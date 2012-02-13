BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Buy a Special Gift Basket for the one you Love this Valentine’s Day

13.02.2012 at By 8 Comments

Ladies and gentlemen, get ready to show love and appreciation to the special people in your life this Valentine’s season at a very affordable rate as Euphoria Cakes and Edibles in partnership with Tendy Wine Nigeria present “the perfect gift for him and her”.

This gift basket which costs N 5,000, contains all the right items to make him or her smile, laugh and jubilate.Items in the basket include;

  • Gourmet Red Velvet and Chocolate Cupcakes
  • Heart Shaped Almond and Choc Chip Cookies
  • Lindt Chocolates with Strawberry or Orange filling
  • A bottle of Seven Sisters Rose Wine

You can also get these items added to your basket for a N 1,000 each;

  • Buttermilk Chocolate Cupcakes
  • After Eight Mint Chocolate Thins
  • A Fancy Scarf
  • Red Velvet Cake Balls
  • Petite Fours (Mini Cakes Covered in Poured Fondant)

Make your orders today by Calling 08167845564 | 07084427695 | E-mailing mailstefane@yahoo.co.uk  | Logging on to their Website – http://www.tendywine.com/index.php/valentine .Orders can be picked up at  J296 Ikota Shopping Complex, Lekki-Ajah Express Way, Lagos. For delivery of orders, be sure to contact them for more info and the cost.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

8 Comments on Buy a Special Gift Basket for the one you Love this Valentine’s Day
  • rogotigi February 13, 2012 at 10:34 am

    so if its a him, i’ll give him chocolates n wine too?

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • Tendy Wine February 13, 2012 at 1:08 pm

      @rogotigi – Off course you can get HIM chocolates and wine! Believe us he would love it and appreciate the thought :-). Give us a call and we look forward to sweetening up your guys day!

      Love this! 0
  • UsaveOne February 13, 2012 at 10:57 am

    The special way to celebrate your Valentine in style is to visit the orphanage homes, Hospitals or infact go buy that special gift and celebrate your valentine with the needy around you. They need you and your love. Thanks as you put smile in someones face this valentine season!
    http://usaveone.blogspot.com/

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Agnes tayo February 13, 2012 at 11:25 am

    am in kad hw can i get today

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Cho22 February 13, 2012 at 12:43 pm

    @Bella how can i get their contact address for an abuja store? I need to have white and rose wines!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Tendy Wine February 13, 2012 at 1:07 pm

      @ Cho22. Just give us a call on 08167845564 or 07084427695 to place your order today! Our store in Abuja is located at 9 Bola Ige close (Protea hotel close), Asokoro, Abuja. We look forward to hearing from you!

      Love this! 0
  • Uchechi February 13, 2012 at 5:46 pm

    @usaveone I disagree!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Arohunfara Bashir February 7, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    How can somebody in Ilorin get in touch with you for the hampers

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija