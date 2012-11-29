BellaNaija

Vie For the Chance To Be the Next MTV Base VJ! Audition this Saturday, 1st of December 2012

The MTV Base search for VJs is here again. MTV Base Nigeria requires strong personality traits in a young person who has an engaging personality, oozes youth culture and is also bright and energetic! MTV Base Nigeria is searching for a brand new VJ who lives and breathes youth.
The winner of the search will become one of the faces of the music network and will host programmes on the MTV Base channel on DStv, Channel 322 and also on the MTV Base block on STV.

The winner on the MTV Base VJ Search stands a chance to meet celebrities and walk the red carpet at major entertainment events.

Apart from the VJ search judges, Banky W, Funke Akindele, Toolz and Tim Horwood, contestants will get support from superstars Ice Prince, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy who will be at the venue to lend their support.

Interested participants who did not get an opportunity to send in their online auditions can still showcase their VJ talent by coming to the audition venue.

Date: Saturday, 1st  December 2012
Time: 8:00 AM
Venue: Fantasy Land, Kingsway Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

  • B baby November 30, 2012 at 12:34 am

    Wow, I can’t wait for this. I’m gonna be the first person there! I have to win this. what do I wear??? Gotta get my hair done. I hope I see my husband Banky’s W.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Bola November 30, 2012 at 6:57 am

    The artwork is unbelievably tacky urgh!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • faith November 30, 2012 at 10:38 am

    Lol…@ baby

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Chynopyper January 6, 2013 at 3:01 am

    Chance/opportunity….iz dere any diff#team twiggz

    Love this! 5 Reply
