There is a New Record Label in Town! K2O Entertainment Launches with Live Entertainment in Lagos

Saturday December 7th, 2013 was a memorable date as the Nigerian music industry witnesses the birth of K2o Entertainment; a company which is into music production, promotion, artiste management and PR services.
The event which had in attendance for the first time in Nigeria from the US- Tah-mac, performing off his hit single “Oxygen” feat Redman, other guest present at the event are Obinna Okpara, (CEO K2o Entertainment), Charm da producer, DJ Meez, Don Menza all from the US, CEO Ememos Group of Companies & wife plus models from the UK.
The party had Yvonne “Vixen” Ekwere of STV & Mighty George as the event hosts. There was also a black carpet and media houses such as Silverbird Television, Soundcity and Galaxy Television who showed up to support the launch.
The launch which was a success was followed by an after party at the Upstream Niteclub.
K2o is now open for business. Check out the photos from the event.
_____________________________________________________________________________________ASponsored Content
Hmmm…Vixen needs an intervention. She has a manly profile so shouldn’t go for severe looks like this. She should stick to softer and more feminine looks.
I agree.
my name is are Clipsy AKURE, I am an artist sponsor, I have a female artist which I have groom up, her name is IFY-ANN, her album is ready and she has a video she promoting on air now, what I need now is a good record label to take her up, you can Google IFY-ANN ,all the rest information you needed will be given to u, u can get her song on iroky.com, YouTube, and iTunes, and kiwi6, and you can reach me on my emails, clipsyakure22@gmail.com, clipsy0akure0@yahoo.com, or contact me on 07037224440, 08142349975, or u follow me on Twitter @clipsyakure or Instagram Clipsy Akue,
am derick aka kingspyykee am a rapper nd singer lookin for sponsor k20 pleaese sign me
lol..word..
they all look bored sef
very un-put-together, and boring
This is clearly an Igbo event……
What du mean? You need to kowatiate.
looks like a dry event to me and yes i agree with peps, vixen should act and dress more feminine. use bright colours,long weaves, softer makeup etc.
Nice dress and shoes Vixen but you are looking tough and more masculine than feminine, its not a good look as well as the hair , all together is a no no. I agree with the softer touches.. sorry o, event looked drag… too forced, maybe they didn’t have food, cos all I see is Rose and Cake.
AM AN UPCOMING ARTISTE AND I WILL LIKE TO BE PART OF THE LABEL …08174406462…FACEBOOK .TUNDEY TRILL
Am a talented focus qualified up coming artist would love to be among d group ‘k20’…08092603381 here is my fone number 223B011B and my pin…
Iam jst an upcoming artiste.jst check me out if by means u nid artiste to sign.thank u.02ent…….
HELLO!
How can i get sign up on this entertainment record?
I need a helping hand, please don’t turn me down.
08163090948
l will be greatful if u can give my artist the opportunity.
I need a label but I don’t use aitel 08114613903 well
i need a record deal to help me boot my work. email:hzonaldaheartmusic@yahoo .com
phone:07038446154 HZONAL
Am an upcoming artist and I got my CD produced by SARz and master and mixed by indomix, I like to join ur record company wit a contract deal,ready 4any auditions. My contact,08127445565
am an upcoming artist and i have good 7 track with me, and all track produce by sossick clasic tune. this is my contact 08032317475
Am charles@.d upcoming star raper and singer genree hip hop pop r&b intrested call 07034833027
am the choosing 1 to bring good write-ups to the door steps of many naija artist who are willing to be celebrated in the music world. Neva mind am an upcoming song writer/composer i av more than 20 hit unrecorded tracks waiting 4 you, i wouldn’t be flabbergasted if u work with me and get famous.08025261119: Thanks.
am an up coming artist i will love to join ur company ,am a rapper this is my contact 08092243253
am gulfino. am a talented musician. am good in R&B hip hop and ragae. i have four tracks. i want a record deal or a good management to help me through. pls u can call me 08137379304
We re a group of 3 boyz. 2 re rappers nd we where thinking of getting signed to k2o records. The youngest of us is 16
hey…
I’m an artist in need of a record label…..trust me on this u will not regret signing me into your record label..
