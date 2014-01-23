Moelogo Is Back With New Single – “Whatta Bum Bum”

Following a very excellent 2013 which saw the release of his critically acclaimed Moelogo EP as well as collaborations with DRB LasGidi, Fuse ODG, Mr. 2Kay, May7ven, Mista Silva and Ezi Emela among others, British Nigerian AfroPop and UK Afrobeats artiste, Moelogo picks up the momentum in 2014 right where he left off in 2013 with the release of this massive new tune titled “Whatta Bum Bum”, produced by UK DJ/producer Vinnie Vii.

[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/Whatta-Bum-Bum-Bellanaija-January-2014-prod-by-vinnie-vii-1.mp3]

Download