There is a New Record Label in Town! K2O Entertainment Launches with Live Entertainment in Lagos

Saturday December 7th, 2013 was a memorable date as the Nigerian music industry witnesses the birth of K2o Entertainment; a company which is into music production, promotion, artiste management and PR services.

The event which had in attendance for the first time in Nigeria from the US- Tah-mac, performing off his hit single “Oxygen” feat Redman, other guest present at the event are Obinna Okpara, (CEO K2o Entertainment), Charm da producer, DJ Meez, Don Menza all from the US, CEO Ememos Group of Companies & wife plus models from the UK.

The party had Yvonne “Vixen” Ekwere of STV & Mighty George as the event hosts. There was also a black carpet and media houses such as Silverbird Television, Soundcity and Galaxy Television who showed up to support the launch.

The launch which was a success was followed by an after party at the Upstream Niteclub.

K2o is now open for business. Check out the photos from the event.



_____________________________________________________________________________________ASponsored Content