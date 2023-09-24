LexiGenius: A new AI writing tool for Nigeria

LexiGenius, the AI writing tool that makes writing easy and effective, is now available in Nigeria. LexiGenius is designed to be a versatile and user-friendly AI writing tool, providing an array of features thoughtfully tailored to fulfil the requirements of writers, students, and professionals.

Come along with Olatunbosun Amao as he unveils his tech world showcasing this fascinating tool.

What drew you to a career in tech?

Olatunbosun Amao’s journey into the exciting realm of technology is quite a tale. It all began when he joyously clutched my very first computer certificate right after high school – a time when computers were like enchanting artefacts from a distant future.

During those early days, he immersed himself in the world of computer applications while passionately pursuing scriptwriting and stage drama. Despite his academic path leading him towards a degree in Political Science, his heart remained steadfastly tethered to the ever-evolving world of technology and drama. Astonishingly, some of his most remarkable academic achievements sprouted from the elective computer-related courses he pursued during my college years.

These courses, running parallel to his primary field of study and my various theatrical productions, sowed the seeds of a growing passion that would flourish in the years to come. As time flowed by and he ventured further into theatre through various stage productions, He equally seized every opportunity to immerse himself in diverse tech roles, diligently honing his skills and expanding his expertise.

Today, he finds himself at the helm of managing an organization’s applications, leading a team of gifted tech enthusiasts who share his Dedication. Furthermore, he proudly wears the hat of a partner in a forward-thinking establishment, surrounded by exceptional individuals.

To add another layer to his journey, he amassed an impressive collection of certifications spanning Project Management, Agile Scrum, Business Analysis, Lean Six Sigma, ERP, and more. These certifications stand as a testament to his dedication to enriching his skill set. In essence, it has been an enduring and rewarding odyssey, marked by countless baby steps that have coalesced into an impressive voyage through the ever-evolving landscape of technology.

His reach extends beyond the tech industry, as he has also made a significant impact in the world of filmmaking, producing, directing and writing. Some of the accolades garnered include the AMAA, the British Urban Film Festival Winner (for ‘BlackMail’), an Award Nomination for Best Short at the North America – Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (‘A Different Lens’), and the prestigious Best Feature Film award at the London International Monthly Film Festival (‘Troublous Weekend’.).

His experience as a scriptwriter has taught him the importance of storytelling and the power of words, and he is now using his skills to help other content creators succeed. This empathy served as a driving force behind the birth of LexiGenius.

What are the key features of LexiGenius AI technology and how can they help to boost the Nigerian tech economy?

The dream was to build a system that could help people across different works of life and professions. LexiGenius has the potential to significantly impact the Nigerian tech economy in the following ways:

Enhanced Content Creation: In an era where content is king, LexiGenius empowers content creators, bloggers, and marketers with an AI-driven writing assistant. An AI-powered writing tool to help businesses overcome the challenges of content creation, such as time constraints and lack of resources. This can lead to a more consistent and effective digital marketing strategy.

Boosting Education: LexiGenius can play a vital role in education. It can assist students in generating well-structured essays, reports, and research papers. This technology can be integrated into e-learning platforms, helping students of all levels improve their writing skills and access quality educational content.

Increased Productivity: The tool saves time for professionals across various industries by automating and enhancing their writing processes. This can lead to increased productivity, especially in sectors like journalism, where quick and accurate reporting is essential.

Economic Growth: By streamlining content creation and making it more accessible, LexiGenius can drive economic growth through the creation of jobs in content creation, AI technology development, and customer support.

Global Competitiveness: A strong AI-driven writing tool like LexiGenius positions Nigerian tech companies to compete effectively in the global tech landscape. It can help them produce content that’s on par with international standards.

Tech Entrepreneurship: LexiGenius’s success can inspire and support tech entrepreneurship in Nigeria. As the AI ecosystem develops, more startups can focus on creating AI-driven solutions for various industries, further driving economic growth.

Foreign Investment: A thriving tech-space economy can attract foreign investments and partnerships. LexiGenius, as a flagship product, can demonstrate Nigeria’s potential in the tech sector, attracting interest from investors and tech companies globally.

Skills Development: As LexiGenius becomes widely adopted, it can drive demand for AI and tech-related skills. This, in turn, can lead to more training programs, educational initiatives, and skilled professionals in the tech industry.

LexiGenius’s AI technology has the potential to transform the Nigerian tech economy, making it a more vibrant and innovative hub that can attract investment and talent from around the world.

Who are the main target audience/users of Lexigenius?

LexiGenius is designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of users, including:

Writers and Authors: This includes content creators, bloggers, novelists, journalists and other creative writers who rely on written content for their work. Also, LexiGenius can be a valuable tool for students of all levels, from high school to university, to improve their writing skills, generate well-structured essays, and enhance academic performance.