im just too gifted to still be roaming about without one
I do all types of songs incase u wanna know
and this is ma phone number
07016727357
My name is john patrick,I produce/design/program sounds,I also have my singles with genre afro_hip-hop,believe I can be of use to your label..contact me 07067654151.God bless
Greetin 2 K2O Ent. I am an upcoming artist who had performed alongside wit some great Naija artist such as Earthquake, Rugged man, Skukki, and many other, I had ma Album consist of 10 tracks which I wil luv ur Ent. 2 listen, ma phone num: 08072975757, tweeter:@quzmutiny.com, Pin:28773B3B, hopin 4 ur feedback in time.
I’m an Hip/Hop upcoming rapper and unsigned by any record label for now, wont mind if i get signed by K20 Record Label, if lucky pls contact Lilyinkson@gmail ,08183600416 or twitter thank you.
am an upcoming music rap act from Benue state and i have a music video on YouTube titled proud of Nigeria ,will be happy if k20 consider me enough to be on the team as a new act thanks.
Am a singing artist,grad of computer science 2012 set, olabisi onabanjo uni (0.0.u)good music I do,u sure need 2 find out… Contact 08063048066
k20 pls i need help from you guys am an artist but m not financially strong i really need a help
I am a singer who have about three hot track now,but I needed to get into Nigeria music industry fully and I known u can do it for me. here is my number 08139041755 or my Facebook ndubuisi chibunna on Twitter @ennaboy44. pls waiting for ur reply.
Am an young upcoming artiste..I need help
Please… Love to work with u guys if am given the chance… 08102890441
Am chinedu nwose my stage name is cnd delman I already have 10track on ground I need a record label to asiste me In my music> here is my phone number 08168963118 or 08082685140 Bbpin 321437EF God bless you as you read thank you.
i have song for sale. is about election and the youths. the way the election saga is going i feel is important if an artist can sing out the song for youths to learn and be wise against the forth-coming elections.
i should be very grateful if you kindly help me out
hope to hearing from you soon
thank you sir,
best regards,
Pius
08029087975
Ain gonna say am good, but I know, I gat what the world needs in me, no wanna wanna help in the industry, lots of artist crying hustle, looking for me, like have been doing over 9 years, well, my name is fidelis david, AKA marion jay, 19 yearq of age, an artist of rap, afro pop, R&B, looking up too Gods hellp, am not forcing my self on. You guys, cause I know there are lots more of people before me, well if you choose too help, you could invite me for a text or screaning, too know what leaves in me, thanks,email. Fidelisdavid@yahoo.com, phone…08175071007, once again I remain marion jay, from surulere#bless
well I am miss gatsy an ibo/eng singer/rapper. good in hip hop nd also a good dancer. trust me wen i say dat ama bring fame nd money 2 u guys @k20. add up on what’s app :08135671423, mail me: gatsybaby366@gmail.com or twitter: @miss_gatsy. thanx, am expecting reply
add me up cos i got wat u want .
whats app: 08135671423
twitter: @miss_gatsy
mail: gatsybaby466@gmail.com.. thanx, jst giv gatsy a try nd neva regrets.
am an upcoming rap artiste check out my mixtapes through this link audiomack.com/artist/youngkidda
HELLO GOOD MORNING, HOW ARE YOU DOING, PLEASE AM ZALEX MAKE $EN$E , AN UPCOMING HIP HOP RAP ARTIST, BASED IN PRETORIA SOUTH AFRICA ,FROM OGWASHI UKU IN DELTA STATE.AM SEEKING FOR A RECORD LABEL TO RELEASE MY SINGLES, IF YOU HAVE ANY IDEA I WILL APPRECIATE. THANKS, CHECK MY SONG IN THIS LINK t.co/9A8m0j7sCP
Am an r&b nd hiphop singer,i wil make proud 08143986922,yusade george damilare on facebook.
