It’s Game Time at the 2012 London Olympics Tonight! Team Nigeria’s D’Tigers Get Revved Up for Game with Basketball Champions of the World, Team USA

The Nigerian Basketball team D’Tigers  will today play against world Basketball champions from the United States of America at the London 2012 Olympic Games. This by all indications is going to be one of the most challenging games for the team.

Nigeria is making its first appearance at the Olympics in Basketball, whereas, the United States team has won 12 gold medals out of the 15 Olympic basketball competitions in which they’ve participated.

Nigeria pulled off a 60-56 win in it’s first game against Tunisia on Sunday and followed up with a less favorable result against Lithuania, losing 72-53 on Tuesday.

Despite this, D’Tigers are still optimistic about today’s game.

Coach of the Nigerian team, Ayo Bakare told Punch “You can bring on the US now. We know whom we are playing and we are taking it in our strides. As long as it is going to be five players on five players all through then we shouldn’t have any worry.”

Although D’Tigers would be coming up against world basketball stars like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and James Harden, the Nigerian team also boasts of players like Al-Farouq Aminu, Ike Diogu and Olumide Oyedeji who are, or have been, employed by NBA teams, along with a host of others who played college basketball in the States.

Ike Diogu, a former top-10 NBA draft pick who has played 225 NBA games told the AP  “We will not be intimidated by those guys. A lot of us went to school in the U.S. and have played against those guys. We have no reason to feel overwhelmed.”

Tony Skinn agrees saying “I mean, listen, man, I’ve been playing ball for a long time. At some point in time, I played against those guys or seen those guys play. A lot of us, obviously we’re Nigerians, but we play in the States and I don’t think we have that mentality to just come in the game and just, you know, get our (butts) whooped.”

The game will start by 10.15pm tonight, Thursday August 2nd, 2012.

NIGERIA’S ROSTER
Guards: Tony Skinn, Derrick Obasohan, Richard Oruche, Ade Dagunduro, Chamberlain Oguchi
Forwards: Ike Diogu, Al-Farouq Aminu, Kiki Archibong, Ekene Ibekwe, Ejike Ugboaja
Centers: Olumide Oyedeji, Alade Aminu

USA’S ROSTER
Guards: Chris Paul, Kobe Bryant, Deron Williams, Russell Westbrook, James Harden
Forwards: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Love, Andre Iguodala
Centers: Tyson Chandler, Anthony Davis

I just love the optimism of the Nigerian Team.

So guys, what do you think? What are your expectations for the game?

  • lara August 2, 2012 at 4:41 pm

    Kobe Bryant….i love you…..

    • Otemu Einstein Igho August 2, 2012 at 5:08 pm

      I know that game is going to be tough from the 1st quarter on but am optimistic. The lads are spirited and if Alade and Al-Farouq can find their rtyhm then we mifht see 30-35 points between them and probably 24-30 rebounds. Ike Diogu should be totally all out defense today. Don’t know if Dagundoru and Ibekwe are better now it would give us a good chance.
      However, Skinn and Derrick would do a good job at defense too and we hope to keep Kobe, Le Bron and Durrant in check and take a swing at the last two quarters.
      Good luck to the Lads. Goooooooo Tiiiiigeeeeerrrrssssss!!!!!!!!!

  • rootysnap August 2, 2012 at 4:41 pm

    team nigeria still

  • cynthia August 2, 2012 at 4:44 pm

    as much as we want u guys to win we are still proud of u guys for making this far #TEAMNIAJA#

  • Blgtrl August 2, 2012 at 4:44 pm

    Naija dey USA team also, so it’s a win win situation jor

  • N August 2, 2012 at 4:45 pm

    ah! dis game!! I must watch

  • taiwo August 2, 2012 at 4:49 pm

    i love their optimism and all but they have to pray and bring it on the court. go naija and am praying for u guys. love u.

  • Cool cat August 2, 2012 at 4:49 pm

    Prepare for destruction!