Business Professionals who need to draft reports, emails, proposals, and other business-related documents can benefit from LexiGenius to ensure their communication is clear and professional. Others include Content Marketing, Editors and Proofreaders, Creative Writers, Content Agencies, E-learning Platforms, Freelance Writers etc. Thus, by catering to such a wide range of users, LexiGenius aims to become a versatile and indispensable tool for anyone looking to enhance their writing abilities and produce high-quality content efficiently.

What are the key components of LexiGenius AI technology, and how user-friendly is it for subscribers?

LexiGenius’s AI technology is designed to be user-friendly, and it incorporates a number of key components to achieve this. Here are the main components and how they contribute to user-friendliness:

Different Templates for Users: There are many templates users can pick from. Blog Posts, Emails, social media, Content, Videos, Marketing, Ads etc. are some of the templates available for users to pick from.

Machine Learning Algorithms: LexiGenius employs machine learning algorithms to continuously improve its performance. This ensures that the tool becomes more attuned to the user’s writing style and preferences over time, making it easier to use effectively.

Adaptive Suggestions: The AI technology in LexiGenius adapts to the user’s specific needs and style, offering tailored suggestions. This personalization enhances the user experience by providing relevant recommendations that align with the user’s writing objectives.

User-Friendly Interface: The tool is designed with an intuitive and user-friendly interface. It’s easy to navigate, with clear menus and options, making it accessible even to users with limited technical expertise.

Customization Options: LexiGenius allows users to customize settings according to their preferences. This flexibility enhances user-friendliness as individuals can tailor the tool to suit their specific writing needs.

Further, the platform supports multiple languages. Overall, LexiGenius aims to provide a user-friendly experience by integrating AI technology seamlessly into the writing process. It offers real-time assistance, adapts to individual needs, and prioritizes ease of use, ultimately helping subscribers improve their writing effortlessly.

The platform has been designed to be easy to sign up for. Anyone who signs in is eligible for our free trial of 1000 Words limit. This allows users to test how the application works and see its beauty. Offering different monthly plans from Silver to Platinum.

The Silver plan costs $5 per month and includes 100,000 words. The Gold plan costs $10 per month and includes 300,000 words. The Platinum plan costs $20 per month and includes 1 million words. All plans are cancelable at any time.

A prepaid plan is a great option for users who want to try the service before committing to a monthly plan. It can also be used as a top-up for monthly plans when needed.

What is the future of writing in the 21st century using AI technology?

The future of writing in the 21st century with AI technology is poised for profound transformation. AI-driven tools like LexiGenius are just the beginning of a writing revolution. Firstly, AI will continue to enhance the writing process, making it more efficient and accessible to everyone. With real-time grammar and style suggestions, automated proofreading, and personalized content generation, individuals will produce higher-quality written content in less time.

Secondly, AI will foster a new era of content personalization. AI algorithms can analyze user behaviour and preferences to tailor content precisely to individual readers. This means that blogs, news articles, and marketing materials will become more engaging and relevant, enhancing user experiences and engagement.

Lastly, AI will expand its role in creative writing. We’re already seeing AI-generated poetry, stories, and even music. As AI models become more sophisticated, they will collaborate with human writers, assisting in idea generation, plot development, and editing.

This will lead to entirely new forms of creative expression and storytelling that blend the best of human creativity with AI’s data-driven insights. In essence, AI technology promises to democratize writing, personalize content, and expand the horizons of creative expression in the 21st century.

How can journalists, authors, writers, copywriters, teachers and others tap this LexiGenius AI technology considering some complexities involved in using AI Technology?

Change is very difficult and using new tools can be a little bit challenging, this is one of the reasons Lexigenius is easy and seamless to use., Journalists, authors, writers, copywriters, teachers, and other professionals can effectively tap into LexiGenius by following these steps:

Embrace AI as a Collaborative Tool: Recognize AI, like LexiGenius, as a powerful tool to augment your work, not replace it. AI can assist in style suggestions, and even content generation, saving time and reducing errors. Embrace it as a partner in your creative or professional process.

Invest in Learning and Adaptation: While AI tools like LexiGenius are user-friendly, investing time in learning its features and capabilities can maximize their benefits.

Retain Human Creativity and Judgment: AI can enhance your writing, but it’s crucial to maintain your unique voice, creativity, and judgment. Don’t overly rely on AI suggestions; use them as a guide, retaining the final say in your work’s tone, style, and message.

Privacy and Security: Be mindful of the data you input into AI tools. Ensure that sensitive or confidential information is not shared, and review the privacy and security policies of the tool provider to protect your work.

Stay Informed: As AI technology evolves, stay informed about updates and new features that can further improve your writing process. Continuously exploring AI’s potential can help you harness it more effectively while navigating any complexities that arise.

Is Nigeria a preferred destination to introduce the App, considering the many technological odds such as network disruption and others facing us as a country?

Nigeria boasts a vast and vibrant community of writers, students, professionals, and creatives who can immensely benefit from LexiGenius’s capabilities. Despite some technological challenges like network disruptions, the immense potential of this market is undeniable.

