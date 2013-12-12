BellaNaija

There is a New Record Label in Town! K2O Entertainment Launches with Live Entertainment in Lagos

K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013075Saturday December 7th, 2013 was a memorable date as the Nigerian music industry witnesses the birth of K2o Entertainment; a company which is into music production, promotion, artiste management and PR services.

The event which had in attendance for the first time in Nigeria from the US- Tah-mac, performing off his hit single “Oxygen” feat Redman, other guest present at the event are Obinna Okpara, (CEO K2o Entertainment), Charm da producer, DJ Meez, Don Menza all from the US, CEO Ememos Group of Companies & wife plus models from the UK.

The party had Yvonne “Vixen” Ekwere of STV & Mighty George as the event hosts. There was also a black carpet and media houses such as Silverbird Television, Soundcity and Galaxy Television who showed up to support the launch.

The launch which was a success was followed by an after party at the Upstream Niteclub.

K2o is now open for business. Check out the photos from the event.
K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013067 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013064 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013082 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013081 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013068 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013072 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013074 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013066 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013070 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013076 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013077 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013071 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013069 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013080 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013079K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013035 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013036 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013037 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013038 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013039 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013041 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013042K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013010 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013015 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013044 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013046 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013047 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013048K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013019 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013033 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013030

K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013049

Obinna Okpara (CEO K2O Entertainment)

K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013050 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013051 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013052 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013053 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013054

K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013055

Tah-mac

K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013056 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013057 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013058 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013059 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013060 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013062 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013063 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013002K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013034 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013024 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013025 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013027 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013032 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013023 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013022 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013021 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013012 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013009 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013016 K2O Entertainemt Launch - BellaNaija - December2013017

159 Comments on There is a New Record Label in Town! K2O Entertainment Launches with Live Entertainment in Lagos
