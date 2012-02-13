Buy a Special Gift Basket for the one you Love this Valentine’s Day

Ladies and gentlemen, get ready to show love and appreciation to the special people in your life this Valentine’s season at a very affordable rate as Euphoria Cakes and Edibles in partnership with Tendy Wine Nigeria present “the perfect gift for him and her”.

This gift basket which costs N 5,000, contains all the right items to make him or her smile, laugh and jubilate.Items in the basket include;

Gourmet Red Velvet and Chocolate Cupcakes

Heart Shaped Almond and Choc Chip Cookies

Lindt Chocolates with Strawberry or Orange filling

A bottle of Seven Sisters Rose Wine

You can also get these items added to your basket for a N 1,000 each;

Buttermilk Chocolate Cupcakes

After Eight Mint Chocolate Thins

A Fancy Scarf

Red Velvet Cake Balls

Petite Fours (Mini Cakes Covered in Poured Fondant)

Make your orders today by Calling 08167845564 | 07084427695 | E-mailing mailstefane@yahoo.co.uk | Logging on to their Website – http://www.tendywine.com/index.php/valentine .Orders can be picked up at J296 Ikota Shopping Complex, Lekki-Ajah Express Way, Lagos. For delivery of orders, be sure to contact them for more info and the cost.

