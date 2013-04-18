Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Praiz, Mike Epps & Waje to Perform at the “Lagos Butterscotch Evening” in May 2013

Ten-time Grammy Award winning American R&B singer–songwriter, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds is coming to Nigeria! Tagged “Butterscotch Evening” MichelAngelo Productions is setting the stage by bringing a new twist to concerts. With comedian Mike Epps on the stage, the show promises to be all that and more.
World famous chef, Aldo Zilli who specializes in Italian, vegetarian and seafood cuisine is set to prepare and serve a five-course meal at the event.
The inaugural Lagos Butterscotch Evening has lined up the finest international acts to entertain your mind, your heart and your palate. The evening promises an awesome mix of great cuisine, timeless music, rib cracking humour and a splash of cutting-edge haute couture.
Also lined up to perform at the event are, the sensational soul diva Waje; soul pin-up Praiz; and the awesome burlesque dancer, Immodesty Blaize.
There will also be a fashion show of Beautifully Undressed, a UK lingerie line.
The Lagos Butterscotch Evening is in partnership with The Bloom Cancer Care & Support Centre. Five percent of all table sales will be donated to The Bloom.
To book a table, kindly call 08065469182; 08069334178 or go to: www.butterscotchevenings.com. Or send an email to adeoye.omotayo@rb-pr.com
entertainment is just booming and booming in nigeria…
This seems the only creative industry left in Naija.
only 5%??? smh
Were you expecting 20%? Remember money was pumped into the show and has to be made. I’ll expect you to applaud the initiative because it never happens this way in Nigeria.
The industry is sure booming and I hope it continues to grow and have a positive & strengthening impact on the populace…
Get it Annabelle!!! Beautifully Undressed is coming home!! So proud of you!!
As in!!! 5%? SMH. Not even going to check the cost of a table. Proper pretentious!
no venue nothing?
Babyface? I. am. THERE!
I am guessing a table will be 1 million naira judging from the sudden scramble for Nigeria by enternatiners and concert promoters who know that it is a sector that is not regulated . They can charge as much as they want while claiming that 5 percent goes to charity. who audits these people by the way. Consumer protection agency where are you guys.
Till today,BN no pictures of maxwell concert, in Ghanaian pidgin English BN ‘ I bore paaaa’
oh suki suki now my cutie pu tuti my tender tenderoni my suga suga bannanna. chai someone bless me with enough money to fly see this.
Somehow, I doubt Mike Epps’ style of comedy will be entertaining enough for Nigerians. I’m just saying…
I don’t think Naija folks will get his jokes … I hope they don’t stone him sha
I love baby face…….
Babyface is class. I miss him so much in the music industry.