Sip, Mingle & Party with DJ Xclusive at the Jameson Whiskey Twice as Smooth Party – 7th April 2012

02.04.2012

On Saturday 7th April 2012, Lagos, Nigeria get ready for yet another thrilling edition of the Jameson Whiskey Twice as Smooth Revolution.

This soiree organized by premium Irish Whiskey brand – Jameson, will kick off by 8 PM with the green carpet session and it promises to be exciting and fun filled from start to finish as attendees will sip on the brand’s refreshing drink while dancing all night long to music played by DJ Xclusive, who will be on the wheels of steel delivering the best of Nigerian club hits.

Admission is free for all, to attend simply log on to their Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/Jameson.Nigeria , like it and stand a chance to win VIP tickets.

See you all there!

Jameson Whiskey Twice as Smooth Soiree
Date: Saturday 7th April 2012
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Likwid Lounge, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Contact: For more info and general enquiries, call 08030615299
