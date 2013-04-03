Jesse Jagz Is Back! Watch His Acoustic Freestyle of “Mamacita” for Ego Fix TV

Since he dropped back in December, Jesse Jagz has been in the news for everything but his music. He’s here to change that as he performs an acoustic rendition of a single aptly titled, “Mamacita” for Ego Fix TV. What do you think?
WARNING! Explicit Lyrics
Photo Credit: ThenetNG
And Choc City is denying him being on drugs?
oh no! i used to have a crush on jesse what happened? something is off with him and his looks
Jesse Abaga d son of a preacher.We still remember one of ur most powerful lines ” My real name be Jesse Jagz Abaga”. Ajuku by tribe from here from Taraba. My paerents didnt want me to do music but music had a hold on me so I guess music was hotter. Shege wana yaro!!! I feel u bro.
Brianna u just said d same thing on my mind.
Love Jesse Jagz. Always.
0yc wan man no mind dem hatas
Wow… jesse jesse jesse please. Go back!!!