The Scoop on Tosan Jemide of Cakes by Tosan’s “The Tallest Cake in Africa” Exhibition in Lagos | 16th – 19th May 2013

10.05.2013 at By 14 Comments

Tosan Jemide - Cakes by Tosan - BellaNaija

Last week, BellaNaija.com exclusively told you that Nigerian sugar-craft cake maestro Tosan Jemide of Cakes by Tosan will unveil “The Tallest Cake in Africa” at the Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Now the Cakes by Tosan team has released details on the event, read details below;

Having showcased his skills in several cake and sugar craft exhibitions around the world, Tosan Jemide will take on his most challenging project yet. He has concluded plans to create and exhibit the Tallest Cake in Africa.

Cakes by Tosan has earned the reputation as being one of the best cake brands in Nigeria, creating designs that are exclusively qualitative and aesthetically appealing. It is only natural that continental feats should follow.

The groundbreaking event will also serve as a promotional platform for the sugar craft industry as a bonafide art form with incredible untapped potentials, especially in this part of the world. It will be displayed as part of the second edition of Cakes by Tosan’s Ultimate Luxury event.

The Tallest Cake in Africa will be unveiled on Thursday 16th May 2013 at the Silverbird Galleria, Lagos. Government functionaries, captains of industry, cake enthusiasts, school pupils, friends and fans of Tosan as well as members of the media, are expected to attend.

Plans are currently ongoing to capture the ten tiered cakes which is a fusion of global, African, Nigerian and Lagos state elements in its artistry, in Guinness Book of World Records.

You are invited to be a part of the event. You can view the cake on Saturday 18th May 2013 as well as take pictures with it. A special portal will be created for the gallery where you can go and tag yourself for the benefit of your friends and family members near or far.

Selected schools will also be invited on group excursions.

Event Details
Day 1: Thursday 16th May 2013 – Exclusive Grand Unveiling of the cake for selected guests
Day 2: Friday 17th May 2013 – School Excursions and Public Viewing
Day 3: Saturday 18th May 2013 – Public Viewing
Day 4: Sunday 19th May 2013 –  Public viewing and Mentorship session with Tosan Jemide

After the mentorship session, the cake will be brought down and distributed to orphanages and similar charity organizations to commemorate the upcoming Children’s day celebration.

The project is supported by LEAP Africa, BellaNaija.com, Coca-Cola, Golden Penny Flour, Access Bank, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Kogsy Sugarcraft Foundation, African Artist Foundation, Genevieve Magazine and Millers Icing Sugar.
14 Comments on The Scoop on Tosan Jemide of Cakes by Tosan’s “The Tallest Cake in Africa” Exhibition in Lagos | 16th – 19th May 2013
  • eniola May 10, 2013 at 1:45 pm

    hmmm

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • anonymus May 10, 2013 at 1:56 pm

    wow!!this is beyond awesome.nice one

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • HRS May 10, 2013 at 2:04 pm

    Fabulous! Hope we get to taste!!!! 🙂

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • mariam May 10, 2013 at 2:27 pm

    nice to see Tosan its been a while. this is a good development in the cake industry

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Doks May 10, 2013 at 3:04 pm

    wow! fantastic!!!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Rukky May 10, 2013 at 3:35 pm

    This cake-god has to make my wedding cake *prays to God* 🙂

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Lucy May 10, 2013 at 4:32 pm

    Great Tosan is the best

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • x-factor May 10, 2013 at 4:49 pm

    Yes Boss!!!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Eze May 10, 2013 at 8:44 pm

    Nigeria will break record here o. Awesome!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • veer520 May 10, 2013 at 9:55 pm

    That Picture… love the concept, just that the flour shudn’t have covered parts of his face or it should have covered in a different angle.,

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • deep May 11, 2013 at 5:16 am

    yesssssssssss

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • sista May 12, 2013 at 2:03 am

    any idea what the time will be?

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • sista May 12, 2013 at 2:03 am

    what time does the pulling down event of the cake start, on sunday?

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • x-factor May 12, 2013 at 11:49 pm

    2 PM

    Love this! 1 Reply