MUSIC IS MY LYF . am wit tracks dat can tuneup d club. 08100569148. planning tinz unpoint.
IamMrplana akanji@facebook……..
Hello upcoming artist ..am mr daniel ..dream world record label ..I need a very good and honest artist to sign into my label ..please I beg you in the name of God ..contact me 08100125035 bless you
Dream world record label ….need artist for this year ..contact. Daniel 08100125035
Hello upcoming artist …are you talented and gifted in
music …am mr daniel …I whole dream world record
label in lagos ….I need a very good and honest artist to
sign into my label …contact mr daniel 08100125035
thank and God bless
pls guys an begging u in the name of Godto be very care with the 419 n fraudster call Mr Daniel ajayi of stupid dream world recordspls be vere careful he is a thief who pretends tobe a fake pastor after promising me a home , car n a stupid 2years contract on his fake labelhe ate my money 9500 God n thunder will kill him lemme me see him one on one him own don’t go…..pls beware if himin case u need more information from me..pls call him…dat man needed to b flog n killed….and mind u pls there r many 419 in d forum promising to sign u by getting Dee contacts pls wen dey ask u for money pls don’t give dem oooojust ask dem to see u or if dey refuse u will noe dey r thief………this is my Num…..07038986703
Am a rapper staying in lagos jst want too knw hw can i get ur contact,I av a friend more lyk a bro too me he voice sound lyk wiz kid he do afro,RNB juju,apala. in fact all difference genes of African music aspect rap. His stage name is joephrazz pls give him a chance God will bless u all Amen!
Hello good day,My name is Henry Izuchukwu Duruji aka Izu Cute…Am an up coming Artiste and to be honest with you it hasn’t been easy for me on here,It needs connection and helping hands,i have been trying to clamp the hills buh i forgot what it needed,and now Am here to ask for help from you people,am really ready to do what so ever that you people want for me to to be in there with you all,Have been singing since my P5 till date..i do RMB and HIP HOP and i can say am 45% okay buh will the help of others i can be 85% okay,please try to understand me,the street is not cool at all,08095721748
Am david by name have been searching for a record label for. 8 years pls help me out nd see. Wat am up to GOd gave me this talent use me nd see if d company can move forward my parent are poor I only. Have music in me. To get to d top 08166398285
K20 nice entertainment but you can’t beg a record label 2 sign you if you need artist holla at my email then will talk proper Business I will give you my full details my songs,my bio everyting you need. S/O 2 Bella naija
letz wach out,…..we av alot of dup piple dat call der self record label taggin up wit k2o entertaiment…
i found 1…askin me 2 send mony 2 is account witout seeing im…pls upcomin artis let wachout(we will all make it by d special grace of GOD…….(Amen)
its mr danil……..4rm dream world abi?
yeap, its d dream word record label……….MR daniel
dream wold……mr daniel u will end up in jail…..i swear….i no u ar invisible bt God will fech u out 4 pipl 2 c………..bad man ever
My name is rasaq but my fans call me RSK am a indigenous rappa I will like k20 to sign me I am ready to face any challenges just to make it to true the battle field I have about 8 song down all I need is promotion to get to the top. 07052700082 or BlackBerry pin 2b771e91!! JAH BLESS
hello bella am henzix ,and if you dont mind ,i will lyk to checkout k2o records,,to see what dey re made of…………….i need dere contact info hezekiahtosin@yahoo.com
Hello everyone in the House I go by the name Fresh I do gud music (deal? My email is freshycdem@yahoo.com) thanks!
hi! i’m micheal,some aka dejavuu..i would love to join this label.i do rapz,hipz, gospel hitz, u name it!..i strongly believe u’ll have no cause to regret,should u accept my request..here’s my contact:-08133194727
Hello upcoming artist ..am mr laurence,golden tone record label in nigeria..are you talented,gifted in music ..contact mr laurence 08184763324 thank and God bless
i am an artist and will like to work with the record label also a song wrighter good thing we waite to se by working together
i am an hip hop artist peculiar and general i will love to join this group and i promise gain will be our profit
Hello upcoming artistes im Mr Lawrence the CEO of GOLDENTONES RECORD LABEL ENTERTAINMENT. Here is an offer for the talented artist who can blow this new label with what he/her can do. your dreams is your future…. call me for more info: 08184763324 you’re welcome to the new life. GOD BLESS YOU!
