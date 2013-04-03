BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Jesse Jagz Is Back! Watch His Acoustic Freestyle of “Mamacita” for Ego Fix TV

03.04.2013 at By 7 Comments

Jesse-Jagz

Since he dropped back in December, Jesse Jagz has been in the news for everything but his music. He’s here to change that as he performs an acoustic rendition of a single aptly titled, “Mamacita” for Ego Fix TV. What do you think?

WARNING! Explicit Lyrics

Check on it!

Photo Credit: ThenetNG

7 Comments on Jesse Jagz Is Back! Watch His Acoustic Freestyle of “Mamacita” for Ego Fix TV
  • dupe April 3, 2013 at 3:43 pm

    And Choc City is denying him being on drugs?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • brianna April 3, 2013 at 4:36 pm

    oh no! i used to have a crush on jesse what happened? something is off with him and his looks

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Concerned April 3, 2013 at 9:46 pm

    Jesse Abaga d son of a preacher.We still remember one of ur most powerful lines ” My real name be Jesse Jagz Abaga”. Ajuku by tribe from here from Taraba. My paerents didnt want me to do music but music had a hold on me so I guess music was hotter. Shege wana yaro!!! I feel u bro.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • me April 3, 2013 at 10:50 pm

    Brianna u just said d same thing on my mind.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Tosin April 4, 2013 at 7:33 am

    Love Jesse Jagz. Always.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Johnson garba kuffi April 4, 2013 at 11:55 am

    0yc wan man no mind dem hatas

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Annod April 4, 2013 at 3:20 pm

    Wow… jesse jesse jesse please. Go back!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija