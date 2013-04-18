Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Praiz, Mike Epps & Waje to Perform at the “Lagos Butterscotch Evening” in May 2013

Ten-time Grammy Award winning American R&B singer–songwriter, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds is coming to Nigeria! Tagged “Butterscotch Evening” MichelAngelo Productions is setting the stage by bringing a new twist to concerts. With comedian Mike Epps on the stage, the show promises to be all that and more.

World famous chef, Aldo Zilli who specializes in Italian, vegetarian and seafood cuisine is set to prepare and serve a five-course meal at the event.

The inaugural Lagos Butterscotch Evening has lined up the finest international acts to entertain your mind, your heart and your palate. The evening promises an awesome mix of great cuisine, timeless music, rib cracking humour and a splash of cutting-edge haute couture.

Also lined up to perform at the event are, the sensational soul diva Waje; soul pin-up Praiz; and the awesome burlesque dancer, Immodesty Blaize.

There will also be a fashion show of Beautifully Undressed, a UK lingerie line.

The Lagos Butterscotch Evening is in partnership with The Bloom Cancer Care & Support Centre. Five percent of all table sales will be donated to The Bloom.

To book a table, kindly call 08065469182; 08069334178 or go to: www.butterscotchevenings.com. Or send an email to adeoye.omotayo@rb-pr.com