Hence, there is a need to address these challenges. LexiGenius has been designed with adaptability in mind, ensuring that it can function efficiently even under varying network conditions. committed to providing user education and robust support programs to assist Nigerians in harnessing the full power of LexiGenius, regardless of their location or connectivity issues.

Nigeria’s rich literary tradition, combined with its rapidly growing tech ecosystem, makes it a prime destination for LexiGenius. believing that by overcoming these challenges and leveraging the country’s enthusiasm for technological innovation, we can empower Nigerian writers and learners to unlock their full potential with LexiGenius. Together, we’re shaping the future of writing in Nigeria and beyond.

What language does Lexigenius support?

Lexigenius supports over 50 languages, which gives a lot of options for subscribers. These are the languages supported Albanian, Arabic, Bangla (Bangladesh), Bengali, Bulgarian, Catalan, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English (UK), English (USA), Estonian (Estonia), Filipino, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malay, Maltese, Norwegian, Persian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Tamil, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Welsh (Wales).

Is the content generated by LexiGenius plagiarism-free?

The content generated by LexiGenius is based on its analysis of the input provided by the user, and it is designed to generate original content. While LexiGenius can help in the writing process, users should still exercise their own judgment and use additional plagiarism detection tools when necessary to ensure the content is entirely original and free of plagiarism.

How can Lexigenius help writers, journalists, authors, novelists and others improve their writing productivity?

Firstly, LexiGenius enhances writing efficiency. It offers real-time grammar and style suggestions, allowing writers to catch errors and improve sentence structure on the fly. This means less time spent on manual proofreading and editing, resulting in faster content creation.

Secondly, LexiGenius provides inspiration and creativity. It can help writers overcome writer’s block by suggesting synonyms, alternative words, and sentence variations. This creative boost can be invaluable for authors and novelists seeking to break through creative barriers.

Lastly, LexiGenius streamlines the writing process. It adapts to each writer’s unique style, offering personalized suggestions and refining content accordingly. This not only accelerates the writing process but also ensures a consistent and professional tone throughout the text.

Can Lexigenius be helpful to students (undergraduates, postgraduates and PhD) in universities?

LexiGenius can be beneficial to students at all academic levels, from undergraduates to postgraduates and PhD candidates. it is a tool to aid students in improving their writing skills. It offers real-time grammar and style suggestions, helping them write more clearly and effectively.

This is invaluable for producing high-quality essays, research papers, and dissertations, enhancing their academic performance. Also, LexiGenius is a valuable time-saving tool. It accelerates the writing process, allowing students to complete assignments more efficiently. It also assists in generating ideas and refining content, enabling students to focus on research and critical thinking rather than getting bogged down by language and formatting issues. For postgraduate candidates, LexiGenius can be an indispensable partner in producing rigorous academic papers and theses.

Are there any regulatory challenges that LexiGenius could face in the present or future?

As of today, there are no specific regulatory challenges associated with LexiGenius. However, it’s important to note that the regulatory landscape for AI and technology companies can evolve over time, and new regulations may emerge. Therefore, in the future, LexiGenius, like other AI technology providers, may face potential regulatory challenges related to data privacy, security, and ethical use of AI.

These challenges could include compliance with data protection laws, ensuring the responsible use of AI in content generation, and addressing concerns related to bias and fairness in AI algorithms. To mitigate such challenges, we would need to stay informed about evolving regulations, adhere to best practices in AI ethics and transparency, and maintain a commitment to user data protection and privacy.

Adapting to changing regulatory requirements while continuing to provide valuable AI-powered writing assistance would be crucial for LexiGenius’s long-term success.

What are some of the key features of LexiGenius that are most beneficial for its target audience?

With Real-time Grammar and Style Suggestions: LexiGenius provides instant grammar and style recommendations as you write, ensuring your content is error-free and professionally structured. This feature is particularly valuable for writers and professionals aiming for flawless communication.

Creative Assistance: For writers and creatives, LexiGenius sparks inspiration with synonym suggestions and alternative phrasing, helping you overcome writer’s block and breathe life into your writing.

Efficiency: LexiGenius streamlines the writing process, saving time on proofreading and editing. It’s a productivity booster, making it easier for professionals to generate content quickly.

Customization: The tool offers customization options, allowing users to tailor its suggestions and recommendations to their specific writing needs and preferences.

Accessibility: LexiGenius is designed to be user-friendly, and accessible to individuals with varying levels of technical expertise, making it an inclusive tool for our diverse audience.

Continuous Improvement: We’re committed to continually enhancing LexiGenius’s capabilities based on user feedback and evolving writing needs, ensuring it remains a valuable resource for our audience.

LexiGenius is a versatile and user-friendly AI writing tool that offers a range of features tailored to meet the needs of writers, students, and professionals. It’s designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and the overall writing experience, making it an essential companion for anyone looking to elevate their written content.

For more information about LexiGenius, visit their website and follow their social media channels.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Sponsored Content