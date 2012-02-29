BellaNaija

Tall, Dark & Handsome! Chris Attoh & Gbenro Ajibade heat up the 3rd Issue of BGM Magazine

29.02.2012

Bi-monthly magazine – Black Gold Mind (BGM) has got all Nigerian and Ghanaian ladies jumping for joy!

The “Bosses on Tinsel” Chris AttohGbenro Ajibade are on the cover of the 3rd Issue of the magazine. They talk to BGM’s Olusoji Oyawoye on life, M-Net’s hit series – Tinsel and more.

BGM also gets one-on-one with Nigerian rapper – Vector Da Viper in their “15 Mins with” slot. Be sure to get a copy and see the UNILAG Philosophy graduate turned rapper speak on music, his HEADIES nomination, the love he gets from his female fans and loads more.

Also in this issue is an exclusive tell all music feature on Gospel singer – Onos.

Packed with lots of articles like “Blackberry Porsche: Rim’s New Object of Desire”, “Baba Landlord: Financing your dream home”, “Managing Your Interior“, “L’atttrait De Dakar: Explore Luxury Travel in Dakar” and more. This 3rd Issue of Black Gold Mind is a must have for everyone in the month of March. Ask your vendor for a copy.

34 Comments
  • bebe February 29, 2012 at 4:53 pm

    Please i would really appreciate if someone replies….do Nigerians really buy this magazines?

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • kern February 29, 2012 at 5:16 pm

      I have always wondered the same question, there are so many!

      Love this! 8
    • UsaveOne February 29, 2012 at 5:57 pm

      Yes i have done that just once.

      http://usaveone.blogspot.com/

      Love this! 10
    • Lue March 1, 2012 at 9:05 am

      good question. i wonder too. never bought and dont know anybody that does

      Love this! 8
  • QueenofEverything February 29, 2012 at 5:01 pm

    dark – yes, tall – yes, handsome – ?; i guess its in the eye of the beholder. or perhaps the shots did not do them justice…

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Amy February 29, 2012 at 5:22 pm

    i agree with u queen d pic didnt do them justice gbenros face looks funny

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Ada February 29, 2012 at 5:37 pm

    Dear Chris Attoh, Why are you so fine???

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • sisi February 29, 2012 at 5:39 pm

    I agree with queenofEverything. They are looking too serious. They are both handsome guys that I love to watch on Tinsel. Certainly this shot did not do justice to the fellows.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • no dignity February 29, 2012 at 5:59 pm

    Am riili tired of all these!!! Same faces all d time….##phew##

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • christy February 29, 2012 at 6:22 pm

    Did u actualy say,d wil send ladies jumpin 4 joy! Ds s actuauly an insult 2 al women folk.

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • kem March 1, 2012 at 11:20 am

      lmao, yeah insult oh, jump ke, well giving them some hypes..

      Love this! 7
  • U February 29, 2012 at 7:12 pm

    Lwkmd …..at an insult to womenfolk. All I see are both of them on tinsel.. If it’s this mag,not impressive at all BGM

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • faith February 29, 2012 at 8:04 pm

    An never bought!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Chi-ka February 29, 2012 at 8:32 pm

    Go ONOS…I see you!!!!!!! 🙂

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Justsaying February 29, 2012 at 8:51 pm

    I must marry a Ghanian..they too fine!

    http://personalstuvs.blogspot.com

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Meena February 29, 2012 at 11:17 pm

    D pix sure didnt do them any justice… Buh no doubt.. They r tall, dark n handsome

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Eminoni March 1, 2012 at 2:48 am

    I give this mag A1, they are trying. The print quality is second to none, I can confidently say this is the GQ of naija. Naija we dry try sha!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Eminoni March 1, 2012 at 2:49 am

    Sorry, I meant naija we dry try sha. Pardon my ipad

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Omasan March 1, 2012 at 2:54 am

    The picture looks too serious, but I guess that’s the whole idea. I bought the magazine @ the hub media store, palms shopping mall VI. It’s a good read and good quality

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • FERAN March 1, 2012 at 8:59 am

    Why does Gbenro have that stupid look on his face ………………looool!
    Over-sexy by force…….

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • oshoke obozuwa March 1, 2012 at 9:04 am

    The mag is of good quality and very interesting to read,I can’t even find what I don’t like abt it,its complete and tumbs up to the bgm team….ok I have one problem with it and that’s the fact that its too cheap cos the I have never seen a mag with so much quality and so much good content…I will pay as much as 5k for it…

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • uber March 1, 2012 at 2:22 pm

      Since you are willing to pay 5k Please buy one for me now

      Love this! 8
  • Candice March 1, 2012 at 9:10 am

    If Gbengro was going fr a macho look,he failed miserably at it.He jst ended up looking ridiculous.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • ms pretty March 1, 2012 at 9:11 am

    Gbenro pls u need to loosen out, haba what’s wt ur face – scary jor

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Bolanle March 1, 2012 at 9:43 am

    why is the front cover of the mag and the feature page the exact same picture but flipped around?!?! ……*sigh* at least they could have put a different picture of them there?

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Gold March 1, 2012 at 10:54 am

    Enough of the noise around Chris Attoh!! as in, is he that fine?? This pic isn’t doing both of them justice…they look uncomfortable

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • fabulous guy March 1, 2012 at 12:27 pm

    omg! gbenga! *faints*

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Violette March 1, 2012 at 1:35 pm

    Black oh hmmm loool

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • omanuwa March 1, 2012 at 8:16 pm

    I reallly like tthis magaazine, I saw it in my cousins car and when I read through it I was really amazed by the picture quality. The magazine is a very good quality in general for the price. I would like to see more artists featured though, but overall it’s quite impressive…kudos to the BGM team

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • YL March 1, 2012 at 11:10 pm

    This mag is of good quality. Not full of junks like fashion magazines and all them cheap looking mag. got d second edition for my hubby and definitely going to get him d 3rd. nice one BGM

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • steven March 3, 2012 at 11:33 am

    ONOS!!!!! is looking really cool in that picture l can’t wait to get a copy of the magazin

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • pd March 3, 2012 at 10:05 pm

    lol”uber………….

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Efz March 11, 2012 at 1:00 pm

    i saw the magazine at a news stand yesterday in lekki phase 1, decided to buy it and i must say it’s quite intresting, though i will advice you balance the content in the next edition because this one focuses more on the guys alone….. nice one bgm team.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • aarinolabriggs March 11, 2012 at 1:10 pm

    EFZ… i can’t agree with you more, but in terms of effort, juice and print quality, i say thumbs up. let’s see more variety in the next edition… looking forward to it

    Love this! 8 Reply
