Lo’Lavita Hair & Beauty Launches its First Luxury Hair Boutique in Lekki, Lagos! Photos of Oreka, Ms. Jaie, Linda Ikeji & More at the Event

On Saturday 24th March 2012, Lo’Lavita Hair & Beauty launched its first luxury hair boutique in Lekki, Lagos. The one stop shop for all Lo’Lavita Hair & Beauty products is owned by Lola Udu – a graduate of of Wayne State University, Michigan and a Masters holder in Business Administration (MBA), which she specialized in International Business and Advertising Marketing.
The exquisite grand store opening, saw in attendance many celebrities and socialites, some which were; Oreka, Linda Ikeji, Kunbi Oyelese of April by Kunbi, Ms. Jaie amd a host of others.
Lola Udu expressed her joy in the reality of introducing various lines of complete hair products that entails a complete range of hair extensions/weaves sourced from 12 different countries, hair styling electronics (Curling & Flat Irons), hair care (shampoo, conditioner and serums) and hair accessories. She also informed attendees that more ranges of hair products would be available in major stores locally and internationally via authorized global representatives.
Contact: To purchase Lo’Lavita Hair extensions or for general enquiries;
- Visit the Lo’Lavita Store, EBar Plaza, No 20 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos
- Call 08025275898 | 08190529658
- E-mail info@lolavitahair.com
- Log on to their Official Website – www.LolavitaHair.com
Not bad
Am feeling the ombre look.The one with the black at the root and d blond at the edge.Classy!!!
i want one of those!!
congrats
Nigerian women need to understand that less is more. Goodness, these ladies are pretty as it is, way too much hair…..but then agian, it’ s a hair event I guess.
hmm..infact too much weave should be made illegal!
I’m a little confused as to why the lady in a long brown/tan skirt and black lace top with the natural looking curly hair is at a wig store. Her own natural looking hair stood out beautifully as an example of wearing your own hair with pride! Unless that was a wig too….mmmmmh??
Her hair sure looks gorgeous.Maybe she was sourcing for other options for variety.
That is Izie and believe it or not she is wearing a weave to enhance her natural hair. Trust me I know.
My sister, abeg spill the name of that wig/weave. I need it in my life
Does she style the hair too? If she does, then she is in hog heaven with nall that hair needing attention.
Good luck with your business girl
@Ndidi – that might be a wig – you can get a natural looking wig too 🙂 – you need to know how to blend it – TY bello does the natural wig well
Nice!
Now this is how to advertise your business. Wear your product and look fab. Me likey!
ROLLS EYES AND WALKS OUT.
@ Ndidi, she might have been there to support her friend or feast her eyes etc. I wear my hair natural too and dont care much for all these fake hair but i’m not allergic to people who wear it :). Congrats to store owner and I agree with @ Kechi.
I am natural and protective style with wigs and weaves. I am not a weavaholic though I will rock my twistout any day over weaves. That does not mean I do not like it. I can damage my weave hair with heat and colour. You must be joking if you think I am doing that to my natural hair. So sneeze if you please or get some meds for your “allergy”. This hair is a hot mess and the quality is a joke.
Abeg, glorified wig shop. NAIJA GIRLS STOP WEARING FAKE HAIR!!!!! Its nasty and your real hair will never grow out. Embrace the natural you for goodness sake. That is why all of you are so fake both inside and out!!!
my hair never grew out till i started wearing weaves 🙂 …wearing a weave doesnt mean im fake i always let people know that i have a weave in :s lol
hear hear!!
you are soo right
@NIKE, dont make such comment about fake hair, i assume u braid ur hair wit artificial hairs n also apply relaxer to it, dats also ‘WEARING FAKE HAIR’ its not ‘NATURAL YOU’.except u re still havin ur virgin hair as in d one u had at birth,then ur comment will surfice.if not lets leave them to have n use wat they like.really those hairs makes u look klassy…
thank you! well said
You assumed very wrong luv. I don’t braid my hair with artificial hair as well. If I want to do braids, I use my natural hair which I can wash and condition. I love it like that
Please am I the only one that’s tired of seeing all these anti-weave comments?
Abeg make una free the babes joh! They aren’t forcing you to be “natural”
I am NATURAL and I am SICK and tired of all the anti-weave/anti-relaxer comments. I mean, it’s just hair! you wear it the way you like it, the way you feel most comfortable with! I love my afro but I’ll rock a weave anytime I feel the desire to do so.
@ Auntie: Thank you jare. They should live and let live abeg. If you don’t like it leave it for those that do. Aproko People’s Union (APU) Did any girl force you to wear it?!
Can we get more women to promote hair products, tips, information to take care, maintain our own natural hair instead of the different weaves on how to cover it up. I don’t have any problem with weaves but a lot of women’s hair underneath is scary. My advice is, take care of your own hair while you are wearing these fake hair.
OMG I know her. We took an English class in college here in America. Good job girl. You ve been a fashionista!
And so?
all these girls wt dark knuckles shd go buy makari i beg, pix 4 & 6 yes una know unaself, haba!
Nigeria women sha.
May hydroquinone not kill them!!!
All the same shade of yellow.
Great job, always stick to your dreams!
FAB EVENT! Lola looks Fab, great model for her products.
Ladies wearing weaves is NOT the problem, it is HOW you wear it!
1. Does your hair stylist braid the cornrows TOO TIGHT? that will cut your hair
2. Is your hair glued improperly?
3. Are you relaxing too much? applying too much heat? togging your hair while brushing?
All of the above will damage your hair NOT the weave or wig itself.
Take care of your natural hair first, CONDITION it, TREAT it, then adorn it with a clean weave 🙂
My natural hair sucks,mst were fake always.
D chick wit d orange gown look too ravishing.yummy look,cool nd natural,lucky guy hmmmmm
Give me a woman with natural hair any day. The Brazilians and Indians will soon come for their hair.
QC Babes doing Big Things as always!!! Hoot Hoot!!! Pass on the Torch!
yess! I scrolled down to find a QC comment.. lol REPRESENTING!
It’s all about hair…nice looking hairs there congrats and hope to visit your store soonest…
wooow that ms jaie is sexy sha
What is annoying is that when people see girls with very good natural hair, people start poking and prodding and asking you what you are using, then the next thing you hear is, “you should try a weave”. You weave wearers should stop pushing your wigs on us as well and then we will stop with the anti-weave comments
@ Nike u dey vex o…shoooo! which one consain u there? Abeg waka far!
Maybe your weave is too tight that is why you cant speak properly. Loosen it a bit luv
I have a dream that one day – Nigerian women will believe in the beauty of their own natural hair.
I mean, we all know it is weaves but wearing weaves that goes way past your boobs!!Damn, you aint freaking caucasian!I mean, come on people!
QC babes where u at? Its Lola Udu ohh, QC ’04 set. Keep it up missy
But on a serious note, whatever you girls want to wear is fine, but when you wear it so long like that, it stops looking nice and starts looking ridiculous and then people like me make fun of you guys. Just my two cents sha, maybe Mrs Married will tell me to waka far next 😛
Really? fake hair to your waist is a lil bit too much. I have a dream that one day, we Nigerian women will not be this enslave to wig/weaves, we will come to embrace and love our own natural hair. We will not go through so much inferiority complex. God bless Nigeria.
If i lived in Nigeria why in the world would i want to buy a curling/flat iron
when i can go to the saloon, and have it done for me
