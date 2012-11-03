BellaNaija

2012 MTN Lagos Fashion & Design Week: 2Belle D’Jour Couture

03.11.2012

Emerging Nigerian design label, 2Belle D’Jour Couture was also present at the just concluded 2012 MTN Lagos Fashion & Design Week to unveil its new collection. We are presented with girly and playful print outfits for the modern day woman.

Photo Credit: Kola Oshalusi for Insigna

  • realgist November 3, 2012 at 12:41 pm

    ok

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Dee-USA November 3, 2012 at 7:08 pm

    A collection of six looks only? Is that a collection?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Graceful November 4, 2012 at 9:08 am

    Kehinde you didn’t pull your weight at all…..was expecting you to blow me away but ur certainly did not! Try harder next time….

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • faith November 4, 2012 at 8:40 pm

    VERY LOVELY

    Love this! 0 Reply
