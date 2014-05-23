BellaNaija

Confirmed! Jim Iyke & Nadia Buari “Have Not Broken Up”

23.05.2014

Jim Iyke & Nadia Buari - BN Movies & TV - Jim Iyke Unscripted - BellaNaija 05
Over the weekend, news went viral that Nollywood actor Jim Iyke and his Ghollywood sweetheart Nadia Buari have split. The couple made their engagement public in March.

There are also allegations that he was involved in a physical altercation with a man called Emma.

Today, a rep for the actor released a statement to Punch denying the rumours.

Read;
“I can assure you that whatever you may have heard regarding the ‘misunderstanding’ between Jim and Nadia is pure speculation. Nonetheless, it is normal for lovers to disagree with each other occasionally or they wouldn’t be human beings.

We are aware of the false rumour about Jim and Nadia’s breakup. We have decided to ignore it because it is unfounded. Jim and Nadia have not broken up, as claimed by Emma.

That guy is a frustrated musician and blogger whose stock – in – trade is blackmail. All he does is to meddle in other people’s business. And if he does not have his way, he goes into a tantrum and fabricates stories.

We will act when we deem fit. He can keep on ranting for now” the statement read.

14 Comments on Confirmed! Jim Iyke & Nadia Buari "Have Not Broken Up"
  Ojie May 23, 2014 at 10:32 am

    Who bloody cares?

    2
  Debz May 23, 2014 at 10:43 am

    RubBISH

    1
  Hurperyeahmie May 23, 2014 at 10:44 am

    So sad!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    1
  Hurperyeahmie May 23, 2014 at 10:45 am

    I mean am happy for them abeg make una no label me bad belle o

    1
  baby May 23, 2014 at 11:00 am

    who cares?

    0
  Hurperyeahmie May 23, 2014 at 11:10 am

    Good for them

    0
  dupsy@yahoo.com May 23, 2014 at 11:29 am

    hmmmm…. we are here

    0
  jessica May 23, 2014 at 11:29 am

    Who really cares about these two people???
    Geez! cant stand Jim Iyke!

    0
  @edDREAMZ May 23, 2014 at 12:26 pm

    I hope emma is seeing this, busy body… I so much hate that dude walahi…
    .
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    0
  hello May 23, 2014 at 3:10 pm

    so question is is Jim in Keturahs apartment in NYC as we speak or not. Yes or No

    Nadia you could do better. Leave him to date his own kind.

    0
  lulu May 23, 2014 at 4:19 pm

    lol@edREAMZ…

    now this rep statement sound so unprofessional…

    0
  nene May 23, 2014 at 8:06 pm

    two of the worst actors in the industry are acting for us. mschew

    1
  Jay May 24, 2014 at 2:15 pm

    imo state continue their media fight to destroy anambra professionals and celebrities unless you marry from imo state.
    chidi mokeme was worse hit than jim iyke before he broke up with stella odua’s sister he was set to marry and married from imo state and we do not read bad tales from imo state people about him again.
    jim iyke has sinned for wanting to marry a pretty like nadia and not marrying genevive or rita dominic.
    why is it that imo state is fighting anambra like this and yet anambra people are keeping quiet.
    from adaeze yobo to jim iyke to angela okorie-orizu, it is all the same thing. they keep persecuting anambra people in their relationships unless you go to imo state and marry from their wretched -.
    anambra wake up from slumber. we need professionals in media industry to enter this war so that the whole nigeria will know the people trying to pull anambra people down due to envy.

    0
  ifeanyi May 25, 2014 at 12:10 pm

    I don’t bloody care what Emma Agu or whatever he calls himself says about Jim.Even if he is a bandit or a scion of Boko Haram,we got crazy love for him.Dis is somebody dt took d pains and made it right here in dis hostile environment called Nigeria and then beyond, when ppl like Emma were running around looking for greener pastures.This guy is so real and original and has got nothing to hide.We love him dt way.He has shown d world he loves Nadia so much,and knowing who he is,nobody can take dt chic away from him.Am sure Emma has made d money he wanted from d conflict,let him free them

    0
  • Post a comment

