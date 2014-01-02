Aliko Dangote Joins Twitter

Africa’s richest man gets social media savvy.

If you are an aspiring Oga At the Top out there, and one of your new year resolutions is to keep up with all things Aliko Dangote; it is time to get dancing.

The ultimate oga at the top has joined social networking site Twitter.

The business mogul kicked off his verified Twitter account on New Year’s Day with a tweet wishing everyone this best.

Glad to be on Twitter. Wishing you all a prosperous New Year. Stay positively committed to achieving your dreams, nothing is impossible. — Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) December 31, 2013

He already has over 29,000 followers including Monalisa Chinda, DJ Xclusive, Obi Asika, Dayo Okeniyi, Eku Edewor, Sasha P, Dr Sid.

Do you think he’ll share his billion-dollar business ideas with us?

Sigh…we hope so.