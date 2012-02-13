Buy a Special Gift Basket for the one you Love this Valentine’s Day

Ladies and gentlemen, get ready to show love and appreciation to the special people in your life this Valentine’s season at a very affordable rate as Euphoria Cakes and Edibles in partnership with Tendy Wine Nigeria present “the perfect gift for him and her”.
This gift basket which costs N 5,000, contains all the right items to make him or her smile, laugh and jubilate.Items in the basket include;
- Gourmet Red Velvet and Chocolate Cupcakes
- Heart Shaped Almond and Choc Chip Cookies
- Lindt Chocolates with Strawberry or Orange filling
- A bottle of Seven Sisters Rose Wine
You can also get these items added to your basket for a N 1,000 each;
- Buttermilk Chocolate Cupcakes
- After Eight Mint Chocolate Thins
- A Fancy Scarf
- Red Velvet Cake Balls
- Petite Fours (Mini Cakes Covered in Poured Fondant)
Make your orders today by Calling 08167845564 | 07084427695 | E-mailing mailstefane@yahoo.co.uk | Logging on to their Website – http://www.tendywine.com/index.php/valentine .Orders can be picked up at J296 Ikota Shopping Complex, Lekki-Ajah Express Way, Lagos. For delivery of orders, be sure to contact them for more info and the cost.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
so if its a him, i’ll give him chocolates n wine too?
@rogotigi – Off course you can get HIM chocolates and wine! Believe us he would love it and appreciate the thought :-). Give us a call and we look forward to sweetening up your guys day!
am in kad hw can i get today
@Bella how can i get their contact address for an abuja store? I need to have white and rose wines!!!
@ Cho22. Just give us a call on 08167845564 or 07084427695 to place your order today! Our store in Abuja is located at 9 Bola Ige close (Protea hotel close), Asokoro, Abuja. We look forward to hearing from you!
@usaveone I disagree!
How can somebody in Ilorin get in touch with you for the hampers