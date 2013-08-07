ChildNotBride: Battabox Asks Islamic Clerics What Their Views Are on Underage Marriages



In the recent furor surrounding the debate of what can be deemed a “full age” for a Nigerian who wants to renounce his/her citizenship, the issue of underage marriage surfaced. Islam has been cited as one of the reasons for this. Senator Yerima actually stated that it was permissible under Islamic laws for a girl child to be married.

Well, the Battabox team heads over to the mosque to ask some Islamic clerics what their views are in order to provide more insight on the debate.

Check on it!