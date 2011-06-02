Austrian Lace Nigerian Fashion Event 2011: Tiffany Amber

The Tiffany Amber collection adequately captured the brands aesthetically appealing charm. We were presented with floaty accented dresses, a structured blazer and a pair of pants, a shift dress, floor-length skirts (one of summer’s hot trends), 60’s style full skirts with jagged hemlines, wide-leg pants and a light trend coat- which seems to be emerging as a regular feature piece in her collections.
The floor-length dresses embraced a simple, streamlined silhouette which exuded a lot of flow and movement. She presents an array of ultra romantic pieces, I especially love the two black lace dresses, they are too gorgeous! She also presents sexier pieces with plunging necklines and thigh-high slits.
The collection presents tea-party dresses, sophisticated structured pieces, and the romantic, soft pieces which we resonate with the brand.
Photo Credit: BellaNaija.com | Insignia | Moussa Moussa
cute!!! 50-50 on the ones i’d choose though 🙂
Wow! I’m NO1. Tiffany is known for 1 things and that is d wearability of her dresses
Weldone once again.
* 1 thing pls
I bow, I bow, T.A. did it for me
BN still waiting for d pics of vivid imagination and Basi. They were there with Frank and Tiffany. And i ws counting on getting a close view here…
Sorry BN, seen them. Ws wondering if BN has started slowing down on fashion cycles. Now I talk of they did with laces – Different, Unique and Innovating. Me thinks, designers should begin to work more with this fabric. And slow down on the c’om ones. It wld give the industry a new breath, esp. upcoming ones. It’s a niche unexplored.
All photos were posted at the same time, check previous posts
Nice Collections. Most of the outfits are very wearable. I still can’t get over how these designer’s have made lace look so different! I can’t wait to see what the other designers in the show came up with.
http://thecolourcouture.wordpress.com/
i love the dresses I’m inlove with structured dresses and free flowing gowns. Nice collection
yeah this is what im talking mehn! lovely! lovely mmua!
Me likey!
…Oh my Gosh! see our very local lace sha! I trip. Good work!
i lavit!she made lace look so beautiful..
Lovely designs. I like the fact that they masked the little girls. Give’s them an air of mystery!
Same old same old
l luv it…
Gosh, i love Tiffany Amber’s designs……thumbs up!!!