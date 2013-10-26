BellaNaija

MBGN 2013 Universe Stephanie Okwu leaves for Moscow, Russia

Stephanie Okwu - October 2013 - BellaNaija

She’s off to Russia to bring home the crown.

On Thursday 24th October 2013, MBGN 2013 Universe Stephanie Okwu arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to board a flight to Moscow, Russia for the 2013 edition of the beauty pageant. It will take place on Saturday 9th November 2013.

Stephanie will go head-to-head against 86 other beauty queens from around the globe.

It seems she wanted to arrive Moscow in style. She was spotted in a red dress, silver drop earrings, a silver bracelet, white pumps, a dark grey coat and brown luggage.

BellaNaija Beauty wishes you goodluck.

  • LOVETH October 26, 2013 at 5:37 pm

    Her height no be for here ooo, i am zugmatized by her beauty….WHAT A CRINKUM CKRANKUM

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • Oyindamola October 28, 2013 at 8:52 pm

      Are You Patrick Obahiagbon’s Niece??
      E wo ni grammar? LOL

      Love this! 1
  • ao October 26, 2013 at 5:41 pm

    She is looking good. Arrive like a queen and carry on as if you already won. Off to a good start.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • nene October 26, 2013 at 6:27 pm

    she is loooonG!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Omalicha October 26, 2013 at 6:39 pm

    Lmao! She’s more queen-worthy than the other short yellow chic that contested for Miss World.

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • titi October 26, 2013 at 8:16 pm

      I hope u are perfect.

      Love this! 1
  • Chic October 26, 2013 at 6:41 pm

    Hope the heels were just for the photo op coz going through airports in heels is crazy well at least for me I prefer flats. Pain and agony is running to one of Heathrow’s far flung gates when you are late to board a flight in heels.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • lola aji October 26, 2013 at 6:43 pm

    nice complexion

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • glamour October 26, 2013 at 6:59 pm

    Best of luck dear, I pray u will win in Jesus name amen!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Kike October 26, 2013 at 9:01 pm

    Gooooo Steph…we praying for you. Already call your mum “mummy universe” :D. It’s well darling.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • No Long Thing October 26, 2013 at 11:28 pm

    Igbo Girls. I love love….

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • sarafina October 27, 2013 at 4:07 am

    Loves her! Stunning

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Strawberrycandy October 27, 2013 at 4:46 am

    I just love tall girls in heels! I think its elegant.
    That aside, isn’t it cold in Russia? she for cover leg small

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Chy October 27, 2013 at 7:30 am

    See as you are too busy thinking and writing she was spotted in red dress and blah blah. What edition of the pageant is she going for in Russia? MGBN? What? mehn Bella Naija who did you folks hire to be writing crap for you?

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • BellaNaija.com
      BellaNaija.com October 27, 2013 at 10:37 am

      “MBGN 2013 Universe Stephanie Okwu arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to board a flight to Moscow, Russia for the 2013 edition of the beauty pageant.”

      Love this! 1
    • Strawberrycandy October 28, 2013 at 7:41 am

      U sef answer am #sigh…every one wants to be a critic.

      Love this! 1
  • Eve82 October 27, 2013 at 8:02 am

    Those knees caught my attention!

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • Dora the explorer October 27, 2013 at 10:53 pm

      I tell you! hehe

      Love this! 3
    • Lola October 28, 2013 at 2:25 pm

      What’s wrong with the knees? If you meant that they are dark, I think that’s the way it should be for dark skinned girls. It’s natural that the knees and elbows are darker by a few shades

      Love this! 1
  • Sarah Adebayo October 27, 2013 at 8:23 am

    Good luck dear!! May God be with you all the time

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • chichi October 27, 2013 at 9:55 am

    hope she carry boots for that her bag cos its cold here 🙂 being here in russia i would love to attend 🙂

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • ady October 27, 2013 at 2:11 pm

    Like seriously!!!! Moscow is 0-4 degrees celcius as of 2days agom..how in d world will u dress like that to a country so cold….u go hear am be that Sister

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Mz Socially Awkward… October 27, 2013 at 4:26 pm

    She looks lovely but I hope for her sake that someone packed warmer clothes, furlined boots and gloves for her. I was speaking to someone who just got back from Moscow last Wednesday and was shocked to hear it was -16 in some areas of Russia (Moscow being slightly warmer at -4 degrees).

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Okechukwu Ofili October 27, 2013 at 7:43 pm

    she looks nice.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Yinka October 28, 2013 at 9:10 am

    How many beauty pageants do we have sef…thought Anna Banner was MBGN.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • anna bannet October 28, 2013 at 9:27 am

    I wish u all d best dearie…… God is wit u.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Jules October 28, 2013 at 10:25 am

    She’s beautiful……wish you the best hun.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Lecker October 28, 2013 at 11:09 am

    @ chichi and Ady I been de wonder too o. for this cold naim wey de see all these shegenmengen. it is well. all the best and u look like an eligible contestant by the way

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Eddy2x4 October 28, 2013 at 11:15 am

    LEGS for DAYS!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Joyce October 28, 2013 at 4:08 pm

    Stunningly beautiful!!!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Hurpeyeahmie October 28, 2013 at 5:20 pm

    beautiful

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • RT October 28, 2013 at 10:22 pm

    FROM THE WAY HER LEGS ARE CROSSED TO THE SLIGHT LEAN OF HER STANCE SHE HAS A PRESENCE!! AND THAT SMILE IS GENUINE GOOD LUCK TO HER JOR!!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • merci October 29, 2013 at 10:01 am

    black girls rock!!! good luck to you dear!!!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Yipee October 29, 2013 at 5:33 pm

    I hope she will go far…maybe top 10? She is gorgeous and
    so Miss Universe like!

    Love this! 1 Reply
