Lo’Lavita Hair & Beauty Launches its First Luxury Hair Boutique in Lekki, Lagos! Photos of Oreka, Ms. Jaie, Linda Ikeji & More at the Event

On Saturday 24th March 2012, Lo’Lavita Hair & Beauty launched its first luxury hair boutique in Lekki, Lagos. The one stop shop for all Lo’Lavita Hair & Beauty products is owned by Lola Udu – a graduate of of Wayne State University, Michigan and a Masters holder in Business Administration (MBA), which she specialized in International Business and Advertising Marketing.

The exquisite grand store opening, saw in attendance many celebrities and socialites, some which were; Oreka, Linda Ikeji, Kunbi Oyelese of April by Kunbi, Ms. Jaie amd a host of others.

Lola Udu expressed her joy in the reality of introducing various lines of complete hair products that entails a complete range of hair extensions/weaves sourced from 12 different countries, hair styling electronics (Curling & Flat Irons), hair care (shampoo, conditioner and serums) and hair accessories. She also informed attendees that more ranges of hair products would be available in major stores locally and internationally via authorized global representatives.

Photos



Inside

Contact: To purchase Lo’Lavita Hair extensions or for general enquiries;

Visit the Lo’Lavita Store, EBar Plaza, No 20 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos

Call 08025275898 | 08190529658

E-mail info@lolavitahair.com

Log on to their Official Website – www.LolavitaHair.com