  • Layo August 2, 2012 at 4:55 pm

    Team Nigeria but I can’t lie I’m scared!! All the best to us though

  • cathy August 2, 2012 at 4:55 pm

    i have confidence in GOD

  • chien August 2, 2012 at 4:58 pm

    kobe bryant? LeBron james??? O! well…. all the best to d’tigers….

  • Chattyzee August 2, 2012 at 4:59 pm

    Lord, please have mercy….. and everyone says AMEN!!!
    • Basketballlover1 August 2, 2012 at 5:53 pm

      Amen

  • KimHyunJoong August 2, 2012 at 5:25 pm

    Team USA all the way!!!! With people like Kobe, Lebron, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant; Team Naija has got nothing on these people.

  • MattDickinson August 2, 2012 at 5:28 pm

    I don’t even need to think about this one because Team USA is going to put a clinic on Team Nigeria.

  • Eugenia August 2, 2012 at 5:30 pm

    u guy has made us proud. i wish u d best……team Nigeria basketball

  • ngowzey August 2, 2012 at 5:56 pm

    What time oh pls!!

  • NSG Admin August 2, 2012 at 6:09 pm

  • @ajiriavae August 2, 2012 at 6:29 pm

    Amen!!! It’s a psychological thing. They just need to focus and play confidently.
  • lily August 2, 2012 at 6:43 pm

    Time to call on Fr.Mbaka….all the best D’tigers. already waitn impatiently for 10.15pm…hehehe

  • NSG Admin August 2, 2012 at 6:43 pm

  • ola August 2, 2012 at 7:01 pm

  • Africandecor(click) August 2, 2012 at 7:08 pm

    i’ll watch out for it. ese

  • wale August 2, 2012 at 7:15 pm

    Duo the USA has a great square but I tell u the Nigeria are going to give a run for their money yea 9ja for life.

  • lilly August 2, 2012 at 7:33 pm

    as much as i want naija to win this game, IT CANNOT HAPPEN. USA are far better. Anyways goodluck!

  • sassycassie August 2, 2012 at 7:48 pm

    impossible is nothing!!

  • Okechukwu Ofili August 2, 2012 at 8:05 pm

    I want Nigeria to win…but ego hard! If we win I will not tweet for an entire week!

  • belle August 2, 2012 at 8:25 pm

    D Americans gott notin on us,dey just av names dats all?feeling on top of d World 9ja 4 life

    • EricaLupe August 2, 2012 at 11:53 pm

      Are you watching the game because the USA Team is thrashing Nigeria like crazy

  • Ah_lecks… August 2, 2012 at 10:06 pm

    Nomatter wot happens in todays game u guys r great…jst kip urslvs motivated D Tigers.

  • destined for greatness August 2, 2012 at 11:18 pm

    see all these negative comments r comin to pass. confess with ur mouth gud things n so shall it be. Team USA is not God na ahn ahn but dey r using our yansh to play ball sha dey r seriously trashing u.

  • GongYoo August 3, 2012 at 12:00 am

    As The Rock would say – USA Team just checked Nigerian Team into the Smackdown Hotel. No amount of prayer could have delivered them. Team USA all the way baby!!!!

    • jonz August 3, 2012 at 3:02 am

      Take your american patriotism elsewhere. Bella-NAIJA for Nigerians!
      Thanks darling xxx

    • GongYoo August 3, 2012 at 12:21 pm

      Bella Naija is not only for Nigerians, sorry to bust your bubble.

  • NNENNE August 3, 2012 at 2:12 am

    All I saw was two black teams playing the Olympic basketball game.
    Does it really matter who won?
    Congratulations team USA.Nice try team Naija.

  • wiklo August 3, 2012 at 3:51 am

    The US team was on AUTO-PILOT!!!!

  • Princess of Zion August 3, 2012 at 10:13 am

    Team USA; predominantly black! That is amazing! Even though Nigeria didn’t win, they were beaten by the best; there’s no shame in that