CHOICE BASE RECORD LABEL ENTERTAINMENT is looking for upcoming talented artistes to come for an audition and the most five talented artiste will have a record deal with CHOICE BASE RECORD. There will be a lots of consolation prizes for the participating artistes.All interested artistes shale contact THIS PHONE NUMBER……+2349035492343
Hello my upcoming artist…dream world record label need a good ,talentd and gifted artist to sign for 2year ..if you are sure of your self ..contact mr daniel 08100125035 thank remain bless in jesus name
Am david. By name an artist pls help me I want. To join ur record lebel am simple nd ready to work wit any record lebel. 08166398285 to up d company for. People to knw thanks
Beware of mr daniel scam mr daniel oseghale ajayi 5471025612
Am an upcoming artist looking up to a record label to sign a deal with
Upcoming artist capital tone record label are fake people 4.1.9 they don’t have a record label oh….ole …mr sunday peter na ole scammer
am a port harcourt based artist and producer in search of a record label pls if there is a chance pls contact me thanx ur show was lovely
if u need me get me
here is my mail Kingsleywilliam3@gmail.com
Am jaiyeola Olamide am a rapper and a backup artist looking up to a record to be sighed to if you can am in ghana schooling you can contact me on facebook psalmgold kingin twitter @iampsalmgold instagram psalmgold_kingin
am dhalex by name, an hip hop artist. I hv intrest in dis record label plz. Dis my num. 08149759926
Am up coming Artist I will like to be part of your record all ur combination will not the part
MatchBOX School of Performing Arts ‘MSPA’
MatchBOX School of Performing Arts is a multi= purpose grooming outlets and first of its kind in Nigeria. managed by the Nations entertainment giant. MatchBOX Entertainment International.
Making a one of a kind STAR for the whole to see is a core value which MSPA is known for. with the following departments existing in the school such as:
MODELING DEPARTMENT, DANCE DEPARTMENT, MUSIC, DEPARTMENT, BEED MAKING DEPARTMENT, ACTING DEPARTMENT, MAKE UP DEPARTMENT, MUSIC PRODUCTION DEPARTMENT, VIDEO / EDITING DEPARTMENT, PHOTOGRAPHY DEPARTMENT.
all this courses are offered at MSPA
for more information please visit out Study Centre 27, Osaghae Ogiugo Street, Off Ekenwan Raod, Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. Direct line: +2348085461494
Hostel Accommodation is Available on Request
How can I join this music label,am a good rapper
hi am holla am ma music artist I do hip hop R and B I also writ songs (song writer). I need record label or a sponsor. Ill appreciate if I get reply. Here’s my Email.. Hollakng@gmail.com or tel +2348163219470 +2348121663967
hello pls are u guys in nid of artiest if yes am a rapper n am lukin 4 a record lebal
Am a good singer an am looking for label pls
i am an upcoming rap artist and i am in need of a record label. Thanks and I hope to hear from you guys.
Hello am richy by name and am a good rapper nd singer that needs a helping hand to make my dream come trUe incase you guys want to sign up upcoming artist please am willing to deliver hea is my number 08107976915 or 2go I d donrichy222 looking up to k20 enter10ment #one love# yaaaaaiiiiii
I would appreciate any link from you K20 ent……+2348066202091
Good day sir,I am ocean p from Edo state,I am a songstar and a graduate of theatre and media arts Ambrose Ali university ekpoma i am into song written and sings ragga dancehall for pleasure,in this I present my self before u as a lucrative business because music is all I no how to do.if u which to give to the world good music and collect the money the world own you as a record label owner try me 07034625198 .
