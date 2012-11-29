Vie For the Chance To Be the Next MTV Base VJ! Audition this Saturday, 1st of December 2012

The MTV Base search for VJs is here again. MTV Base Nigeria requires strong personality traits in a young person who has an engaging personality, oozes youth culture and is also bright and energetic! MTV Base Nigeria is searching for a brand new VJ who lives and breathes youth.

The winner of the search will become one of the faces of the music network and will host programmes on the MTV Base channel on DStv, Channel 322 and also on the MTV Base block on STV.

The winner on the MTV Base VJ Search stands a chance to meet celebrities and walk the red carpet at major entertainment events.

Apart from the VJ search judges, Banky W, Funke Akindele, Toolz and Tim Horwood, contestants will get support from superstars Ice Prince, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy who will be at the venue to lend their support.

Interested participants who did not get an opportunity to send in their online auditions can still showcase their VJ talent by coming to the audition venue.

Date: Saturday, 1st December 2012

Time: 8:00 AM

Venue: Fantasy Land, Kingsway Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Sponsored content