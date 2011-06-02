Austrian Lace Nigerian Fashion Event 2011: Tiffany Amber

The Tiffany Amber collection adequately captured the brands aesthetically appealing charm. We were presented with floaty accented dresses, a structured blazer and a pair of pants, a shift dress, floor-length skirts (one of summer’s hot trends), 60’s style full skirts with jagged hemlines, wide-leg pants and a light trend coat- which seems to be emerging as a regular feature piece in her collections.

The floor-length dresses embraced a simple, streamlined silhouette which exuded a lot of flow and movement. She presents an array of ultra romantic pieces, I especially love the two black lace dresses, they are too gorgeous! She also presents sexier pieces with plunging necklines and thigh-high slits.

The collection presents tea-party dresses, sophisticated structured pieces, and the romantic, soft pieces which we resonate with the brand.

About Ijeoma Balogun Ex-Style Editor at Large - BellaNaija.com , Now Founder/CEO Redrick Public Relations Limited. @ijeomabalogun