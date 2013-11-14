BellaNaija

Christmas & Weddings Just Got Better! Jumia Launches 2 New Online Stores – the “Biggest Online Christmas Store and Nigeria’s First Online Wedding Shop”

14.11.2013

Jumia.com Launches Wedding & Christmas stores - BellaNaija - November 2013JUMIA, “Nigeria’s number one shopping destination”, has launched two new stores on its website allowing the website to become bigger for customers to shop. Jumia this week announces the launch of the Biggest Online Christmas store in Nigeria and Nigeria’s first Online Wedding store.

The Christmas store under the slogan “All You want for Christmas” allows everyone shop stylish products for the whole family – including fashion, gadgets, electronics, beauty and others. A special section Jumia has dedicated to all the kids favorites at the best prices during this festive season.

Jumia is also opening the first of its kind Online Wedding store in Nigeria and will feature top Nigerian Designer brands like David Wej, Ethina, Style Shoes, Eternel, Julliana Rose, Hatz & Souls and House of Fabric. Customers can now shop for bridal dresses, grooms tuxedos, bridal maid’s dresses and suits for the grooms men, accessories and shoes by just clicking a button.

In the Spirit of the season, the Jumia Christmas store store will also have an array of Christmas ornament like lightings, Christmas trees and tree decorations – from a simple round ball to highly artistic designs. In the Wedding Store they are offering souvenirs/gifts, to enable friends and family of the bride/groom shop for items for the wedding guest like mugs, bath wraps, brides bible, luggage tags, Passport covers, pedicure sets etc at affordable prices with selected gift wrapping options.

Tunde Kehinde and Raphael Afaedor , Co-founders Jumia Nigeria said “We are delighted to be introducing more stores on our website especially at this time of the year. For Jumia this is our second Christmas as a business and this time we have made it even bigger offering customers everything with the best prices giving everyone the Perfect Christmas. Also with the launch of our wedding category we are giving Nigerians everything they can get online with weddings so big in Nigeria Brides can see Jumia as the one stop place for their wedding planning”.

Jumia’s customers will enjoy free delivery on items in Lagos and Abuja. Our Customers also enjoy 20% discount on fashion items and 5% discount on other items when they shop Christmas gifts for their loved ones this week as well as promotion for wedding shoppers to stand a chance to win a Romantic Weekend HoneyMoon at a 5 Star Hotel in Nigeria.

Click Here to enter Nigeria’s Biggest Online Christmas store and Click Here to Shop from our One of a Kind Wedding Store.
2 Comments on Christmas & Weddings Just Got Better! Jumia Launches 2 New Online Stores – the “Biggest Online Christmas Store and Nigeria’s First Online Wedding Shop”
  • Berry Dakara November 14, 2013 at 10:42 am

    Dear Jumia, what about the Wedding Registry? You guys are falling both my hands!

    berrydakara.blogspot.com

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • BubblyBliss November 14, 2013 at 1:56 pm

    Excellent! I love that Nigeria has become open to the concept of online shopping. My business will gain from this 🙂

    Love this! 3 Reply