I am a media person and would love to introduce you to a young versatile artiste whose single at the moment is gaining momentum through a promotional video to bootress his song.You can check on his single on youtube; OBEDU – WEDDING DAY! He needs a label to get things up real good.Kindl see to it.ONE LOVE!
AM PIX-C a R&B Singer, am a cool person. if u need more INFORMATION about PIX-C Contact me on +2348148153635. Music ain’t all about singing but also ur ability to be CREATIVE. PIX-C Is here to change AFRICA its time for us to share our light with d world. TRY ME
am an upcoming artist seeking for help into a record label 09036204128
Good day sir,I am Casi_Wanyne from Lagos state,I am a song star and i am into song writing and sings for pleasure,in this I present my self before u as a LOYAL someone who is ready to serve you sincerely because music is all I no how to do.if u gonna give me a chance ……..i promise neva to let u down 09036204128
This is a great place to be,i found this very interesting pls i would love to check out some of my Job including my Video on Youtube also you can download me on Naijapals………..
naijapals.com/music/GETTO_BOY_RIM_RIDDER-21594……..
youtube.com/watch?v=MIAleKRz3lo….if I’m one of your need pls sir kindly reach me on +2348168062694
Good morning ,management of K20 record ..
My name is Hakeem Nosiru my stage name is Quebrain_keem am a good talented hiphop artist also i can do rep,soul and beautiful r n b i have some tracks have done and some am working on now but i reside in Lagos i will like to get reply back from you if your Company can sign me am sure that you feel me and the greater achievement i will be and i will make sure i work hard to support your company to grown and be one of the best in industry .my music style is one of a kind ..my digit is 07036649343 i will be looking forward to hear from you or read from you…
am a deejay and a rapper…plz i wish to be tested by your record label… if am found worthy.. plz sign me up… contact 08140939643. .. email idonemma@yahoo.com
Focus record label !!! Need a talented artist to sign for 3 year ..contact mr james lucky 08138080303 thank and God bless you
Hello , I’m john dontrizzy , I’m an upcoming with nice song , also prepare for the next want , what I need now !? ‘S join the record label , that’s my number 09030056984 thanks
Am an upcoming recorded artists with 2 song and a video in hand. I need yo label manage and promote me. How do I go about it?
dear upcoming artist, i think this is a nice medium to help promote myself. Please follow me on twitter@strumbag for my beats/instrumentals and music updates. I cn be of help to you nt in getting u signed to a record label but in making you beats for free that can get you signed to a record label. Stop all these things. Work & pray cause you can never get signed by letting the whole world have your number.
am an upcoming artist i sing r&b and am also a rapper in Yoruba language i need a record label which can promote me to be able to achieve my aim pls i beg help me.God help u has u help others,here is my nos 08029250666,09053654881,or bbm pin 58c9dab7
am Onegame by names am and upcoming hiphop artist trying to blow out have being in the music cal game for years now but no support from any angle am a brother to one of Nigeria top artist and am also a young brother to honourable Daniel mayuku you call also download my songs on http://www.hulkshare.com contact me with this 08146497835 .oneg7098@gmail.com fb me in Onegame royal stamp / royal stamp crew
Good Pm to K2O Ent,,please i wanna join K2O Ent,and show the world what am capable of,pls help ma carrier 08131005125,jah bless K2O Nation,,yaga
hi. Am temitope.aka toptee, am an upcoming hip hop artist. I do rapp wit indigenous language(yoruba)as well in english and pigil. I have a track but not single. Am also a singer. I need a record label to sign me promise to never let you down,try me. Help please, am a young talented boy. I pray my dream to pass.
here is my contact. 09033671508.
here is my contack 09033671508
Hi,my name is marvellous,but my stage name is mamigas a german name,I am an indijenous hip hop rapper,rap with esan,I have two single track,can’t wait to explode my talent on k20,sure you have my trust and loyalty,this is my number”08149321974,,,1luv!
