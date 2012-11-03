Emerging Nigerian design label, 2Belle D’Jour Couture was also present at the just concluded 2012 MTN Lagos Fashion & Design Week to unveil its new collection. We are presented with girly and playful print outfits for the modern day woman.
2012 MTN Lagos Fashion & Design Week: 2Belle D’Jour Couture
Photo Credit: Kola Oshalusi for Insigna
ok
A collection of six looks only? Is that a collection?
Kehinde you didn’t pull your weight at all…..was expecting you to blow me away but ur certainly did not! Try harder next time….
VERY LOVELY