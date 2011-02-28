“Viva Riva!” & “Sinking Sands” lead the 2011 Africa Movie Academy Awards Nominees List as Omoni Oboli, Osita Iheme, Majid Michel & Genevieve Nnaji grab acting nods

On Friday 25th February 2011 at Ole Sereni in Nairobi, the nominees for the 2011 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) were announced. Movie stars from all the continent gathered in the Kenyan capital to find out who was recognized for their exceptional work.
“Viva Riva!“, a feature film set in the Democratic Republic of the Congo & Ghanaian movie, “Sinking Sands” by Leila Djansi leads the nominees list with 12 nominations and 9 nominations respectively. Both films are nominated in major categories including Best Film and Best Director.
Nigerian actors including Omoni Oboli, Genevieve Nnaji, Osita Iheme received nominations for their roles in “Anchor Baby“, “Tango With Me” and “Mirror Boy” respectively. Actors – Majid Michel and John Dumelo will be representing Ghana at the awards as they are nominated for the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actor in Supporting Role respectively.
The 2011 AMAA awards has been tagged – “‘Experience Bayelsa 2011” and will take place from the 21st of March to the 27th of March 2011 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Nigeria.
Check out the complete list of nominees below.
Trailer for “Sinking Sands”
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Best Short Film
BOUGFEN – PETRA BANINLA SUNJO (CAMEROUN)
WEAKNESS – WANJIRU KAIRU (KENYA)
NO JERSEY NO MATCH – DANIEL ADEMINOKAN (NIGERIA)
DUTY – MAK KUSARE (NIGERIA)
BONLAMBO – ZWE LESIZWE NTULI (SOUTH AFRICA)
ZEBU AND THE PHOTOFISH – ZIPPORAH NYARORI (KENYA)
DINA – MICKEY FONSECA (MOZAMBIQUE)
ALLAHKABO – BOUNA CHERIF FOFANA (TOGO)
Best Short Documentary
SYMPHONY KINSASHA – DIENDO HAMADI & DINTA WA LUSULA (CONGO)
NAIJA DIAMONDS (Feature on Dr. Rahmat Mohammed) – NFORM LEONARD (NIGERIA)
AFTER THE MINE – DIENDO HAMADI & DINTA WA LUSULA (DRC)
STEPPING INTO THE UNKNOWN – ROWENA ALDOUS & JILL HANAS-HANCOCK (SOUTH AFRICA)
YEABU’S HOMECOMING – JENNY CHU (SIERRA LEONE)
Best Documentary
KONDI ET LE JEUDI NATIONALE – ARIANA ASTRID ATODJI (CAMEROUN)
HEADLINES IN HISTORY – ZOBBY BRESSON (KENYA)
CO-EXIST – ADAM MAZO (RWANDA)
STATE OF MIND – DJO TUNDA WA MUNGA (CONGO)
NAIJA DIAMONDS – NFROM LEONARD (NIGERIA)
Best Diaspora Feature
SUICIDE DOLLS – KEITH SHAW (USA)
TESTED – RUSSELL COSTANZO (USA)
NOTHING LESS -WAYNE SAUNDERS (UK)
THE VILLAGE -WAYNE SAUNDERS (UK)
Best Diaspora Documentary
STUBBORN AS A MULE – MILLER BARGERON JR & ARCELOUS DEIELS (USA)
MOMENTUM- ZEINABU IRENE DAVIS (USA)
IF NOT NOW – LOUIS HAGGART (USA)
MOTHERLAND – OWEN ALIK SHAHADAH (USA)
CHANGEMENT – CHIARA CAVALLAZI (ITALY)
Best Diaspora Short Film
CYCLE- ROY CLOVIS (USA)
UNDER TOW – MILES ORION FELD (USA)
HABITUAL AGGRESSION – TEMI OJO (USA)
LITTLE SOLDIER – DALLAS KING (USA)
THE NEW N WORD – SOWANDE TICHAWONNA (USA)
PRECIPICE – JULIUS AMEDUME (UK)
