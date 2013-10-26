MBGN 2013 Universe Stephanie Okwu leaves for Moscow, Russia

She’s off to Russia to bring home the crown.

On Thursday 24th October 2013, MBGN 2013 Universe Stephanie Okwu arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to board a flight to Moscow, Russia for the 2013 edition of the beauty pageant. It will take place on Saturday 9th November 2013.

Stephanie will go head-to-head against 86 other beauty queens from around the globe.

It seems she wanted to arrive Moscow in style. She was spotted in a red dress, silver drop earrings, a silver bracelet, white pumps, a dark grey coat and brown luggage.

BellaNaija Beauty wishes you goodluck.

If you missed the feature on the beauty queen representing at the 2013 Miss Universe competition, click here