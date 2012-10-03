Did he take it too far? 27 Year-Old Egyptian Cuts off His Hands to Prevent Himself from Stealing

And if your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away. It is better for you to lose one part of your body than for your whole body to go into hell – Matthew 5: 30 New International Version.
A 27 year-old Egyptian man apparently took these words literally and did just that to prevent himself from stealing.
Emirates 247 reports that Ali Afifi, 27, said he could not stop stealing despite his strong feeling of guilt. He finally resorted to a macabre solution to win what he described as a “pitched battle” against the devil — by cutting off both hands.
He cut off his first hand four years ago in the most bizarre way. According to the report, he went to the main train station in the western Egyptian town of Tanta four years ago and waited for the train to come his way before putting his hand under its wheels as hundreds of passengers watched in horror.
Following this act, his father was so shocked that he decided to send him to an asylum.
But he was relentless. After he was released from the asylum, he cut off the other hand. “When I was later released from the asylum a few months ago, I cut the other hand off to make sure I will never steal again,” he told Egyptian newspapers.
Afifi said he had asked a local Muslim scholar to have his hands severed because he could not stop stealing “after losing the war against the devil”.
“But the Sheikh refused my request, saying he is not a ruler or in a decision-making position to take such a decision…he advised me to repent and seek God’s help…I then decided to cut my hands off.”
It wasn’t reported how he cut off the second hand but I can only imagine and it makes me cringe.
But the reality is, he probably would never steal again and has won his “pitched battle” against the devil. It makes me wonder, did the Bible actually mean we should literally cut off our hands if it causes us to sin? I mean, if you’ve tried and tried to stop doing something you know is wrong and then you cut off that part of your body that makes you sin, it increases your chances of going to heaven right? But its a tough decision to make, really tough.
What do you think of his act? Did he take it too far?
HIA!!! Nna na wa ooo……I don’t even have words for this kain thing self! *shockedface*
The guy is mentally unstable. That’s just my opinion
This is really weird.
Wow…I guess he took that bible verse literally. It is what it is, they are his hands..
this is not a bible verse the guy is a muslim so please stop this the bible says dis the bible say dat…..the guy literarily did what he tot was best for him……i cant really blame him
LOL! this is crazy. but if his urge to steal is that strong,he can pick up the items with His mouth.what he needed was prayer and psychological help. And oh,another thing he could have done was to announce himself as a thief wherever he went so that everyone will watch out for him 😀
jeez, i had goose pimples after reading this, ewwww.
hope wealthy islamists that believe in this form of mutilation will ensure that this guy is maintained inthe f-ing laps of luxury for the rest of his life.
He missed it. What he needed was Jesus. It’s only with the help of Jesus, one can triumph over the devil. He only just succeded in making the devil laugh more at him.
The bible didnt mean one should mutilate ones body. After all, the body is the temple of God. Seek Jesus, and you will be able to overcome any vice. I pity and pray for him.
Like all judgments, this is best left to the all knowing Almighty God. i don waka pass.
I don’t know if I should hail him for his resolve or be disgusted by his apparent lack of self esteem. Did Jesus mean that we should physically cut off our hands? Honestly I don’t know but I think that even if he did, he meant it as a last resort. Apparently, his stay at the asylum did not ease his apprehensions about stilling. I guess he has issues that very few will ever understand.
Then again, relating it to Nigeria, it shows the mind set of people that feel justified enough to bomb churches and break open the skulls of students based on the conviction that their religion requires it of them. It is REALLY like madness.
If he could not control whatever was making him steal (that spirit of stealing that was ruling him), cutting off his hands will not stop him infact he will look for ingenius ways to steal.
How was he able to cut of both hands?
This seems strange. And while his reasons might be understandable, he took it a little to the extreme. He might as well have stolen in a Sharia law state and they would have done it for him. Wish him all the best sha.
Here comes naijas again, why in the world are people connecting it to the Bible. This guy clearly has other major problems going on with him. I wish, people will stop using the Bible to justify their own foolishness, it’s an insult to Christ.
He can still steal with what is left of his arm or better still,get an accomplice or even become a big time consultant for other thieves.Cutting of his hands has not necessarily ended his career.Just saying…
loooool @ ended his career…but so true!
He need the Holy ghost in him to quench every strong desire of stealing. You can only live a right life when you are righteous. He already has a nature of stealing. A dog will always bark Without righteousness it will be difficult even without hand to stop stealing, he can as well become the Master planner. What he need is to change his nature by accepting Jesus Christ into his life become a new specie of being and a new life comes. The life of Christ in him. which will automatically kill from inside the other nature he was born with and he will have a new life which is in Christ Jesus.
Qur’an version – [As for] the thief, the male and the female, amputate their hands in recompense for what they committed as a deterrent [punishment] from Allah . And Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise. But whoever repents after his wrongdoing and reforms, indeed, Allah will turn to him in forgiveness. Indeed, Allah is Forgiving and Merciful. 5:38-39. He could not reform and punished himself accordingly.
There is a spiritual side to a person and a physical side. Trying to solve a spiritual problem by physical means only doesn’t help. That is why using alcohol to fill the emptiness on the inside will never ever solve that problem. Disciplining the body/physical side to us is great but so is having control over ones spirit, having the right spirit in him.
You can be a well disciplined individual but a horrible person with a cold heart, a person who hold grudges, who isnt merciful, who is hateful, self righteous, jealous, envious and mean hearted. What is in a man’s heart matters because it ultimately influences his decisions and actions. Therefore we need to watch over our hearts, our spiritual side.
mental health issues?
This has nothing to do with the bible. This guy is definitely sick mentally, sthin is not right up there! If he has so much determination to stop stealing, there are other things he could do to help himself. Cutting off his hands wont stop him from stealing, its a thing of the mind, not the hands!