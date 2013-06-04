BellaNaija

BN Music Premiere: Lami Feat. K9 – Romantic Boy

04.06.2013 at By 5 Comments

romanticboy

After dropping the star-studded music video for her comeback, “Titi Lai Lai” {click here}, Lami is already here again with a brand new single. This time, she teams up with Trybe Records’ “Kokoma” singer, K9 on “Romantic Boy”

Enjoy!

Play Lami Feat. K9 – Romantic Boy
[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/Lami-Romantic-Boy-1.mp3]
Download

5 Comments on BN Music Premiere: Lami Feat. K9 – Romantic Boy
  • ginaunn June 4, 2013 at 11:01 am

    lovely photos………

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • Awaiting Moderation June 4, 2013 at 12:25 pm

      where?

      Love this! 1
    • FineBoyNoJob June 4, 2013 at 2:30 pm

      on some SK tinz…U high my n**ga?

      Love this! 1
    • Asake June 4, 2013 at 6:26 pm

      Lololl

      Love this! 2
  • Asake June 4, 2013 at 6:27 pm

    I like!

    Lami needs to change her management or something. She needs major propelling .

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

