Connect with us

Music

Nanle releases debut album "Unorthodox" featuring Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz & BOC

Music

New Video: KCee feat. Oxlade — I Pray

Movies Movies & TV Music

Adekunle Gold and Yemi Alade Feature on "The Book of Clarence" Soundtrack

Music

New Music: Ace Word — Wifey

Music

New Music: Iremide — Liberty

Music Style

Wizkid Turns on the Style in Man About Town's Autumn/Winter 2023 Cover

Music

Watch Davido’s Thrilling Vevo Studio Performance of "Feel"

Beauty BN TV Living Music

ICYMI: Offset's Simple Nighttime Skincare Routine Is A Must-See For Every Youthful Beauty Lover

BN TV Music

"As soon as we started talking, we never stopped talking." M.I. Abaga on Meeting His Wife Eniola on “Tea With Tay”

Music

Here’s the Visualizer for Lojay’s “Arizona” feat. Olamide

Music

Nanle releases debut album “Unorthodox” featuring Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz & BOC

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Talented Nigerian rapper Nanle, whose real name is Nanle Joel Sura, has finally unveiled his highly anticipated debut album, titled “Unorthodox.” This much-awaited project follows the release of captivating singles like “On a Base to Score” and “Young Don,” which strategically teased rap enthusiasts and built anticipation for the full album.

For his debut, Nanle collaborates with some of the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry, including Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, and BOC. This collaboration introduces a diverse and dynamic dimension to the project.

The rapper explained that he chose the title “Unorthodox” due to his unconventional lifestyle, which extends across both the church and the secular world. Nanle maintains a distinctive approach to music, evident in his socially aware lyrics. In line with this, he crafted “Unorthodox” to captivate listeners with its powerful beats and thought-provoking rap.

Produced by Midmind, Dr Tim, and Imagination Club, “Unorthodox” is a 10-track masterpiece that boasts powerful beats and thought-provoking rap verses. The album’s executive producers include Nikita Prokofyev, Idoko Salihu, Nanle Joel, and Prince Agala.

The album is dedicated to the late Eleojo Salihu and all the women around the world suffering from breast cancer.

Listen to the album below:

Stream here.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

BN Prose: If Dee Jay Had Lived by Titilayo Olurin

Mfonobong Inyang: On Bovi’s Brilliant Masterclass At Daystar’s Leadership Conference

Dr Mufti Jokomba: Can Your Lifestyle Help Reduce the Risk of Diabetes?

Let’s Share Some Ways to Get Your Detty December Groovy Despite Sapa

Money Matters with Nimi: Here’s How You Can Enjoy Christmas Without Going Broke
css.php