Aliko Dangote Joins Twitter

02.01.2014

Aliko Dangote - January 2014 - BellaNaija

Africa’s richest man gets social media savvy.

If you are an aspiring Oga At the Top out there, and one of your new year resolutions is to keep up with all things Aliko Dangote; it is time to get dancing.

The ultimate oga at the top has joined social networking site Twitter.

The business mogul kicked off his verified Twitter account on New Year’s Day with a tweet wishing everyone this best.

 

He already has over 29,000 followers including Monalisa Chinda, DJ Xclusive, Obi Asika, Dayo Okeniyi, Eku Edewor, Sasha P, Dr Sid.

Do you think he’ll share his billion-dollar business ideas with us?

Sigh…we hope so.

9 Comments on Aliko Dangote Joins Twitter
  • Anon January 2, 2014 at 1:57 pm

    Tweeted by his Corporate Communications Manager.

    Love this! 24 Reply
    • Sexxie January 2, 2014 at 3:13 pm

      Hahahahahaha! You might be right or wrong. Who knows?

      Love this! 23
    • ilaugh January 2, 2014 at 6:45 pm

      Smart kid

      Love this! 23
  • TA January 2, 2014 at 2:33 pm

    Nice! But some of us refuse to join the Twitter bandwagon,yeah ,I know am old school like that.;-)

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Turi January 2, 2014 at 2:48 pm

    This publicity stunt get as e go be oh!!! 29k followers already, i doubt he would be tweeting anything when he has a billion dollars company to run…

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • @ImMcPetros January 2, 2014 at 11:41 pm

    Cool. Rich Head. Hope, He’ll Not Join The Twitter War.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Stephanie January 3, 2014 at 2:00 am

    lol @his sharing his billion dollar idea with us. We hope so too oh
    blogsvila.blogspot.com

    Love this! 22 Reply
    • @IamMcPetros January 3, 2014 at 8:01 am

      Stephanie. You wey know

      Love this! 20
  • chizzy January 7, 2014 at 8:39 pm

    Lolz. True if the twEets don’t keep coming. Lies if the tweets flow on the regular.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  

