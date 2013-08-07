ChildNotBride: Battabox Asks Islamic Clerics What Their Views Are on Underage Marriages

In the recent furor surrounding the debate of what can be deemed a “full age” for a Nigerian who wants to renounce his/her citizenship, the issue of underage marriage surfaced. Islam has been cited as one of the reasons for this. Senator Yerima actually stated that it was permissible under Islamic laws for a girl child to be married.
Well, the Battabox team heads over to the mosque to ask some Islamic clerics what their views are in order to provide more insight on the debate.
Kuddos to the Battabox team for taking the initiative. HOWEVER, these people that were interviewed are not Islamic Scholars; they are regular Muslims, so if you want to get a scholar’s perspective on the issue, I’m sorry to say, these are not the right people to ask.
Secondly, why were muslim women not interviewed? Most of them are victims of child marriage and it would be interesting to know their views on it, not just the educated muslim women who were not victims of child marriage e.g. Maryam Uwais
islamically,women generally are not required to go to mosque, my friend said they generally pray at home. So maybe she didn’t have a chance to meet women or the if any ones were there,they didn’t want to be interviewed
My question is, where is it forbidden in Christianity?
It’s written nowhere in the bible whether or not it is okay to give little girls away to marriage. However, it is more of a common sense issue. I’m sure you studied Biology and to an extent are familiar with the kinds of disease young girls can have when they get pregnant. That is what society is fighting for. Again you understand that a girl of say 10 years old might miss out on the tee-formative years when at 11 she’s carrying a baby on her back when her mates are starting J.s.s.1.
I understand that the muslims are taught to follow what’s in the quran just like we christians are taught to obey what’s in the bible, so I will not judge or call muslims barbaric.
It’s also interesting to see some of these fellas are studying education/early childhoold education.
OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! wHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS MUSLIMS…OMG!!
Lmaoo!! r u kidding me 6 year old aisha and bastard sigh and these ppl went to skol. May the lord have mercy. pedophiles
@ Greendiamond ( like seriously? green is emerald, just kidding)…The joke and shame is on a lot of you who are displaying gullible ignorance. How many of you have actually picked up a book to READ and research on this issue from the Islamic perspective?? Always in a hurry to criticize anything foreign to you and display bigotry….Don’t you realize that you are all conduits for the spread of ignorance and hatred?…So you just believe what anyone and anything published? even your pastor or Imam? and cant look into the matter yourself? If you’re lazy or uninformed you’re NOT entitled to an opinion.
Just a quick note of education, with historic books such as the bible or the quran, chronologic age is very controversial and as we know some were stated to live for 100s of years when we know scientifically the lifespan of man is way shorter than that. I wont waste my time. Go and READ people and dont be driven by bias and hearsay by corrupt people….what we should pray for is the cleansing of all faiths from corrupt clerics!
I cannot believe my ears. Did he just say it would prevent “procreation of bast*rds?”
They should go back to that mosque and ask the men if they would give out their 9 year old boys to 60 year old grandmothers in marriage because as they claim Islam permits child marriage!
i cannot believe my ears….those boys are fundamentally mad. If young boys have this mindset, then we are fucked. We are in for a rude awakening in this country.
As in eh! Chai! What a messy porridge!
that adeyemi guy no make sense at all, how has marrying early stopped bokoharam and violence in the north. Mschew.Nonsense.
I always knew bastards where the main cause of all our problems!!!! Such insight, people we have found our next great scholar! Even Adeola was speechless , just like myself lol
I regret watching this video.
bunch of pervs. ndi ala (Mad people). Just because whoever you said married a 6 year old does not make it right. msheeeeeeew.
All these sick heads are speaking in defence of their sick religion.
nawa ooo! well i hope this is just muslim to muslim! i know no christian would join in this! why should a grown man be married to a 12 yr old just cuz she had her period! soo marrying a child can stop bokoharam abi. plz
Ignorance is a disease…..That says it all!
I feel sorry for this so called men that were interviewed …. High level of ignorance dey worry all of dem ! They’re sick!
please People wat is all this?? what rilyy is goin on in Nigeria? tufia!!
Islam does not forbid women from praying in The MASJID (Mosque) it’s a cultural brainwashed. I live in Texas and Muslim women go to Mosques, work there and hold high end professionsprofessions
It’s a cultural thing, not a religious issue. These women should read The Quaran and Hadiths to know their rights as a Muslim women not what these perverted men tells them to do.
I weep, I actually shed a tear.
How can dat idiot say if d child wishes to. How can a CHILD wish to get married?
I’ve never heard or read of anything in the Quran that states God is against a law that says no to child marriage. I thought the big thing about Islam was that, unlike christianity, the messenger is not said to be God as well. the messenger is a prophet and only God is infallible. If that’s the case, why is it when people talk in support of child marriage, all they can say is Aisha was 6 or 9 or whatever when the prophet married her. How does that say child marriage is legal. That’s simply what the messenger did.
and the silly guy at the end there thinks fighting to protect a child is somehow less important than fighting to allow students finish school. What’s the point of fighting for education when silly things like him are the product. Afterall, the people interviewed are in college and somehow think it’s ok for someone their age to sleep with a 9 year old child.
Question: Is it only girls /women who fornicate?
If young girls have to be married off to avoid fornication, how about they marry young boys and not men old enough to be their grandfathers? Example , a 9 year old girl marries an 11 year old boy and they grow up together.
Marry the boys off too. Stop them from fornicating.
Unfortunately, every time I hear or read something about Islam, it is always negative, e.g., terrorism, oppression of women, beheadings, intolerance, hostility to formal education, etc. Why? Is there some actual truth to the idea that Islam has a significant barbaric element? Why premature marriage to little girls? What is a matured man doing in matrimony with a pre-pubescent child? To me, it is simply unnatural and immoral. Pre-pubescent and pubescent children lack the cognitive, emotional, and physical capacity for a healthy marriage. Period. In modern society, the task of childhood is education/preparing for one’s future and not becoming wife to a 54 year old pedophile disguised as a human being. Oh, I forgot, Islam is still operating as if it were the 5th century. This is a religion that I struggle to respect.
Nobody needs your respect as your words are reflective of someone who isn’t deserving of respect. Clearly you are a typical go by hearsay gullible person as no well researched or enlightened person will make a comment like this.
What a bunch of idiots!
My people perish for lack of knowledge……Nigeria is paying the price for widespread ignorance.
GBAM!!!