Best Film for African Abroad
ANCHOR BABY – LONZO NZEKWE (NIGERIA/CANADA)
IN AMERICA: THE STORY OF THE SOUL SISTERS- RAHMAN OLADIGBOLU (NIGERIA/USA)
MIRROR BOY – OBI EMELONYE (NIGERIA/UK)
AFRICA UNITED – DEBS GARDNER-BROOK (RWANDA/UK)
Best Production Design
TANGO WITH ME
VIVA RIVA
HOPEVILLE
6 HOURS TO CHRISTMAS
MAAMI
Best Costume Design
INALE
YEMOJA
SINKING SANDS
ARAMOTU
ELMINA
Best Makeup
INALE
SINKING SANDS
A PRIVATE STORM
VIVA RIVA
A SMALL TOWN CALLED DESCENT
Best Soundtrack
VIVA RIVA
AFRICA UNITED
IZULU LAMI
INALE
A SMALL TOWN CALLED DESCENT
Best Visual Effects
ARAMOTU
NANI
WHO OWNS DA CITY
INALE
A SMALL TOWN CALLED DESCENT
Best Achievement in Sound
SINKING SANDS
SHIRLEY ADAMS
IZULU LAMI
VIVA RIVA
TANGO WITH ME
Best Cinematography
SINKING SANDS
MAAMI
IZULU LAMI
HOPEVILLE
VIVA RIVA
Best Screenplay
SOUL BOY
SINKING SANDS
HOPEVILLE
SHIRLEY ADAMS
IZULU LAMI
Best Nigerian Film
MAAMI – TUNDE KELANI
ARAMOTU – NIJI AKANNI
TANGO WITH ME – MAHMOOD ALI- BALOGUN
INALE – JETA AMATA
A PRIVATE STORM – LANCELOT ODUWA IMASEUN/IKECHUKWU ONYEKA
Best Film in African Language
ARAMOTU – NIJI AKANNI (NIGERIA)
IZULU LAMI – MADODA NCAYIYANA (SOUTH AFRICA)
SOUL BOY- HAWA ESSUMAN (KENYA)
SUWI – MUSOLA CATHERINE KASEKETI (ZAMBIA)
FISHING THE LITTLE STONE – KAZ KASOZI (UGANDA)
Best Child Actor
SOBAHLE MKHABASE (THEMBI), TSCHEPANG MOHLOMI (CHILI-BITE) AND SIBONELO MALINGA(KHWEZI) – IZULU LAMI
ERIYA NDAYAMBAJE- DUDU IN AFRICA UNITED
JORDAN NTUNGA- ANTO IN VIVA RIVA
AYOMIDE ABATTI- YOUNG KASHI IN MAAMI
BENJAMIN ABEMIGISHA- ZEBU IN ZEBU AND THE PHOTOFISH
SHANTEL MWABI- BUPE IN SUWI
Best Young Actor
YVES DUSENGE (CHILD SOLDIER) AND ROGER NSENGIYUMUA (FOOTBALLER) – AFRICA UNITED
SAMSON ODHIAMBO AND LEILA DAYAN OPOU – SOUL BOY
EDWARD KAGUTUZI – MIRROR BOY
DONOVAN ADAMS – SHIRLEY ADAMS
JUNIOR SINGO – HOPEVILLE
Best Actor in Supporting Role
OSITA IHEME – MIRROR BOY
HOJI FORTUNA – VIVA RIVA
MPILO VUSI KUNENE – A SMALL TOWN CALLED DESCENT
JOHN DUMELO – A PRIVATE STORM
DESMOND DUBE- HOPEVILLE
Best Actress in Supporting Role
MARY TWALA – HOPEVILLE
JOYCE NTALABE – THE RIVALING SHADOW
MARLENE LONGAGE- VIVA RIVA
TINA MBA -TANGO WITH ME
YVONNE OKORO – POOL PARTY
Best Actor in Leading Role
THEMBA NDABA – HOPEVILLE
PATSHA BAY -VIVA RIVA
JIMMY JEAN-LOUIS – SINKING SANDS
EKON BLANKSON – CHECKMATE
ANTAR LANIYAN – YEMOJA
MAJID MICHEL – POOL PARTY
Best Actress in Leading Role
IDIAT SHOBANDE -ARAMOTU
OMONI OBOLI- ANCHOR BABY
MANIE MALONE – VIVA RIVA
AMAKE ABEBRESE- SINKING SANDS
DENISE NEWMAN -SHIRLEY ADAMS
GENEVIEVE NNAJI – TANGO WITH ME
Best Director
SOUL BOY – HAWA ESSUMAN
SHIRLEY ADAMS – OLIVER HERMANUS
VIVA RIVA – DJO TUNDA WA MUNGA
ARAMOTU – NIJI AKANNI
A SMALL TOWN CALLED DESCENT – JAHMAIL. X. T QUBEKA
SINKING SANDS – LEILA DJANSI
Best Film
VIVA RIVA – DJO TUNDA WA MUNGA (CONGO)
SINKING SANDS – LEILA DJANSI (GHANA)
ARAMOTU – NIJI AKANNI (NIGERIA)
SOUL BOY – HAWA ESSUMAN (KENYA)
HOPEVILLE – JOHN TRENGOVE (SOUTH AFRICA)
A SMALL TOWN CALLED DESCENT – JAHMIL X.T QUBEKA (SOUTH AFRICA)
Photo Credit: PMO
Bellanaija did you lose some of your recent uploads?
