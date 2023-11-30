Nanle releases debut album “Unorthodox” featuring Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz & BOC

Talented Nigerian rapper Nanle, whose real name is Nanle Joel Sura, has finally unveiled his highly anticipated debut album, titled “Unorthodox.” This much-awaited project follows the release of captivating singles like “On a Base to Score” and “Young Don,” which strategically teased rap enthusiasts and built anticipation for the full album.

For his debut, Nanle collaborates with some of the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry, including Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, and BOC. This collaboration introduces a diverse and dynamic dimension to the project.

The rapper explained that he chose the title “Unorthodox” due to his unconventional lifestyle, which extends across both the church and the secular world. Nanle maintains a distinctive approach to music, evident in his socially aware lyrics. In line with this, he crafted “Unorthodox” to captivate listeners with its powerful beats and thought-provoking rap.

Produced by Midmind, Dr Tim, and Imagination Club, “Unorthodox” is a 10-track masterpiece that boasts powerful beats and thought-provoking rap verses. The album’s executive producers include Nikita Prokofyev, Idoko Salihu, Nanle Joel, and Prince Agala.

The album is dedicated to the late Eleojo Salihu and all the women around the world suffering from breast cancer.

Listen to the album below:

Stream here.