM MAZO (RWANDA)

STATE OF MIND – DJO TUNDA WA MUNGA (CONGO)

NAIJA DIAMONDS – NFROM LEONARD (NIGERIA)

Best Diaspora Feature

SUICIDE DOLLS – KEITH SHAW (USA)

TESTED – RUSSELL COSTANZO (USA)

NOTHING LESS -WAYNE SAUNDERS (UK)

THE VILLAGE -WAYNE SAUNDERS (UK)

Best Diaspora Documentary

STUBBORN AS A MULE – MILLER BARGERON JR & ARCELOUS DEIELS (USA)

MOMENTUM- ZEINABU IRENE DAVIS (USA)

IF NOT NOW – LOUIS HAGGART (USA)

MOTHERLAND – OWEN ALIK SHAHADAH (USA)

CHANGEMENT – CHIARA CAVALLAZI (ITALY)

Best Diaspora Short Film

CYCLE- ROY CLOVIS (USA)

UNDER TOW – MILES ORION FELD (USA)

HABITUAL AGGRESSION – TEMI OJO (USA)

LITTLE SOLDIER – DALLAS KING (USA)

THE NEW N WORD – SOWANDE TICHAWONNA (USA)

PRECIPICE – JULIUS AMEDUME (UK)

Best Film for African Abroad

ANCHOR BABY – LONZO NZEKWE (NIGERIA/CANADA)

IN AMERICA: THE STORY OF THE SOUL SISTERS- RAHMAN OLADIGBOLU (NIGERIA/USA)

MIRROR BOY – OBI EMELONYE (NIGERIA/UK)

AFRICA UNITED – DEBS GARDNER-BROOK (RWANDA/UK)



Best Production Design

TANGO WITH ME

VIVA RIVA

HOPEVILLE

6 HOURS TO CHRISTMAS

MAAMI

Best Costume Design

INALE

YEMOJA

SINKING SANDS

ARAMOTU

ELMINA

Best Makeup

INALE

SINKING SANDS

A PRIVATE STORM

VIVA RIVA

A SMALL TOWN CALLED DESCENT

Best Soundtrack

VIVA RIVA

AFRICA UNITED

IZULU LAMI

INALE

A SMALL TOWN CALLED DESCENT

Best Visual Effects

ARAMOTU

NANI

WHO OWNS DA CITY

INALE

A SMALL TOWN CALLED DESCENT



Best Achievement in Sound

SINKING SANDS

SHIRLEY ADAMS

IZULU LAMI

VIVA RIVA

TANGO WITH ME

Best Cinematography

SINKING SANDS

MAAMI

IZULU LAMI

HOPEVILLE

VIVA RIVA

Best Screenplay

SOUL BOY

SINKING SANDS

HOPEVILLE

SHIRLEY ADAMS

IZULU LAMI

Best Nigerian Film

MAAMI – TUNDE KELANI

ARAMOTU – NIJI AKANNI

TANGO WITH ME – MAHMOOD ALI- BALOGUN

INALE – JETA AMATA

A PRIVATE STORM – LANCELOT ODUWA IMASEUN/IKECHUKWU ONYEKA

Best Film in African Language

ARAMOTU – NIJI AKANNI (NIGERIA)

IZULU LAMI – MADODA NCAYIYANA (SOUTH AFRICA)

SOUL BOY- HAWA ESSUMAN (KENYA)

SUWI – MUSOLA CATHERINE KASEKETI (ZAMBIA)

FISHING THE LITTLE STONE – KAZ KASOZI (UGANDA)



Best Child Actor

SOBAHLE MKHABASE (THEMBI), TSCHEPANG MOHLOMI (CHILI-BITE) AND SIBONELO MALINGA(KHWEZI) – IZULU LAMI

ERIYA NDAYAMBAJE- DUDU IN AFRICA UNITED

JORDAN NTUNGA- ANTO IN VIVA RIVA

AYOMIDE ABATTI- YOUNG KASHI IN MAAMI

BENJAMIN ABEMIGISHA- ZEBU IN ZEBU AND THE PHOTOFISH

SHANTEL MWABI- BUPE IN SUWI

Best Young Actor

YVES DUSENGE (CHILD SOLDIER) AND ROGER NSENGIYUMUA (FOOTBALLER) – AFRICA UNITED

SAMSON ODHIAMBO AND LEILA DAYAN OPOU – SOUL BOY

EDWARD KAGUTUZI – MIRROR BOY

DONOVAN ADAMS – SHIRLEY ADAMS

JUNIOR SINGO – HOPEVILLE

Best Actor in Supporting Role

OSITA IHEME – MIRROR BOY

HOJI FORTUNA – VIVA RIVA

MPILO VUSI KUNENE – A SMALL TOWN CALLED DESCENT

JOHN DUMELO – A PRIVATE STORM

DESMOND DUBE- HOPEVILLE

Best Actress in Supporting Role

MARY TWALA – HOPEVILLE

JOYCE NTALABE – THE RIVALING SHADOW

MARLENE LONGAGE- VIVA RIVA

TINA MBA -TANGO WITH ME

YVONNE OKORO – POOL PARTY

Best Actor in Leading Role

THEMBA NDABA – HOPEVILLE

PATSHA BAY -VIVA RIVA

JIMMY JEAN-LOUIS – SINKING SANDS

EKON BLANKSON – CHECKMATE

ANTAR LANIYAN – YEMOJA

MAJID MICHEL – POOL PARTY

Best Actress in Leading Role

IDIAT SHOBANDE -ARAMOTU

OMONI OBOLI- ANCHOR BABY

MANIE MALONE – VIVA RIVA

AMAKE ABEBRESE- SINKING SANDS

DENISE NEWMAN -SHIRLEY ADAMS

GENEVIEVE NNAJI – TANGO WITH ME

Best Director

SOUL BOY – HAWA ESSUMAN

SHIRLEY ADAMS – OLIVER HERMANUS

VIVA RIVA – DJO TUNDA WA MUNGA

ARAMOTU – NIJI AKANNI

A SMALL TOWN CALLED DESCENT – JAHMAIL. X. T QUBEKA

SINKING SANDS – LEILA DJANSI

Best Film

VIVA RIVA – DJO TUNDA WA MUNGA (CONGO)

SINKING SANDS – LEILA DJANSI (GHANA)

ARAMOTU – NIJI AKANNI (NIGERIA)

SOUL BOY – HAWA ESSUMAN (KENYA)

HOPEVILLE – JOHN TRENGOVE (SOUTH AFRICA)

A SMALL TOWN CALLED DESCENT – JAHMIL X.T QUBEKA (SOUTH AFRICA)

Photo Credit: PMO