No. Is there something you cannot find? Please let us know. xx
First Thank you for coming back to me, between the Mercy Johnson upload and Kefee’s video I thought you had other posts in between? correct me if I am wrong
HOW IN THE WORLD DIDN’T RAMSEY AND OMOTOLA GET NODS FOR “A PRIVATE STORM”
Y’all lost me on that one! HOW CAN!? HOW IS THAT EVN POSSIBLE!?
Errm!? speechless is the word!
twitter.com/i_live_to_love
Sinking sands?? Thinkin of inale..
http://www.elleven45.blogspot.com
Is there a website where their nomination guidelines are listed? ‘Cause this list looks like a hot mess to me. Some categories have 6 nominees, some have 4, some have 5. Why is there a ‘Best Nigerian movie’ category? Is it because our industry is so large that there’s a need for its own independent category? What’s the difference between ‘Best young actor’ and ‘Best child actor’? What is ‘Best African film abroad’?
If we’re gonna be taken seriously, we have to award our actors/movie insiders with integrity.
I was thinking the same thing too. The whole list seems to me shambles and organisers should try to seek professional advice in the future…If it’s an African event, then please scrap out the “Best Nigerian film” category!!!
Congratulations to all the nominees. My girl Omoni got nominated. Bring it home girl, your role in Anchor Baby can’t be rivaled by any. Pls follow me on twitter lol
BN, why no pics? and big up to Petra Sunjo, my Cameroonian sister for the nomination for BOUGFEN!
I believe this awards should have official rules and stuff like that, most of these movies have not even been released so there is no way for us to even know whether or not they are worthy of their nominations, trailers don’t count as a way to judge a movie. Best young/child actor category should be removed as a whole, an actor is an actor whether or not they are young or old, if they did well they should be recognized as regular people,their award should not be based on their age.
Movies in diaspora and best nigerian movie should be classified as regular movies, just because they were made by people abroad or nigerian people doesn’t make them less an african movie does it? The organizers of this event need to back into their drawing rooms and organize this like a true awards event should be, its not by force that we must have our own awards show is it?
ok this is a different MissMe I believe, I’m pretty sure I didn’t type this lol But what you’re saying makes sense sha.
I second you on this. Why break up films in so many categories. It’s not fair because everyone is not competing in a level field. Some movie are favoured more because of where they were shot. It should be that once a film meets a necessary guidline to be nominated, they should all be in the same category regardless of the where they movie was made.
“sinking sands” have 9 nominations and “Viva riva” 12…How exactly is Sinking sands leading ??
I support the Academy sooo much, I’m really proud of what they’re doing. Paying respect to people that work really hard in the industry.
However, not to rain on their parade or anything, they should do sth about the nominations. I mean why dyu nominate 3 people as best child actor. Nominate them individually if they are that good. That is just being lazy.
And if they want to get the public really interested in this, they should only nominate movies that have been released, how else are we supposed to be passionate about this or even know if the awards were fair.
There are so much more problems, but abeg, biko, they should revise this thing next year
I’m so glad to see so many African countries represented though.
Wishing them some progress
..and that we havent seen half of these movies?
young actor, child actor..seriously?
why do the alway put genevien nnaji wat about other actress
sinking sands looks pretty good..
why is jimmy jean louis acting as a nigerian again?
his yoruba part in “phat girlz” was just horrible!!