Storm Records Superstars has been away from the Nigerian music industry for a while now, so STORM RECORDS is looking for upcoming talented artistes to come for an audition and the most talented artiste will have a record deal with STORM RECORDS. There will be lots of consolation prizes for the participating artistes.All interested artistes are to send their details via email to (stormrecords0@gmail.com) in the following format: Sponsorship and marketing deal is also available for interested artistes.
NAME…….
STAGE NAME…..
MUSIC GENRE…..
ADDRESS……..
AGE……
PHONE NUMBER……
All entries should be sent immediately as only limited slots available.
BEST REGARDS
STORM RECORDS
AUDITION TEAM 2015
Lagos
Email:stormrecords0@gmail.com
Plot 77, 22b Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria
Leave a Reply
My name is Abidemi and ma stage name is B’DEXTROUS. I am a versatile artiste and i am comfortable on almost any beat.With all do respect, please dont see this as being over-confident but i think you need not to audition me before you get me sighed on your record label. I learnt from EMINEM that you don’t have to be modest when convincing people about the strength of your musical talent. I hope you get the message and not think of me as one who is exalting himself… Thanks!
Thanks for this opportunity!
Pls am david by name an artist song writter also play guiltar pls hw can i come for it sing r n b song nd hiphop song 08183254321
Are you a music Artist or song writer,have you been trying to get into a record label but all your efforts seems futile?
Yes you can move from your present status of
upcoming artist to become the real megastar you are destined to be if only you will pay attention
to universal law of success as an upcoming artist
and practice the rules.
What are these universal
rule of success that can catapult you into stardom if practiced?
Register with PeakPrime Artist Finders Inc. Today.
We assist artist get into any random big record label in search of an Artist.
We are top moguls in the music business
We’ve help the likes of
*Patoranking
*Korede bello
*Ednia
*Skales
*Maxima
*Cynthia Morgan
*Runtown
*Techno
*Yemi Alade
*Shaydee
*Piper
*T.K.O
And so many others.
We can help you too
For more inquiries on how to register with us call Mr Musa on +2347058339282 or email
PeakPrimeonline@cyberservices.com
Motto: Music is life
Note:This is not a record label,we help artist get into various record label.
I think am ready and here is my contact, 08100189882,but first I av to make sure dis is nt a scam cos av faced dis so many times buh dey were all scams
am Stephen my stage name is smizmuller am an artist with great talent,am good at R n b ,rap,dance hall etc no jokes and am not boasting its just my talent
Google mo’jeezy and download my songs. I believe I am whom u seek for
Hello Gud day, am a Local Raper frm PH city port harcourt, I just wana Be part of this Record Labe, even if am not 2 be sign now, but let me just Hang Out wit you Guy, and see whot I Can Vommit out for the Street, I promise u wil lik my New Local sign I bring, I have 4 Tracks here is ma number 07030496516 whatsap me to listen 2 ma songs THank you….
Together we succeed am sure if I got sign by any record label I won’t let dem down
This my number: 08180994519
Instagram: holic ay
My mail:feeniks09 @gmail.com
Hello, am a raggae humble upcoming artiste. wen it come to raggae pop, mi murder the beat. u can contact mi line if u care 08180501895…………. Respect large
am an upcoming artiste looking fora record deal….i ball on raps..av got a music to my credit….hook me up n i can sennd it to you people
Focus record label ..doing a signing in 2016 ..get ready to be sign if you are sure of your self …contact mr james lucky ..08138080303 thank and God bless this new year
My real name is alozie but my stage name is Lozie,I reside in Abuja
But school in auchi
I am upcoming rap/artiste
Am just looking for a record label to sign me,here is my number
08075715402
i am a good artist in pop and highlife genres ,i sincerely wish for just an opportunity to be auditioned. i bet u will not regret it. thanks in anticipation.
