Tall, Dark & Handsome! Chris Attoh & Gbenro Ajibade heat up the 3rd Issue of BGM Magazine

Bi-monthly magazine – Black Gold Mind (BGM) has got all Nigerian and Ghanaian ladies jumping for joy!
The “Bosses on Tinsel” Chris Attoh & Gbenro Ajibade are on the cover of the 3rd Issue of the magazine. They talk to BGM’s Olusoji Oyawoye on life, M-Net’s hit series – Tinsel and more.
BGM also gets one-on-one with Nigerian rapper – Vector Da Viper in their “15 Mins with” slot. Be sure to get a copy and see the UNILAG Philosophy graduate turned rapper speak on music, his HEADIES nomination, the love he gets from his female fans and loads more.
Also in this issue is an exclusive tell all music feature on Gospel singer – Onos.
Packed with lots of articles like “Blackberry Porsche: Rim’s New Object of Desire”, “Baba Landlord: Financing your dream home”, “Managing Your Interior“, “L’atttrait De Dakar: Explore Luxury Travel in Dakar” and more. This 3rd Issue of Black Gold Mind is a must have for everyone in the month of March. Ask your vendor for a copy.
Please i would really appreciate if someone replies….do Nigerians really buy this magazines?
I have always wondered the same question, there are so many!
Yes i have done that just once.
good question. i wonder too. never bought and dont know anybody that does
dark – yes, tall – yes, handsome – ?; i guess its in the eye of the beholder. or perhaps the shots did not do them justice…
i agree with u queen d pic didnt do them justice gbenros face looks funny
Dear Chris Attoh, Why are you so fine???
I agree with queenofEverything. They are looking too serious. They are both handsome guys that I love to watch on Tinsel. Certainly this shot did not do justice to the fellows.
Am riili tired of all these!!! Same faces all d time….##phew##
Did u actualy say,d wil send ladies jumpin 4 joy! Ds s actuauly an insult 2 al women folk.
lmao, yeah insult oh, jump ke, well giving them some hypes..
Lwkmd …..at an insult to womenfolk. All I see are both of them on tinsel.. If it’s this mag,not impressive at all BGM
An never bought!
Go ONOS…I see you!!!!!!! 🙂
I must marry a Ghanian..they too fine!
D pix sure didnt do them any justice… Buh no doubt.. They r tall, dark n handsome
I give this mag A1, they are trying. The print quality is second to none, I can confidently say this is the GQ of naija. Naija we dry try sha!
Sorry, I meant naija we dry try sha. Pardon my ipad
The picture looks too serious, but I guess that’s the whole idea. I bought the magazine @ the hub media store, palms shopping mall VI. It’s a good read and good quality
Why does Gbenro have that stupid look on his face ………………looool!
Over-sexy by force…….
The mag is of good quality and very interesting to read,I can’t even find what I don’t like abt it,its complete and tumbs up to the bgm team….ok I have one problem with it and that’s the fact that its too cheap cos the I have never seen a mag with so much quality and so much good content…I will pay as much as 5k for it…
Since you are willing to pay 5k Please buy one for me now
If Gbengro was going fr a macho look,he failed miserably at it.He jst ended up looking ridiculous.
Gbenro pls u need to loosen out, haba what’s wt ur face – scary jor
why is the front cover of the mag and the feature page the exact same picture but flipped around?!?! ……*sigh* at least they could have put a different picture of them there?
Enough of the noise around Chris Attoh!! as in, is he that fine?? This pic isn’t doing both of them justice…they look uncomfortable
omg! gbenga! *faints*
Black oh hmmm loool
I reallly like tthis magaazine, I saw it in my cousins car and when I read through it I was really amazed by the picture quality. The magazine is a very good quality in general for the price. I would like to see more artists featured though, but overall it’s quite impressive…kudos to the BGM team
This mag is of good quality. Not full of junks like fashion magazines and all them cheap looking mag. got d second edition for my hubby and definitely going to get him d 3rd. nice one BGM
ONOS!!!!! is looking really cool in that picture l can’t wait to get a copy of the magazin
lol”uber………….
i saw the magazine at a news stand yesterday in lekki phase 1, decided to buy it and i must say it’s quite intresting, though i will advice you balance the content in the next edition because this one focuses more on the guys alone….. nice one bgm team.
EFZ… i can’t agree with you more, but in terms of effort, juice and print quality, i say thumbs up. let’s see more variety in the next edition… looking forward to it