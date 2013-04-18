BellaNaija

Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Praiz, Mike Epps & Waje to Perform at the “Lagos Butterscotch Evening” in May 2013

18.04.2013

Ten-time Grammy Award winning American R&B singer–songwriter, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds is coming to Nigeria! Tagged “Butterscotch Evening” MichelAngelo Productions is setting the stage by bringing a new twist to concerts. With comedian Mike Epps on the stage, the show promises to be all that and more.

World famous chef, Aldo Zilli who specializes in Italian, vegetarian and seafood cuisine is set to prepare and serve a five-course meal at the event.

The inaugural Lagos Butterscotch Evening has lined up the finest international acts to entertain your mind, your heart and your palate. The evening promises an awesome mix of great cuisine, timeless music, rib cracking humour and a splash of cutting-edge haute couture.

Also lined up to perform at the event are, the sensational soul diva Waje; soul pin-up Praiz; and the awesome burlesque dancer, Immodesty Blaize.

There will also be a fashion show of Beautifully Undressed,  a UK lingerie line.

The Lagos Butterscotch Evening is in partnership with The Bloom Cancer Care & Support Centre. Five percent of all table sales will be donated to The Bloom.

To book a table, kindly call 08065469182; 08069334178 or go to: www.butterscotchevenings.com. Or send an email to  adeoye.omotayo@rb-pr.com

16 Comments
  • nich April 18, 2013 at 2:27 pm

    entertainment is just booming and booming in nigeria…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • ‘Mide April 18, 2013 at 2:45 pm

    This seems the only creative industry left in Naija.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Moi April 18, 2013 at 3:40 pm

    only 5%??? smh

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Peachy_mo April 18, 2013 at 5:25 pm

      Were you expecting 20%? Remember money was pumped into the show and has to be made. I’ll expect you to applaud the initiative because it never happens this way in Nigeria.

      The industry is sure booming and I hope it continues to grow and have a positive & strengthening impact on the populace…

      Love this! 0
  • Miss K April 18, 2013 at 4:44 pm

    Get it Annabelle!!! Beautifully Undressed is coming home!! So proud of you!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • The Fairy GodSister April 18, 2013 at 5:23 pm

    As in!!! 5%? SMH. Not even going to check the cost of a table. Proper pretentious!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • pynk April 18, 2013 at 5:25 pm

    no venue nothing?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Blossom April 18, 2013 at 6:50 pm

    Babyface? I. am. THERE!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • amaaa@yahoo.com April 18, 2013 at 8:10 pm

    I am guessing a table will be 1 million naira judging from the sudden scramble for Nigeria by enternatiners and concert promoters who know that it is a sector that is not regulated . They can charge as much as they want while claiming that 5 percent goes to charity. who audits these people by the way. Consumer protection agency where are you guys.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Cynthia April 18, 2013 at 8:28 pm

    Till today,BN no pictures of maxwell concert, in Ghanaian pidgin English BN ‘ I bore paaaa’

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • eniola dauda April 19, 2013 at 1:47 pm

    looking for the perfect outfit for this event? visit zabethel.com.ng

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • chi-ez April 22, 2013 at 1:35 am

    oh suki suki now my cutie pu tuti my tender tenderoni my suga suga bannanna. chai someone bless me with enough money to fly see this.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Teddy Bear April 23, 2013 at 12:22 am

    Somehow, I doubt Mike Epps’ style of comedy will be entertaining enough for Nigerians. I’m just saying…

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • MindYaBusiness April 24, 2013 at 3:28 am

      I don’t think Naija folks will get his jokes … I hope they don’t stone him sha

      Love this! 0
  • Cleo April 24, 2013 at 3:38 pm

    I love baby face…….

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Tosin April 25, 2013 at 5:38 pm

    Babyface is class. I miss him so much in the music industry.

    Love this! 0 Reply