Someone should plz clarify me on this ..Why is Ije not nominated?I thought it came out the same period with Inale and Anchor baby?I know quit well the movie is far better than most of these movies nominated..
It’s not nominated because they didn’t submit the movie.
They consider only movies that are being submitted by the producers
Please are the follwing movies Sinking Sands, Anchor Baby, Ije & Viva Vira all out for sale?
And why are people taking this out on BN? They are not the organizers of AMAA. I’m sure there’s a website or P.O.Box for AMAA somewhere that you can point out your displeasure through.
Shuuh,,, its so HOT in here,,,,,,
What is the difference between child actor and young Actor? I’m happy for all the movies, loved the ones I’d seen especially Inale and Anchor Baby.
How is this done? Do they look at all the movies done within the time frame,or is it only movies that were submitted? I was expecting to see IJE at least…
Hi Bella, I’m afraid the elephant in the room has been completely ignored in your report. While not taking away from the achievement of Viva Riva! and Sinking Sands, I must point out that by far the biggest news from a Nigerian perspective is the fact that a Yoruba film, Aramotu’ got 6 nominations. For some reason, you have completely omitted this in your write-up, including the actress (Idiat Sobande) that got nominated for her role in the film. This film and its players are as Nigerian and as Nollywood as ‘Tango With Me’, ‘Anchor Baby’, Omoni Oboli et al.
well i AMAA is a good initiative but i kind of wonder are the organizers professionals in anywayn do they see how the oscars list are how do you sell your self outside and expect sponsors
for your event learn to nominate films that people have seen and heard pf most of the films nominated are yet to be released film o chai* we want to grow then learn
Why should we always look up to hollywood?? una never tire? when will we support our own?…Nollywood has made it this far because we use our own mould of telling our stories our OWN way! Did your hollywood get it right the 1st, 2nd and even 3rd time. its ok to spout all sorts from your mouth but getting up to do something is a totally different ball game… Haba! I totally commend the organisers of the AMAA for following their dream of making Africans proud of their work! whether you criticise or not, like it or not, IT IS HERE TO STAY! i would like to see all you bad mouthing folks get off your asses and do something worthy of note!! if you do not submit your film, it will not be put up for nonination. enough of this pull down syndrome! END OF!
This list is such a hot mess! There are too many nominees in some categories and not enough in others. The organisers should also scrap the ‘Best Nigerian Movie’ category- either that or they should just rename this whole thing Nigerian movie award since Nigerian movie stars are usually the biggest draw in these sort of things.
seriously, AMAA is a hot mess…. little wonder why they dont get sponsors anymore…. UBA and BAYELSA have both seen that they aere up to no good…..
Crappy nominations…. Apparently d Ije chick didnt submit her film….. I support her joor…. wen they were asking for 10 abi how many dvds and i learnt she released her film on 35mm prints…. if the film is important, they should go to the cinemas and see it…… they should mk provision 4 screening films showing on prints…. we are moving foward not backward…
good luck to the nominated directors et al/….. may the best of the mess win>>
Congrat AMAA for organizing this award show. It’s very easy for people to talk rubbish when they have never achieved anything close to that in their life.
@Chika, abeg go sidon somewhere with your bad belle. Make we hear word with this your rubbish ije and 35mm talk. Everytime 35mm, 35mm. Na em be the 1st or only 35mm film we don see for Naija? For your info, the nominees list has a lot of movies shot on film and the producers still submitted it. AMAA or Naija film no dey revolve around ije and wether they submit their film. If you lime come back and tear your dress here, all I can say is that If you don’t submit your movie, it will not be nominated and it doesn’t make AMAA less credible.
Congra @ least we shall c Africa’s Grammys..BigUp to Africa
Am so happy for all the nominees especially genevieve nnaji,omoni oboli,majid michel,john dumelo,and yvonne okoro.but I agree with some people,s comment.why wasn,t ije and omotola nominated.and I think they shud remove that category for best young or upcomin actor.maybe they shud make a category for.best actor and actress in a motion picture musical or comedy.the biggest snub so far was damilola adegbite for 6 hours 2 christmas.