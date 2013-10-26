MBGN 2013 Universe Stephanie Okwu leaves for Moscow, Russia

She’s off to Russia to bring home the crown.
On Thursday 24th October 2013, MBGN 2013 Universe Stephanie Okwu arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to board a flight to Moscow, Russia for the 2013 edition of the beauty pageant. It will take place on Saturday 9th November 2013.
Stephanie will go head-to-head against 86 other beauty queens from around the globe.
It seems she wanted to arrive Moscow in style. She was spotted in a red dress, silver drop earrings, a silver bracelet, white pumps, a dark grey coat and brown luggage.
BellaNaija Beauty wishes you goodluck.
Her height no be for here ooo, i am zugmatized by her beauty….WHAT A CRINKUM CKRANKUM
Are You Patrick Obahiagbon’s Niece??
E wo ni grammar? LOL
She is looking good. Arrive like a queen and carry on as if you already won. Off to a good start.
she is loooonG!
Lmao! She’s more queen-worthy than the other short yellow chic that contested for Miss World.
I hope u are perfect.
Hope the heels were just for the photo op coz going through airports in heels is crazy well at least for me I prefer flats. Pain and agony is running to one of Heathrow’s far flung gates when you are late to board a flight in heels.
nice complexion
Best of luck dear, I pray u will win in Jesus name amen!
Gooooo Steph…we praying for you. Already call your mum “mummy universe” :D. It’s well darling.
Igbo Girls. I love love….
Loves her! Stunning
I just love tall girls in heels! I think its elegant.
That aside, isn’t it cold in Russia? she for cover leg small
See as you are too busy thinking and writing she was spotted in red dress and blah blah. What edition of the pageant is she going for in Russia? MGBN? What? mehn Bella Naija who did you folks hire to be writing crap for you?
“MBGN 2013 Universe Stephanie Okwu arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to board a flight to Moscow, Russia for the 2013 edition of the beauty pageant.”
U sef answer am #sigh…every one wants to be a critic.
Those knees caught my attention!
I tell you! hehe
What’s wrong with the knees? If you meant that they are dark, I think that’s the way it should be for dark skinned girls. It’s natural that the knees and elbows are darker by a few shades
Good luck dear!! May God be with you all the time
hope she carry boots for that her bag cos its cold here 🙂 being here in russia i would love to attend 🙂
Like seriously!!!! Moscow is 0-4 degrees celcius as of 2days agom..how in d world will u dress like that to a country so cold….u go hear am be that Sister
She looks lovely but I hope for her sake that someone packed warmer clothes, furlined boots and gloves for her. I was speaking to someone who just got back from Moscow last Wednesday and was shocked to hear it was -16 in some areas of Russia (Moscow being slightly warmer at -4 degrees).
she looks nice.
How many beauty pageants do we have sef…thought Anna Banner was MBGN.
I wish u all d best dearie…… God is wit u.
She’s beautiful……wish you the best hun.
@ chichi and Ady I been de wonder too o. for this cold naim wey de see all these shegenmengen. it is well. all the best and u look like an eligible contestant by the way
LEGS for DAYS!!
Stunningly beautiful!!!!
beautiful
FROM THE WAY HER LEGS ARE CROSSED TO THE SLIGHT LEAN OF HER STANCE SHE HAS A PRESENCE!! AND THAT SMILE IS GENUINE GOOD LUCK TO HER JOR!!
black girls rock!!! good luck to you dear!!!
I hope she will go far…maybe top 10? She is gorgeous and
so Miss Universe like!