Indie Rock Visits The Motherland | Listen to Mario Xtreme’s Spanking New Single “Suddenly”

Mario Xtreme (real name Maro Emuoboh) is a singer/songwriter and rapper who has dared to venture to a land where not many go in the Nigerian music industry. Although, the likes of Rooftop MCs have experiemented with rock a little bit and got some good feedback from it, not many have gone this mellow half-emo indie rock route.

“Suddenly” is a song that has “influenced by Coldplay“ written all over it with slight tinges of bands like Oasis and Blur stricken on the song’s fabric. It’s quite inspiring how bold MX was on this track. Enjoy!