Hello, am an upcoming artist who goes by the stage name trinidad, i no what the people want and i have it, am looking for a musical opportunity to show myself to the world. Please dont turn me down. My number is 07030463479 thanks and God bless
I am a talented singer,I rap pretty well and really wish to join your entertainment
hy am rockzyk9 and my real names are greatgospel dan kolapo, am form Ekiti state, but am @ akwa ibom state for skull, am an artist not as other use to say, i do music because it in me, i just need a chance for u guys to listing to my songs ….that all i can say for nw …my number 07010130228 love u guys
Ma stage name is Simplex. I can rap. 4 tracks are ready. Just a trial. 08038186116
Ma stage name is Simplex. I can rap. 4 tracks are ready. Just a trial. 08038186116. Godbless
am up coming artist i do hip pop {rap] i will like to join you guys my no is 09091142298 or 09084575838 thanks
Am an upcoming artist. am a good rapper. And I rap in yoruba.if u can sign me,I will be grateful.. contact: 08178858913..twitter: oluwaduncy ..email:loladunsi@gmail.com
am a female up coming artiste I sing and I rap too…..you can listen to some of my songs on viralwap.com I gat what it takes ….and I believe I gat a unique talent I will appreciate if you can sign me in …..you will not hv any cause to regret…..insta,fb@kezyswift or you can reach me on 08149052544
Hello K2O Entertainment……am an up coming hip pop music artiste……………………I really want to work with K2O Entertainment……..I promise you ,, you won’t regret it………..you can reach me on 09092407224….thanks so much…..I hope to hear from you..#BUCHSUCXY#
Am pope g I need a record label I m Igbo raper I rap like mc loph I have album cal me on did No 08037039499
Dis No 08037039499
RAm de one. In da alter dat ever1 wanna contab, de 1 in da garden bring ur lamp bring ur lantern. I do lucky in number, I work toward my kussing, b4 I gat a kissing. M.O.N.D.Y I gat to rule. Rapper and a singer music is my unavoid crazy. 08066702693
pls sir/mam,I am Victor IMAGBE and my stg name is Vic priaze I am an upcoming singer and I need a record label and I no by the grace of God I have what it talk’s to be in ur label sir I have my 1st song Reader and 6 order I have writing sir I will be very grateful sir if dis message is honor,God bless u sir/mam and God bless K20 ,my phone no 08140207193….!
please sir am derick oliver aka k.spyykee am a rapper need u guyz sponsor sign me into k20 please need ur sponsor 08136416990
I am Markins Nelson,stage named Nelly Songz,I am a music stage performer and I am looking for a music record label to sign into, I currently stay in Benin republic and will be glad and eager to respond when called for interview. Please call 07068316047 or +22967866335.
Am mr james lucky the C.E.O focus record label in nigeria ,i need a very
good talented,sound,gifted artist in all kind of music ,like R and
B,Rapp,Dance hall and Gospel ..if you are sure of your self ..contact mr
james lucky 08138080303 for 3 year signing with a 4 bed room flat in
banana lsland in lagos ,free production recording and video
making…thanks and be bless in jesus name ,will are ready to welcome you in jesus name
hey mr james my name is nazlin, am an hiphop artist an am sure am go0d for ur label ma aim is to bring d uprising of ur abel here is my numba contact me 09029772447
hello every body ….thank to focus record label …just got me sign ..am so happy to mr james lucky …the best focus record label in the whole world …contact him ,he will help you 08138080303 God bless you all
Hello upcoming artist …FOCUS RECORD LABEL COMPANY IN LAGOS IKOYI LEKKI..need a talented and gifted artist to sign for 3year .you are free to contact mr james lucky 08138080303 thank and GOD bless you in jesus name ..we are fully in support to welcome you to our label with fame and famous
Am Mr James lucky the C.E.O focus record label in
Nigeria ,i need a very good talented,sound,gifted artist in all
kindS of music,like R and B,Rapp,Dance hall and Gospel ..if
you are sure of your self ..contact Mr James lucky 08138080303…for
3 year signing with a 4 bed room flat in banana island
in Lagos ,free production recording song and video
making…thanks and be bless in Jesus name ,will are
ready to welcome you to our label
Am Mr James lucky the C.E.O focus record label in
Nigeria ,i need a very good talented,sound,gifted artist in all
kindS of music,like R and B,Rapp,Dance hall and Gospel ..if
you are sure of your self ..contact Mr James lucky 08138080303…for
3 year signing with a 4 bed room flat in banana island
in Lagos ,free production recording song and video
making…thanks and be bless in Jesus name ,will are
ready to welcome you to our label in jesus name
modeep record label..
