Inspired by Art & Nature! View the Resort 2014 Tzar Collection – “Avian Paradise”

It’s been a while since we have had some fab fashion from a menswear line, and now we are proud to present the 2014 Resort collection from Nigerian menswear brand, Tzar.

The brand, owned by Ian Audifferen is bringing you their all new collection called “Avian Paradise” straight to your screens. The collection is for the eccentric male who wants to make and understated statement.

With beautiful prints peculiar to the tropics that is part of the theme of a resort collection, the collection consists of long shirts for the modern day male.

According to the designer the collection is “An obsession over exotic birds interpreted into prints represented on a white canvas of marquisette cotton fabric.”

We like how the prints make a statement and with shirts like these, you literally don’t need to do too much.

Check out the collection.

Photo Credit

Photographer: Alistair Englebert Preston

Models: Toyin & Segun

To get yours, send an e-mail to shirtsbytzar@gmail.com or visit retail store, The Library, Silverbird Galleria, Abuja.