Watch DJ Cuppy’s UN Address: Starting Small, Achieving Big

At the United Nations International Day of Peace Youth Observance, DJ Cuppy addressed the audience, where she issued a challenge. DJ Cuppy urged the audience to take action, no matter how small, to effect meaningful change in their communities.

In her own words,

The best way to make an impact, to make a difference, is to start.

DJ Cuppy’s call to action centres around the profound idea that significant change often begins with the smallest of steps. In her speech, she shared her own journey as a young Nigerian girl with local dreams of becoming an international DJ, philanthropist, and advocate for education. Her story is a testament to the power of starting small and building towards a bigger vision.

I’ve made some pretty lit moves in my career; I’ve interned for Jay Z, I’ve been on the Forbes 30 under 30 twice, I filmed MTV Cribs, but the coolest thing I’ve done by far is speaking to all of you today.

These words from DJ Cuppy are aimed at reminding individuals that accomplishments are achieved one step at a time, and they need not be monumental to be meaningful. Small actions contribute to a larger narrative of change.

DJ Cuppy at the United Nations in New York

Central to DJ Cuppy’s call to action is the belief that young voices have the power to drive transformative change. She challenged each individual to find their gift, discover their passion, and utilise it as a force for good. Her message underscores the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future.

How can you contribute to peace in the world through the SDGs? What is your first step? How do you start? Is it something you do by yourself? Is it something you do with your friends? With your classmates? Remember, the best way to make an impact, to make a difference, is to start.

These questions encourage us to reflect on our unique strengths and interests and how they can be harnessed for the greater good. DJ Cuppy empowers us to collaborate with others, pooling our efforts to make a collective impact that transcends individual limitations.

To heed DJ Cuppy’s call to action is to embark on a journey of inspiration in action. It is to recognise that ideas, passion, and determination hold the potential to effect profound change. Whether it’s advocating for a local cause, supporting a charitable organisation, or lending a helping hand to a neighbour in need, each action brings us closer to the world we aspire to create.

DJ Cuppy’s call to action is not a mere challenge; it is a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change. It reminds us that even the smallest of actions can have a ripple effect, creating waves of transformation that touch lives far beyond our own. As we reflect on her words, let us take our first steps, however small they may be, towards a brighter and more peaceful future. For, in the end, it is in the act of starting that we find the power to achieve something truly remarkable.