i am david martins olatunji c.e.o of modeep records. we are searching for well tallanted artist that has the capability to chase the fame and get the game started.there are lots of artist out there that cant get their game started due to finiancial challenge.that is why we want to pull them out and put them on stage.So if you know you have the rhyme skills,flows,lyrical artistry and can make an instrumental feel challenged by your lyrics, then you are ready because for you to move the crowd there is no mistake allowed. contact us now +2348129270038
FOCUS RECORD LABEL
HELLO UPCOMING ARTIST …IF YOU ARE GIFTED AND TALENTED ARTIST …YOU ARE FREE TO CONTACT MY JAMES LUCKY 08138080303 FOR A SHOW SIGNING ..INTO FOCUS RECORD LABEL IN LAGOS
PLS AM AN ARTIST, I HAVE 3 TRACKS, AND I HAVE 10 MORE, AND I WILL BE VERY GLAD IF YOU HELP ME…… THIS MY NOMBER 08029764637 THANKS GOD BLESS YOU AS YOU HELP ME IJN, AND I PROMISE I WILL ALWAS BE GOOD PLS SIR OR MA
hello upcoming artist 2017,focus record label need you for new signing for the year ..contact mr james lucky 08138080303 thanks and stay blessed in jesus name
hello upcoming artist 2017,focus record label need you for new signing for the year ..contact Mr James lucky 08138080303 thanks and stay blessed in Jesus name yes
YBNL NATION need an artist to sign for 2year ..if you are sure of your self in music,contact management mr Alex Okeke 08100125035 stay bless in jesus name
hello upcoming artists..help me to thanks mr james lucky ..the ceo of focus record label ..he got me signed for 3year ..God bless him in jesus name
sir pls gimme a chance
God blessed you all upcoming artists..get signed into focus record label ..if you are sure of your self in music ..contact mr james lucky 0813 808 0303 will are ready to welcome you in jesus name
hi i am s one by stage name,omofolarin by name,i am an artist,i rap,hip hop,sing,afro pop,i need a record label and need you to sign me,this is my contact 08184167464, and am gonna call you too also,give me a test on ma skills tank you sir
my name is paul am a twin my twin brothers name is peter our music name is 2vice we good in music, hip pop, afro pop, reggea pop, just try us and make a name 09038525321
everhit record label
..need upcoming artists to sign in 2017 ..if you are sure of your self ..contact mr ben jokana 0708 8678695 we are fully ready to welcome you in jesus name
God blessed you all upcoming artists ..focus record label, hosting a signing in 2017..if you are sure of your self ..in any kinds of music ,contact mr james lucky 08138080303 we are ready to welcome you in jesus name
thank you mr james lucky …for signing me …focus record label the boss …
focus record label..need upcoming artists to sign ..before 2017,dont miss this opportunity in God name ..contact mr james lucky 0813 808 0303
YBNL NATION REFORD…need upcoming artists.. If you are sure of your self ..contact mr alex okeke 09030294988 thanks
YBNL NATION REFORD…need upcoming artists.. If you are sure of your self ..contact mr alex okeke 09030294988
get sign into focus record label ..contact mr james lucky 08138080303 God blessed you all
get sign into focus record label ..contact mr james lucky 08138080303 God blessed you all in jesus name